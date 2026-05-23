Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2000ad, comicspro, grant morrison, mcm, steve yeowell, Zentith

ComicsPRO/MCM: Grant Morrison's Zenith Now As A Full Colour Omnibus

Announced at ComicsPRO, at MCM: Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zenith will now be a Full Colour Omnibus from 2000 AD and Rebellion

Article Summary Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell’s Zenith gets a full colour 2000 AD omnibus hardcover from Rebellion this December.

The 432-page Zenith: Full Colour Omnibus Edition is priced at £49.99 and features new colours by JP Jordan.

First published in 2000 AD in 1987, Zenith follows a vain pop-star superhero across four sharp, satirical phases.

Zenith blends superhero action, celebrity satire, alternate history and Lovecraftian horror into a landmark British comic.

At MCM London Comic Con, at part of the ComicsPRO presentation, Steve Morris of Rebellion dropped news on a whole bunch of projects to the retailers in the room. Including news of a full colour hardcover complete omnibus edition of 2000AD's first superhero, Zenith, created by Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell, and coloured by JP Jordan, for publication in December for fifty notes, making it the definitive edition of this title.

Zenith: Full Colour Omnibus Edition

GRANT MORRISON (W) STEVE YEOWELL (A) JP JORDAN (C)

HARDBACK, 432 PAGES – £49.99

ON SALE DECEMBER 1ST

By legendary, bestselling writer Grant Morrison (Batman: Arkham Asylum, All Star Superman, Batman & Robin).

The entire Zenith saga presented for the first time in full colour. Perfect for longtime fans, this edition is fully coloured to also make it more accessible for new readers.

Co-creator and artist Steve Yeowell (Batman, Fantastic Four, The Invisibles) is a beloved and iconic UK artist.

Featuring colours by rising star of comics – JP Jordan (Power Rangers, Star Trek).

Zenith originally appeared in the sci-fi anthology magazine 2000 AD, created by Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell, and initial character designs by Brendan McCarthy, in 2000 AD Prog #536 in 1987 and ran through 1992 across four main "Phases," with some later appearances. The protagonist is Robert Neal Cassady McDowell, better known as Zenith. He is a third-generation superhuman: vain, sarcastic, self-absorbed, hedonistic, and deeply uninterested in traditional heroism. Instead of fighting crime, he pursues a career as a pop star (complete with chart success and a party lifestyle). His powers include flight, super-strength, and durability, and later include telepathy and pyrokinesis. Zenith stands out as a distinctly Generation X anti-hero – shallow, bratty, and media-obsessed – contrasting with the earnest or tormented superheroes common in American comics at the time. Morrison used the character to satirise celebrity culture, generational differences, politics, and the superhero genre itself. The story has deep roots in an alternate history in which superhumans originated during World War II, with Britain creating Maximan and Germany creating Masterman. A 1960s super-team called Cloud 9 (including Zenith's parents, White Heat and Doctor Beat) rebelled against military control to become hippie icons.

By the 1980s, most superhumans were gone or dead, leaving Zenith as one of the few (and initially the only active one) in the world. It escalates from personal stories to multiversal threats involving ancient Lovecraftian entities called the Lloigor. Phase III is especially ambitious, featuring crossovers with many classic (and ersatz) British superheroes across parallel universes…

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