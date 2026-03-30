Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ebay, nick dragotta, scott snyder

The Issues Of Absolute Batman That Have Sold For $1500 Or More On eBay

The Issues of Absolute Batman that have sold for $1500 or more on eBay and why it might be worth going to a show Scott and Nick are at

Article Summary Absolute Batman issues are consistently selling for $1500 and up on eBay, with some reaching $2500+

Signed, slabbed, and sketched variants with rare covers dominate the highest-priced sales for collectors

Key artists like Nick Dragotta, Scott Snyder, Dan Quintana, and Skottie Young boost value with signatures

Meeting creators at conventions may let collectors get copies signed or personalized for higher future value

We've seen how the gold rush for Absolute Batman is driving up unbelievable sales numbers on recent issues. But it's also kicking up prices across the run. Now, someone is trying to sell the first issue on eBay for $34,000, which is a bit much. But maybe one day? The highest price Absolute Batman has sold for on eBay was for Absolute Batman #1, limited second printing, exclusive to Felix Comic Art, featuring Nick Dragotta's designs for the character. One, CGC slabbed at 9.8, signed by Scott Snyder and Dragotta, with a sketch on the front, went for around $2500 in January. But then another just sold this month, unsigned, unsketched, unslabbed, and raw for the same price.WHat is going on, folks?

While the Javier Fernández Akira homage variant of the first printing of Absolute Batman #1, CGC slabbed 9.8 signed by Snyder, Dragotta and Fernandez went for over $2300.

While this Absolute Batman #10 Dan Quintana cover, which Dan has then remarques with a painted Batman on top, sold slabbed 9.8 for $2100. And this Absolute Batman #16 Dan Quintana cover with a Dan remarwue inscription has sold for $2000, raw.

The sketch cover of Absolute Batman #1 with a Daniel Warren Johnson sketch and additional signature by Nick Dragotta, slabbed 9.8, sold for $2000, too.

An Absolute Batman #1 second printing with the Skottie Young cover has sold, raw for around $1900. The first print with the colour version of his cover, signed by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Skottie Young, slabbed 9.8 has sold for $1500.

Absolute Batman #15 foil variant, featuring signatures from Clay Mann and Seth Mann, along with a sketch of the Absolute Joker, slabbed at a whopping 9.9 (always easier to get a much higher grade for foil/chromium covers), sold for over $1700. Also hitting the $1500 mark is the Absolute Batman Annual Felix Comic Art exclusive black-and-white cover by Daniel Warren Johnson, slabbed 9.8.

The Third Eye retailer exclusive of Absolute Batman #1 signed by Scott Snyder has sold, CGC 9.8, for $1500. As did the 4th printing of Absolute Batman #1 sketch cover, featuring dual remarques by Nick Dragotta (back cover) and an homage dedicated to Dragotta by the seller on the front cover. Scott Snyder has also signed the front cover in blue paint marker. And it went for $1500.

And a signed and 9.8 slabbed copy of the standard cover for Absolute Batman #1 first printing has now sold for $1500 as well. Which is just remarkable. Also, get your Absolute Batman #1 signed, and it can pay for your trip to see Scott and Nick at a show… and I wonder what will happen when someone sells one of those three Absolute Batman #1s in CGC 9.9?

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