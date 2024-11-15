Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Solicits For February 2025

The DC Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped and that includes the DC Comics Absolute line for February 2025. With Jim Gordon having a relationship with the child Bruce Wayne, Superman meeting the Omega Men teased in the first issue, and Wonder Woman still in battle with the Tetracide…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5

Written by SCOTT SNYDER Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by MEM JONES and IAN BERTRAM 1:25 variant cover by BMUS DRAPER-IVEY 1:50 variant cover by CLAY & SETH MANN

$4.99 24 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/12125

WILL THE PARTY END HERE FOR ABSOLUTE BATMAN? With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne finally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help? And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne? All this and more in the penultimate issue to the first arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #4

Written by JASON AARON Art and cover by RATA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and RAMAN 1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT 1:50 variant (cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 32 pages Variants $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/5/25

SUPERMAN MEETS THE MYSTERIOUS OMEGA MEN! Superman is on the run, pursued across the globe by armed Peacemakers and Lazarus Corp's top field agent, Lois Lane. Now a new force joins the chase, but are the mysterious Omega Men friends or foes for Kal-El?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #5

Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by HOMARE and JEEHYUNG LEE 1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS 1:50 variant cover by HOMARE

$4.99 32 pages Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/26/25

A COSMIC THREAT ENCROACHES ON GATEWAY CITY! Wonder Woman has thrown everything she can think of at The Tetracide, and still it pushes forward, devouring Gateway City. With everything on the line, Diana has one big idea left, but in her current state, she has nowhere near the power she needs to pull it off…

