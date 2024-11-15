Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: february 2025, zatanna

Bleeding Cool Presents: DC Comics' Full February 2025 Solicitations

DC Comics' Full February 2025 solicits and solicitations... more than just Batman, there's Zatanna and Green Lantern Corps as well...

Article Summary Explore DC Comics' full February 2025 solicitations, featuring new titles for Zatanna and Green Lantern Corps.

Discover exciting releases like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman amid the DC Comics lineup.

Mark your calendar with release dates for comics hitting shelves from February to August 2025.

Check out omnibus and deluxe editions, including Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 and Green Lantern: The Silver Age.

DC Comics have dropped their full February 2025 solicits and solicitations if you know where to look. And the Bleeding Cool folk sometimes to. So here are the full solicits, including new Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Justice League, the lot… including launches for Zatanna #1 and Green Lantern Corps #1.

Available Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Absolute Superman #4

Batgirl #4

Batman #157

Birds of Prey #18

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #5

Detective Comics #31 Facsimile Edition

Justice League: The Atom Project #2

Little Batman: Month One #4

Poison Ivy #30

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #132

Shazam! #20

Two- Face #3

Available Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Absolute Batman #5

Action Comics #1083

Aquaman #2

Batman #610 Facsimile Edition

Batman '89 Echoes #6

Batman and Robin vis

Batman: Dark Patterns #3

Black Lightning #4 @

DC vs Vampires: World War V – Darkness and Light #1

Green Lantern Corps #1

Saga of Swamp Thing #37 Facsimile Edition

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1

Available Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Batman #611 Facsimile Edition

Batman & Robin: Year One #5

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #36

Catwoman #7

Challengers of the Unknown #3

Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 Facsimile Edition

Jenny Sparks #7

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #4

Nightwing #123

The New Gods #3

The Question; All Along the Watchtower #4

Titans #20

Wonder Woman #18

Zatanna #1

Available Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Absolute Wonder Woman #5

Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #5

Black Canary: The Best of the Best #4

Detective Comics #1094

Green Arrow #21

Green Lantern #20

Green Lantern Dark #3

Harley Quinn #48

Justice League Unlimited 4

Metamorpho: The Element Man #3

Power Girl #18

Superman #23

The Flash #18

The Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition

Available Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Harley Quinn Vol. 3: Clown About Town

Justice League: The New 52 Book Two

Available Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Gotham City: Year One

From The DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!

DC Finest: Peacemaker: Kill for Peace

Punk Rock Jesus (2025 Edition)

Available Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Plastic Man No More!

Batman/Elmer Fudd: The Deluxe Edition

Booster Gold: The Complete 2007 Series Book Two

DC Finest: Batgirl: Nobody Dies Tonight

Justice League by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV Omnibus Vol. 1

Available Tuesday, April 15, 2025

DC Finest: Superman Family: The Giant Turtle Man

Legion of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

Available Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Nightwing: Rebirth Omnibus

Dark Knights of Steei: The Deluxe Edition

Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4

Available Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Green Lantern: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2025 Edition)

Suicide Squad: The New 52 Omnibus

Available Tuesday, May 6, 2025

DC Mishits of Magic

Available Tuesday, August 5, 2025

DC: The New Frontier: DC Compact Comics Edition

Available Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: DC Compact Comics Edition

Available Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Absolute Batman: Haunted Knight (2025 Edilion}

