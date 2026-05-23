Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Director/EP Offers Season 2 Production Update

Dexter: Resurrection director and EP Marcos Siega took to social media to offer a quick update on how Season 2 production is going.

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 gets a key production update as Marcos Siega confirms editing is underway on the premiere.

Siega shared that he and editor Perri Frank are cutting the opener, signaling Dexter: Resurrection is moving ahead nicely.

Michael C. Hall returns for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, with Desmond Harrington promoted to series regular.

Major new Season 2 threats include Brian Cox and Dan Stevens, raising the stakes for Dexter in New York.

It was about a month ago when we last checked in on how things were with the second season of director/EP Marcos Siega, writer/EP Scott Reynolds, series star/EP Michael C. Hall, and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Dexter: Resurrection, with Hall sharing a video message as production kicked into high gear. Now, we're getting a quick update from Siega regarding the production. Posting a screencap of his Zoom meeting with Perri Frank, Siega noted that the duo was currently editing the season premiere. "Perri and I have been working together since the pilot of 'Dexter: New Blood,'" he wrote as the caption.

Returning alongside Hall are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular.

Previously, we learned that Brian Cox had been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree. Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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