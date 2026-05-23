Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, headlining DC’s August 2026 solicits roundup.
- Absolute Batman anchors a packed daily LITG chart with Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Static, and TV finale stories.
- Beyond Absolute Batman, the roundup spotlights MCM London Comic Con news, new comics launches, and sequel reveals.
- LITG also revisits the biggest stories from the same date across seven years, plus today’s comic book birthday note.
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman
- Image Comics August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Marvel Comics Full August 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics Looks To Crucify Batman in Bad Seeds Event in August 2026
- Dark Horse September 2026 Full Solicits With Tom King & Gabriel Walta
- Static Will Join The Cast Of DC's New Titans In August 2026
- Elsbeth Season 3 Finale: Your Updated S03E20 "That's All" Preview
- Dark Horse Publish The Best Of Magneto as Sir Ian McKellen Returns
- Critical Role Set to Usher In Age of Umbra: Sallowlands This July
- Fire Country Season 4 Finale: Our S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" Preview
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Boom Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- MCM London Comic Con Daredevil & Ben 10 Exclusives At Forbidden Planet
- Rebellion's MCM London Comic Con Debuts: Alan Moore, Silver, Rex Power
- Panini UK Manga Debuts & Marvel Exclusives, at MCM London Comic Con
- Kanga-U Graduates To Tricks and Transformation In November 2026
- Aquamanatee Gets Its Sequel, Aquamanateam from DC Comics
- Walking Round MCM London Comic Con 2026 Before It Opened On TikTok
- Bruce Wayne: Not Super Gets A Sequel By Stuart Gibbs & Berat Pekmezci
- Finally, Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper's Birds Of Prey: The Origins
- MCM London Comic Con Past Midnight In The Daily LITG, 22nd May, 2026
LITG one year ago, South Park Permanent Resident
- South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
- Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
- Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally
- Hermes Press: Diamond Is "Effectively Halting Distribution" Of Comics
- Diamond Select Toys Shut Down – Say Goodbye to Those Pre-Orders?
- The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin
- Diamond/Ad Populum Respond To Penguin Random House Total Departure
- Is Mark Millar Writing DC Vs Marvel? Or Have We Fallen Into His Trap?
- Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond
- Marvel To Follow Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 With Doctor Strange #450
- Ultimate Hawkeye Gets One-Shot At The Maker
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus- Las Vegas by Nancy A Collins & Jesus Hervas
- Mariana Costa's Demon Of Beausoleil, a Queer Romance From Hell in 2026
- The Tall Jacks #1 Launch in Keenspot/Ex Posse August 2025 Solicits
- James Stokoe's Orphan And The Five Beasts is Back in September
- TOLDJA: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind From Boom Studios
- James Robinson & Phil Hester's Adventures of Lumen N. From Dark Horse
- Why Stephen Colbert Announced His DC Comics Cameo A Month in Advance
- Hate, Monsters & Megaton Man in Fantagraphics August 2025 Solicits
- Roman Horror Romanis Magicae in Cambrian Comics August 2025 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Mark Spears On Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman
- MegaMan ZX #1, Part Of Timelines, in Udon Comics August 2025 Solicits
- AMP Comics' August 2025 Solicits- Neverwars, Lovestruck & Black Demon
- Panick Entertainment's August 2025 Solicits Includes Bleeding Cool
- The Moon Is Following Us Misprint in The Daily LITG 22nd of May 2025
LITG two years ago, X-Men and Partition
- Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers
- The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers)
- Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
- Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits
- Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits
- Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale
- Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits
- Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge From Marvel
- Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica
- Blood Hunters Are Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone, White Widow & Hallows' Eve
- Predator Vs Black Panther by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen from Marvel
- Comic Creators React To… Rishi Sunak's 4th Of July General Election
- Spider-Man Classroom Heroes Launches In August For The Middle Graders
- Greggs Sausage Rolls Make It Into Marvel Comics (Blood Hunt Spoilers)
- Making a Certain Sword and Villain Part of Conan Continuity (Spoilers)
- Reed Crandall, Power Man & the Monster of Madness Mystery, at Auction
- Ultimate X-Men #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine- Daily LITG 22nd May 2024
LITG three years ago, Fear the Walking Dead
- Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
- The Future Of The DC Universe Teased In Justice Society Of America #4
- Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
- Marvel's "Classified" Comic Revealed as a Ms Marvel Title?
- Amanda Waller Is Coming For Green Arrow (Big Spoilers)
- Two-Face Becomes Batman with New DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure
- DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
- The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash
- Creators React to Thomas Woodruff's Eisner-Nominated "Graphic Opera"
- Robotman, Don't Deadname Starbro in Doom Patrol #3 (Spoilers)
- City Boy Has The Classic Superhero Origin Story (Spoilers)
- 16 Days For New UK Comics Creators To Claim £2500 Prize & Hotel Room
- Evanescence, Frazetta, Ziltoid & KISS in Opus August 2023 Solicits
- Fife & Rodgers's Happy Astronaut in Keenspot August 2023 Solicits
- Calexit Returns in Black Mask August 2023 Solicits
- Bish Bosch in The Daily LITG, 22nd of May, 2023
LITG four years ago, Something about SNL
- Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
- DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
- First Look At Frank Miller's New Creation, The Geek
- 5 Marvel Omnibus That Can Be Sold for $500 or More
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
- Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
- Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Elric: The Dreaming City Review: Dark And Ominous
- The Historic Masked Hero The Clock in Cracked Comics, Up for Auction
- Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series
- Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later
- Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022
- Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction
- Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
- Before Eagly, Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
- Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits
LITG five years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again
- Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
- Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
- Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
- Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
- Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
- Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Is Save Yourself! Boom's Next Wynd or Seven Secrets?
- First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction
- Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction
- Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits
- Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House
- Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
- Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
LITG six years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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