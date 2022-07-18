Abortion Trigger Warning For Skybound Presents: Afterschool #3

Skybound Entertainment, the production company behind The Walking Dead and published through Image Comics issues a message to comic book shops about this week's issue of Skybound Presents: Afterschool anthology horror comic. The comic's story by Kate Herron, Briony Redman and Leila Leiz is about "a horrifying tale soaked in blood and…feathers? "Scratches to mark you, a feather to warn you, then it comes…" According to urban legend, if you try to get rid of your baby, a monstrous stork will force you to keep it. But surely that can't be true, can it? Leah and her friends are about to find out about just how true it is is." Skybound states;

Dear Retail Partners, On July 20, 2022, Skybound Presents: Afterschool #2 will release in comic shops, and its story "The Storkening" focuses on the unexpected pregnancy of a teenage girl and her right to choose — an issue that has unfortunately become as relevant as ever with the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. We understand that the content of the issue may be sensitive to some readers given the recent ruling, so we ask that retailers please be advised and kindly inform their customers about the content as well as they see fit. As such, writers Kate Herron (she/her) and Briony Redman (she/they) have included an author statement in the Afterword that addresses the development of "The Storkening" story over several years in addition to its intended objective, which has unfortunately, become much more relevant today due to the recent ruling. In solidarity with the countless people this ruling affects, Kate and Briony will be donating their earnings for this issue to Planned Parenthood. Skybound Entertainment will match that donation as part of its ongoing donations to organizations that support reproductive rights including Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, The Center for Reproductive Rights, and the National Abortion Federation. Reproductive rights and bodily autonomy are indelible and fundamental human rights, and they are essential to the well-being of all people. Skybound Entertainment and the writers of "The Storkening" support equitable access to reproductive care for all. Thank you, Skybound Entertainment

Here is the full solicitation. The comic in question is published on Wednescday.

SKYBOUND PRESENTS AFTERSCHOOL #2 (OF 4) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY220267

(W) Kate Herron, Briony Redman (A) Leila Leiz (CA) Veronica Fish

Skybound's new horror anthology returns to teach those teens a lesson with another chilling standalone story.

In this issue, KATE HERRON (Marvel Studios' Loki), BRIONY REDMAN, and LEILA LEIZ present a horrifying tale soaked in blood and…feathers?

"Scratches to mark you, a feather to warn you, then it comes…"

According to urban legend, if you try to get rid of your baby, a monstrous stork will force you to keep it. But surely that can't be true, can it? Leah and her friends are about to find out about just how true it is in…The Storkening!In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $4.99

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: abortion, skybound