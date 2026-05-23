Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, headlining DC’s August 2026 solicits roundup.

Absolute Batman anchors a packed daily LITG chart with Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Static, and TV finale stories.

Beyond Absolute Batman, the roundup spotlights MCM London Comic Con news, new comics launches, and sequel reveals.

LITG also revisits the biggest stories from the same date across seven years, plus today’s comic book birthday note.

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, South Park Permanent Resident

LITG two years ago, X-Men and Partition

LITG three years ago, Fear the Walking Dead

LITG four years ago, Something about SNL

LITG five years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

LITG six years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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