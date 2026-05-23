Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert

Colbert Returns to Where It All Began with New "Only in Monroe"

Stephen Colbert returned to where it all began, with Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and more joining him for Only in Monroe.

Article Summary Stephen Colbert returned to Monroe public access for Only in Monroe after ending his 11-year run on The Late Show.

Colbert’s final Late Show joke about going back to Monroe turned real with a Friday night comeback on local television.

Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, Michelle Baumann, and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson joined Colbert on air.

The Monroe sendoff played like Colbert’s heartfelt late-night farewell, ending with a chaotic set destruction by dumpster.

"We were lucky enough to be here for the last 11 years; we can't take this for granted," late-night host Stephen Colbert shared with his audience and the viewers at home on Thursday night, during what would be the final edition of CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Though technically our first show in July of 2015 was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan, for an audience of 12 people. Show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you'll see me next." At the time, we all laughed at what was a funny joke – but Colbert wasn't joking, apparently.

On Friday night, Colbert really did return to where it all began back in 2015, hosting another edition of Only in Monroe on Michigan's public access television. Kicking off at 11:30 pm, Colbert welcomed Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and more – including the show's regularly scheduled hosts, Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson. If Thursday night was about Colbert saying goodbye to "The Late Show" and the Ed Sullivan Theater, Friday night felt like Colbert's intimate and heartfelt goodbye to his late-night journey. Having the show wrap up with Colbert, Baumann, Wilson, Daniels, and White destroying the set via dumpster went a long way towards driving that point home.

"Since I was last here in Monroe, Michigan, I spent 11 years as the primary host of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS, which came to an end last night," Colbert shared with viewers at the start of the show. "It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount." You can check out Friday night's Only in Monroe above, and here's a look at the Summer 2015 show that Colbert hosted before taking over "The Late Show" gig:

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