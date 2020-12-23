Ablaze Publish Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche in March 2021

Comic book publisher Ablaze Publishing announced today that they will be publishing new work by creator Maria Llovet, Eros/Psyche as a five-issue miniseries, with #1 shipping March 2021, each issue written, drawn and coloured by Llovet.

"The Rose" female boarding school is paradise for young girls…but only if you follow the rules. Because, if you disobey them, you can end up expelled, or even worse, dead.

Sara and Silje are two students learning the rules of the school, which includes classes by day…and the casting of curses and spells by night. A love develops between the two, which is tender, but threatens to break under the weight of the dark secret society within The Rose.

Llovet has found success in recent years working with Brian Azzarello on Faithless and Faithless II from Boom Studios as well as Heartbeat and Loud. Eros/Psyche is described as a surreal, bewitching tale of love, magic, and tragedy in Eros/Psyche.

Creator Maria Llovet states that "I'm really happy that ABLAZE is publishing Eros/Psyche, a book that is very special to me!"

Ablaze VP of Creative/Business Development Rich Young states "It has been a true pleasure working with Maria to date. She's a hugely talented creator, and I'm very excited to be publishing her work at Ablaze ."

Eros/Psyche #1 will be solicited in the January 2021 issue of Diamond Previews for March 2021 shipping items with an on-sale date of 3/17/21. Full details may start landing tomorrow for Ablaze and other publishers. We will keep an eye out.

Issue 1 will feature cover art by Maria Llovet, Mirka Andolfo, Miguel Mercado, and Sabine Rich. Retailers can reach out to Diamond or Ablaze regarding special incentive cover offers and promotions for the series, including retailer-exclusive covers.