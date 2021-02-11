Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics

Conan-under-another-name publishers Ablaze Publishing announced today their deal with fantasy author JP Roth to publish her line of Rothic graphic novels, previously self-published as Rothic Comics. The first, Ancient Dreams, will be published in August 2021.

Cara Wynter is a literature student living with her twin sister, Lily, in Fairhaven Washington. A daughter of witches, touch brings Cara only pain, and dark visions of pasts and futures she can rarely change. Already fighting to exist in her strange reality, she begins to crumble when the reoccurring dreams of her own death begin. In a desperate attempt to unlock the secrets in the violent images, she finds herself lost in a contest between love, and the will of the ancient gods. With only forgotten memories and the pages of a book to guide her, she struggles to understand her past and break a deadly curse. Cara must face her worst fears, to save the soul of a god she has treasured for centuries, and a love she cannot live without.

"My tale starts with a 'once upon a time.' A long time ago, beings lived who could control the elements, immortality, and time. We called them gods and gave them our worship. They played with us like toys, took our lives and sabotaged our love. Now, the gods are myths. Stories in books—not to be confused with our modern world. I believed this until I found myself tumbling through a dream. This dream took me to another life. To a forgotten time in a bloody age. I dreamt of Hades's son and a lustful goddess. I dreamt of limitless power and revolving time. I dreamt a death and love that was mine… My name is Cara Wynter, and this is my story."

After the release of Ancient Dreams, ABLAZE also plans to publish other Rothic graphic novels, including REM 8, Theory of Magic, and Southern Nightgown.