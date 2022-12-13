Far Cry 6 Gets Its Full Prequel In Ablaze March 2023 Solicits

Comic book publisher Ablaze collects The Boogeyman by Matthieu Silvia and Djet, the Omnibus editions of Savage Garden and Immortal Regis, and the collection of Far Cry: Esperanza's Tears, a prequel to the Far Cry 6 video game introducing Juan Cortez, all in their March 2023 solicits and solicitations, the first off the block for the month for the direct market..

THE BOOGYMAN TP, by Mathieu Salvia and Djet • MSRP: $19.99 • 184

Pages • ISBN: 978-1-68497-127-5 • Available April 12th

Monsters don't only exist in children's minds…

Passionate about reading, Elliott has always preferred the stories of

boogymen, those monstrous creatures which, at night, hide in the

shadows or under the bed to frighten little children. He can't imagine

how much they will change his life… Witnessing the bloody murder of his

parents, he will discover that boogymen do indeed exist, and very precise

codes govern their existence. When one of the most powerful boogymen,

Father Death, decides to protect him, Elliott finds himself plunged into a

terrible conflict at the heart of a universe as terrifying as it is fascinating.

On a dark, stormy night, Elliott's destiny will be fulfilled…

This definitive edition collects the 6-issue critically acclaimed series and includes a cover gallery

and bonus material.

SAVAGE GARDEN Omnibus Vol. 1, by Hyeon-Sook Lee • MSRP: $19.99 •

400 Pages • ISBN: 978-1-68497-109-1 • Available April 12th

In 18th century England, Gabriel, an orphan girl from a fallen noble family,

befriends a young man named Jeremy, who was rumored to be an

illegitimate child of a nobleman. After an incident occurs, Gabriel must

impersonate her friend Jeremy, taking his place at an all-boys academy for

nobles, a place that may seem like heaven to others, but hides a harshness

and brutality which she could never have imagined.

IMMORTAL REGIS Omnibus Vol. 1, story by Gaonbi , art by Juder •

MSRP: $19.99 • 400 Pages • ISBN: 978-1-68497-108-4 • Available April

12th

When Régis, a young high school student, dies because of an evil witch,

he didn't know it would be just the beginning of his adventures. Now

immortal and undead, he will quickly have to leave our world for that of

Chaos, a parallel universe where magic reigns. Enter the world of

Immortal Regis.

Collecting the first two volumes of the critically acclaimed supernatural

fantasy action manhwa series! The stunning artwork, thrilling story and charismatic characters

of this shonen-style title make this Korean bestseller a work that is sure to find a wide audience

in English.



FAR CRY: ESPERANZA'S TEARS TP Edition, by Mathieu Mariolle, Afif

Khaled & Salaheddine Basti • MSRP: $16.99 • 120 Pages •

ISBN: 978-1-68497-110-7 • Available March 15th

For Juan Cortez, guerrilla warfare is a profession. Death, a hobby. Over the

years, he's traveled from countries at war to conflict zones, putting his

experience and training at the service of the highest bidder. This time, fate

led him to Santa Costa, a South American country that curiously reminds

him of Yara, his native land. Because here, as on the island of Antón

Castillo, the recent discovery of a rare resource, a mineral called

"Tantalum," has upset the economy of a small nation previously ignored.

Three camps now face each other: the military junta recently established in power by Di

Stefano, the bourgeois party led by the daughter of the assassinated former leader, and a

revolutionary group, defender of labor and indigenous rights. It was the latter, guided by their

leader Max Purillo, who called on Juan's talents. And for him, it's blessed bread. A nascent

guerrilla, a troubled period politically, and above all: money. A lot of money. To save the country,

he is asked to strike a blow by assassinating General Di Stefano. But of course, nothing will go as

planned… Collection includes the 4-issue series plus cover gallery and bonus material.

New March 2023 issues for continuing ABLAZE titles:

CHILDREN OF THE BLACK SUN, Issue 3, by Dario Sicchio and Letizia

Cadonici • MSRP: $3.99 • Available March 8th

"It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage

to be strong even under a black sun."

The older children of the black sun continue to initiate their younger

counterparts into their way of thinking and incorporate them into their

plan for Brightvale. But even before all the elements of what they have in

store are revealed, the town's descent into madness is already taking hold

and turning the world on its head.

FAMILY TIME, Issue 4, by Lily Windom, Robert Windom, and Asiah

Fulmore • MSRP: $3.99 • Available March 15th

The first miniseries about the O'Connell family's travels through time

comes to a dramatic conclusion. Lily must confront Ciaran to save her

family and friends. Time is running out for them to return to the present!

And as a special bonus, issue four contains 40 story and art pages for the

same price!

Robert Windom, the writer/creator of Seven Sons, and his eleven-year-old

daughter, Lily, bring you a fun, fantasy adventure, featuring Art Direction

by Eisner-Award winning artist Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) and anime-inspired interior art by

new talent and Greene-protege Asiah Fulmore (DC's Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld).

TRAVELING TO MARS, Issue 5, by Mark Russell and Roberto Meli • MSRP:

$3.99 • Available March 22nd

From the Eisner-winning writer, Mark Russell, TRAVELING TO MARS tells

the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to

ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for the unlikely mission for one

simple reason: he is terminally ill and has no expectation of returning. In

the latest issue, Roy reminisces on the greatest big mouth bass who ever

lived and discovers that he is not alone in space.

LOVECRAFT: UNKNOWN KADATH, Issue 7, by HP Lovecraft, Florentino

Flórez, Guillermo Sanna and Jacques Salomon • MSRP: $3.99 • Available

March 29th

Randolph Carter's quest leads him even deeper into the Dreamlands and to

the city of Sarkomand. But what he sees there may make him want to

finally return to the waking world. Can he hang on just a bit longer to reach

Kadath and the end of his quest or will the nightmares he faces bring him

to the brink of madness? As a bonus, the latest issue also includes the

original prose story!