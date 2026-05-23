Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Fright Pit Slime Playset Coming Soon

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a brand new selection of Masters of the Universe Origins collectibles like the Fright Pit

Article Summary Mattel revives the Masters of the Universe Origins Horde Slime Pit as the Fright Pit with classic Evil Horde vibes.

The 14.5-inch Masters of the Universe playset features a dragon head, claw arms, footpegs, slime action, and lights.

Designed for Masters of the Universe Origins figures, the Fright Pit recreates Hordak’s slime punishment in retro style.

Masters of the Universe Origins Fright Pit pre-orders are live now for $49.99, with a June 2026 release planned.

Get ready for some nostalgia as Mattel has unveiled the return of the Masters of the Universe Origins Horde Slime Pit / Fright Pit revival. This updated playset is built around the Evil Horde's infamous slime-based punishment system, where captured heroes are trapped and transformed into mind-controlled victims of Hordak's regime. The Fright Pit expands the concept even further, with interactive features that lean into full-playset spectacle. Coming in at 14.5" tall, 11" long, and 10.5" deep, the playset features the bones of a dragon, adding haunting detail to this display.

The dragon's claws can physically grab and hold your Masters of the Universe Origins figures in place. Footpegs inside the slime pit help hold victims in place as slime rains down from above from the dragon's mouth. This is a delightful playset that truly comes right from the 80s and will surely enhance the Evil Horde's growing army. It is not often we get playsets these days, so it is nice to have Mattel keeping toys like this alive. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe: Origins Horde Slime Pit are already live for $49.99 with a June 2026 release.

Masters of the Universe – Fright Pit Slime Playset

"This light-up Fright Pit with Evil Ooze will thrill and delight Masters of the Universe fans. Trap and capture! Representing part of the Evil Horde's home base, it has multiple dramatic features. A frightening dragon's head looms above, and claw arms that can actually grab and hold 5 1/2-inch figures (sold separately) threaten from below."

"Menacing ooze can drip dramatically from the dragon's head and nose down to the pit below. A button on the side lights up all the action in the pit and gives everything an eerie glow! There are footpegs in the slime pit to "catch" victims in the falling ooze. Includes 1x Masters of the Universe Fright Pit Playset (assembly required) and 1x pack of Slime. This playset measures approximately 14 1/2-inches tall x 11-inches long x 10 1/2-inches deep."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!