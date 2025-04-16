Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

Absolute And Omega In The DC Universe Today (Spoilers)

Absolute and Omega in the DC Universe today, with Challengers Of The Unknown, Superman, World's Finest, New Gods & Absolute Flash (Spoilers)

DC All In opened the box to the death of Darkseid, the Darkseid anomalies across the DC Universe and the Absolute Universe. And it's breaking out all over DC Comics titles today. We looked at a few of those in today's Summer Of Superman Special. With Validas giving us an Omega shoutout.

But over in today's Challengers Of The Unknown, there are more issues with Omega.

Infected by Darkseid's Omega, which spilt out of him after his death, he was attracted by the Challengers' death-defying antics.

But there's another word that enters the fray. And it is not a coincidental one.

Absolute Death. Absolute Omega. The strands of the universes are being drawn together.

While in today's New Gods, the legacy of Darkseid holds strong.

And it's time for the New Gods to return to Earth where a familiar face (and fist) is waiting for them.

While Validus is being tortured by Darkseid's Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes.

But back in Challengers Of The Unknown, the word Absolute is doing some heavy lifting.

As Absolute and Omega are treated as synonyms.

Or Absolute and Omega puzzles…

And suggesting a massive store of Omega exists…

Just somewhere else. Could it be where Booster Gold is being crucified on the altar of Omega?

But for all this talk of Omega and Absolute, someone in the Challengers Of The Unknown did not get the message…

No, no, no, not the Ultimate Unknown but the Absolute Unknown! Get your adjectives right? But just as Validus uses the Darkseid anomalies in the time continuum to jump around Smallville…

…so the Challengers Of The Unknown are doing the same for their final issue.

Yes, I know it was repeatedly solicited as a six-issue series, seems not, and the next DC All In Special will pick up the slack… and who else will they bump into back then???

With time-travelling Gorillas…

…and Absolute Flashes as well! So… who is going to run into who, along the way?

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #5 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

IN THE SHADOW OF DARKSEID! How are the Challengers of the Unknown connected to Darkseid's death, and is there a way back from Omega? Does the most frightening unknown the Challengers have ever faced lie within? As the rift between the Challengers and the Justice League grows and becomes untenable, it's up to Rocky Davis and Wonder Woman to try to get to the heart of the matter…or die trying! But an old foe will rear its head once more–this time aboard the Watchtower, all in an effort to use the Challengers as a means to a nefarious end. Doors close, and alliances tilt, even while other gateways open…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025 BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #38 (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY BEGINS HERE! The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There's something strange going on here…some monkey business that the World's Finest can't quite put a finger on. It's almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has…knowledge of the future?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025 NEW GODS #5 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V. (A) Evan Cagle, TK (CA) Nimit Malavia

THE INQUISITION HAS ARRIVED! On Earth, Mister Miracle and Barda race against time to keep Kamal, the newest New God, away from the deadly clutches of Orion. But the champion of New Genesis will not rest until his savage mission has been fulfilled. And as the intergalactic inquisition of the Nyctari reaches New Genesis, the planet's natives must face a difficult decision: fight against the unstoppable invading army or abandon their homeworld and set out into the cosmos as refugees. All roads lead to Earth, a world with its own protectors… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025 SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THIS IS IT! SPRING INTO THE SUMMER OF SUPERMAN! The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day–but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2025

