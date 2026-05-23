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Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman  was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, headlining DC’s August 2026 solicits roundup.
  • Absolute Batman anchors a packed daily LITG chart with Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Static, and TV finale stories.
  • Beyond Absolute Batman, the roundup spotlights MCM London Comic Con news, new comics launches, and sequel reveals.
  • LITG also revisits the biggest stories from the same date across seven years, plus today’s comic book birthday note.

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman  was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. DC Comics August 2026 Full Solicits Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman
  2. Image Comics August 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  3. Marvel Comics Full August 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  4. DC Comics Looks To Crucify Batman in Bad Seeds Event in August 2026
  5. Dark Horse September 2026 Full Solicits With Tom King & Gabriel Walta
  6. Static Will Join The Cast Of DC's New Titans In August 2026
  7. Elsbeth Season 3 Finale: Your Updated S03E20 "That's All" Preview
  8. Dark Horse Publish The Best Of Magneto as Sir Ian McKellen Returns
  9. Critical Role Set to Usher In Age of Umbra: Sallowlands This July
  10. Fire Country Season 4 Finale: Our S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" Preview

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, South Park Permanent Resident

 

South Park
Image: South Park Studios
  1. South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
  2. Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
  3. Marvel Comics Full August 2025 Solicits, Finally
  4. Hermes Press: Diamond Is "Effectively Halting Distribution" Of Comics
  5. Diamond Select Toys Shut Down – Say Goodbye to Those Pre-Orders?
  6. The Ark Has "Brand-New Destiny" Beginning with Season 3: Dean Devlin
  7. Diamond/Ad Populum Respond To Penguin Random House Total Departure
  8. Is Mark Millar Writing DC Vs Marvel? Or Have We Fallen Into His Trap?
  9. Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond
  10. Marvel To Follow Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 With Doctor Strange #450
  11. Ultimate Hawkeye Gets One-Shot At The Maker
  12. Blade Runner: Black Lotus- Las Vegas by Nancy A Collins & Jesus Hervas
  13. Mariana Costa's Demon Of Beausoleil, a Queer Romance From Hell in 2026
  14. The Tall Jacks #1 Launch in Keenspot/Ex Posse August 2025 Solicits
  15. James Stokoe's Orphan And The Five Beasts is Back in September
  16. TOLDJA: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind From Boom Studios
  17. James Robinson & Phil Hester's Adventures of Lumen N. From Dark Horse
  18. Why Stephen Colbert Announced His DC Comics Cameo A Month in Advance
  19. Hate, Monsters & Megaton Man in Fantagraphics August 2025 Solicits
  20. Roman Horror Romanis Magicae in Cambrian Comics August 2025 Solicits
  21. PrintWatch: Mark Spears On Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman
  22. MegaMan ZX #1, Part Of Timelines, in Udon Comics August 2025 Solicits
  23. AMP Comics' August 2025 Solicits- Neverwars, Lovestruck & Black Demon
  24. Panick Entertainment's August 2025 Solicits Includes Bleeding Cool
  25. The Moon Is Following Us Misprint in The Daily LITG 22nd of May 2025

LITG two years ago, X-Men and Partition

Come On Captain Britain, Don't Talk To Omega Sentinel About Partitions

  1. Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers
  2. The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)
  3. The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers)
  4. Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
  5. Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits
  6. Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits
  7. Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale
  8. Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits
  9. Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge From Marvel
  10. Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica
  11. Blood Hunters Are Dagger, Elsa Bloodstone, White Widow & Hallows' Eve
  12. Predator Vs Black Panther by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen from Marvel
  13. Comic Creators React To… Rishi Sunak's 4th Of July General Election
  14. Spider-Man Classroom Heroes Launches In August For The Middle Graders
  15. Greggs Sausage Rolls Make It Into Marvel Comics (Blood Hunt Spoilers)
  16. Making a Certain Sword and Villain Part of Conan Continuity (Spoilers)
  17. Reed Crandall, Power Man & the Monster of Madness Mystery, at Auction
  18. Ultimate X-Men #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  19. Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine- Daily LITG 22nd May 2024

LITG three years ago, Fear the Walking Dead

Absolute Batman Vs Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 23rd May, 2026
Fear the Walking Dead – Image: AMC Networks
  1. Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 Biggest TWDU Heartbreaker Yet: Review
  2. Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
  3. The Future Of The DC Universe Teased In Justice Society Of America #4
  4. Knightfall Batman Emerges from the Shadows with McFarlane Toys
  5. Marvel's "Classified" Comic Revealed as a Ms Marvel Title?
  6. Amanda Waller Is Coming For Green Arrow (Big Spoilers)
  7. Two-Face Becomes Batman with New DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure
  8. DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
  9. The Marvel &; IDW Comics Delayed This Week By Diamond Truck Crash
  10. Creators React to Thomas Woodruff's Eisner-Nominated "Graphic Opera"
  11. Robotman, Don't Deadname Starbro in Doom Patrol #3 (Spoilers)
  12. City Boy Has The Classic Superhero Origin Story (Spoilers)
  13. 16 Days For New UK Comics Creators To Claim £2500 Prize & Hotel Room
  14. Evanescence, Frazetta, Ziltoid & KISS in Opus August 2023 Solicits
  15. Fife & Rodgers's Happy Astronaut in Keenspot August 2023 Solicits
  16. Calexit Returns in Black Mask August 2023 Solicits
  17. Bish Bosch in The Daily LITG, 22nd of May, 2023

LITG four years ago, Something about SNL

Saturday Night Live
Image: Screencaps
  1. Saturday Night Live Posts Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon Goodbye Sketches
  2. DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer
  3. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
  4. First Look At Frank Miller's New Creation, The Geek
  5. 5 Marvel Omnibus That Can Be Sold for $500 or More
  6. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
  7. The Last Samurai: Ken Watanabe 'Step Forward' for Asian Representation
  8. Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
  9. Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss
  10. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  11. Elric: The Dreaming City Review: Dark And Ominous
  12. The Historic Masked Hero The Clock in Cracked Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Sacrament: AWA Announces Peter Milligan's New Sci-Fi Horror Series
  14. Grendel: War Child #1 From 1992 Up For Auction Thirty Years Later
  15. Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022
  16. Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction
  17. Scout Comics Launch Eight New Titles In August 2022 Solicits
  18. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone
  19. Before Eagly, Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
  20. What Actually Ran In Sandman #14 in The Daily LITG, 22nd May 2022
  21. Cover The Dead With Lime #1 in Blood Moon August 2022 Solicits

LITG five years ago – Transformers The Movie Is Moving Again

Transformers The Movie, Moving Again, The Daily LITG, 23rd May 2021
LITG Credit: Hasbro

  1. Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro
  2. Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Shares Thoughts; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign
  3. Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman
  4. Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
  5. Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
  6. Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves
  7. Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
  8. Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]
  9. Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro
  10. Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
  11. Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction
  12. Is Save Yourself! Boom's Next Wynd or Seven Secrets?
  13. First Jane Foster Thor In What If #10 Up for Auction
  14. Wolverine #1 – When Madripoor Became A Thing – At Auction
  15. Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits
  16. Retailer Exclusive Marvel Covers Only Through Penguin Random House
  17. Diamond Adds Demand Check To Decide Which Graphic Novels To Reprint
  18. Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
  19. Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief

LITG six years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
  2. Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
  3. Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
  4. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  5. Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
  6. What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
  7. The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
  8. Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
  9. Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
  10. IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mike Deodato, comic book co-creator of Riri Williams

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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