Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, grant morrison, jack kirby, jim lee, john byrne, magneto

Dark Horse Publish The Best Of Magneto as Sir Ian McKellen Returns

Bleeding Cool mentioned that Dark Horse Comics was the latest to join Scholastic, Joe's Books, Viz, IDW, Skybound, Fantagraphics, Clover Press, Abrams Books, and more as the latest publisher happy to publish titles that Marvel Comics either doesn't want to, doesn't see a market for, or doesn't have the manpower to manage. But they are happy to take a considerable license fee… and we knew about The Best Of Marvel's Vampire Tales. But in September, there are more, with MARVEL'S MOST VILLAINOUS VOLUME 1: MAGNETO, reprinting classic Magneto stories from 1963 to 2003, from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to Chris Claremont, John Byrne and Jim Lee, to Grant Morrison and Phil Jimenez,and just ahead of Sir Ian McKellen's return to the role in Avengers Doomsday. As well as MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST MONSTERS with Marvel monster comics from the fifties to more recently, with a lot of Kirby, but also Eric Powell, Tradd Moore, and Arthur Adams. And it looks like Chris Ryall and John Lind are the curators of choice for these volumes…

MARVEL'S MOST VILLAINOUS VOLUME 1: MAGNETO

376pgs • $65.00 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755847

Marvel (W)

Stan Lee (W)

Jack Kirby (A)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

This first volume showcases the merciless Magneto as he battles his way through the Marvel Universe, including epic showdowns with the X-Men, the Avengers, the New Mutants, X-Factor, and the Mighty Thor. It features classic stories from 1963 to 2003, told by a selection of Marvel greats like Magneto's creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Roy Thomas and Neal Adams; and writer Chris Claremont and artists Dave Cockrum, John Byrne, Brent Eric Anderson, John Bolton, Butch Guice, John Romita Jr., and Jim Lee, as well as additional stories by creators such as Grant Morrison and Phil Jimenez. This volume also includes a new essay by comics historians John Lind and Chris Ryall discussing Magneto's origin, impact, and character development over the decades, and scans of original art and Magneto-focused covers from Marvel's archives. Fans won't want to miss this book focused exclusively on one of the most legendary and powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe!

MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST MONSTERS

416pgs • $75.00 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755823

Marvel (W)

Stan Lee (W)

Jack Kirby (A)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

Kaiju fans assemble! This deluxe collection features a curated selection of pre-superhero monster stories from the 1950s and early 1960s. These classic tales explore alien invaders threatening Earth, mutated beasts born from atomic-age anxieties, and bizarre scientific experiments gone horribly wrong. This oversize hardcover presents the best stories from anthology titles Tales to Astonish, Journey into Mystery, Strange Tales, and Tales of Suspense, spotlighting the masterful work of comics legends Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko. The collection also includes modern monster stories and cover art from acclaimed creators, including Chris Claremont, Sal Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, Eric Powell, Tradd Moore, and Arthur Adams—demonstrating how these creatures continue to captivate new generations of readers.

THE BEST OF MARVEL'S VAMPIRE TALES VOLUME ONE

296pgs • $65.00 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755830

Marvel (W)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One is the first in a series of Dark Horse collaborations with Marvel Comics to excavate the dark and hidden corners of the Marvel Universe and re-present them in beautiful archival hardcover editions. The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One contains nearly 400 pages of terrifying tales from the first six issues of the magazine, including stories by comic-book talent such as Alfredo Alcala, Rich Buckler, Ernie Chan, Chris Claremont, Gerry Conway, Bill Everett, Gardner Fox, Steve Gerber, Carmine Infantino, Tony Isabella, Gil Kane, Stan Lee, Don McGregor, Pablo Marcos, Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench, Tom Palmer, John Romita Sr., Jim Steranko, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, Marv Wolfman, and more!

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