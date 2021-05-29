ABLAZE to Publish Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips For the First Time

ABLAZE announced today a deal with Tribune Content Agency to publish a collection of the groundbreaking comic strip Friday Foster. The series was the first US newspaper comics strip to feature an African-American woman as its main character. Pre-orders are open now; the book will debut in a hardcover edition on June 24th.

For the FIRST TIME EVER, the classic FRIDAY FOSTER newspaper color comic strip created by James D. "Jim" Lawrence (who also wrote the Buck Rogers and James Bond newspaper strips) and illustrated by acclaimed Spanish artist Jorge "Jordi" Longarón, then later Gray Morrow (long time Marvel Comics artist & co-creator of Man-Thing) is collected.

Friday Foster is the first mainstream, nationally syndicated comic strip (Chicago Tribune) starring an African American character in the title role. It ran from 1970-1974 and inspired the 1975 movie of the same name starring Pam Grier. The Friday Foster comic strip is the story of a former nightclub "camera bunny" turned photographer's assistant turned fashion model. With an innate inclination to help others and a natural beauty that makes her a magnet for men, Friday often finds herself in some very sticky situations and world-class adventures.

In addition to including all 214 Friday Foster Sunday comic strips with completely remastered colors and letters, the book will include a significant bonus section including multiple interviews, an expanded sketchbook section, artwork, photos, essays, articles, behind-the-scenes info, and more! Writing and curating the book's substantial bonus material has been undertaken by Friday Foster expert, and Editor, Christopher Marlon.

Marlon said, "The art is awesome and the stories are super-fun. And it's great to see a black character going on globetrotting adventures in the 1970s! I really enjoyed bringing all the elements together so I could share this little piece of wonderful comic strip history. I hope you will enjoy it too!"

"Friday is such a fun and memorable character," said Wayne Lown, General Manager of Tribune Content Agency. "So, I'm thrilled to be working with ABLAZE on this book and eager to see its release later this year."

Rich Young, ABLAZE VP Creative/Business Development adds, "I'm incredibly happy to be publishing this book at ABLAZE, as Friday Foster is not only a cool and entertaining strip, but also culturally significant. ABLAZE is determined to find more out of print treasures like Friday Foster and make them available to readers."

For updates, previews, and details on upcoming titles from ABLAZE, visit http://ablazepublishing.com/ and look for FRIDAY FOSTER at your local comics shop or book store later this year!