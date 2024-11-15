Green Lanterns Corps #1 Launches From DC Comics in February 2025 as Chris Condon and Montos join Green Lantern Ongoing Series
Bleeding Cool Presents: DC Comics' Full February 2025 Solicitations
DC Comics' Full February 2025 solicits and solicitations... more than just Batman, there's Zatanna and Green Lantern Corps as well...
DC Comics have dropped their full February 2025 solicits and solicitations if you know where to look. And the Bleeding Cool folk sometimes to. So here are the full solicits, including new Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Justice League, the lot… including launches for Zatanna #1 and Green Lantern Corps #1.
Available Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Absolute Superman #4
- Batgirl #4
- Batman #157
- Birds of Prey #18
- DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #5
- Detective Comics #31 Facsimile Edition
- Justice League: The Atom Project #2
- Little Batman: Month One #4
- Poison Ivy #30
- Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #132
- Shazam! #20
- Two- Face #3
Available Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Absolute Batman #5
- Action Comics #1083
- Aquaman #2
- Batman #610 Facsimile Edition
- Batman '89 Echoes #6
- Batman and Robin vis
- Batman: Dark Patterns #3
- Black Lightning #4 @
- DC vs Vampires: World War V – Darkness and Light #1
- Green Lantern Corps #1
- Saga of Swamp Thing #37 Facsimile Edition
- Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1
Available Wednesday, February 19, 2025
- Batman #611 Facsimile Edition
- Batman & Robin: Year One #5
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #36
- Catwoman #7
- Challengers of the Unknown #3
- Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 Facsimile Edition
- Jenny Sparks #7
- Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #4
- Nightwing #123
- The New Gods #3
- The Question; All Along the Watchtower #4
- Titans #20
- Wonder Woman #18
- Zatanna #1
Available Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Absolute Wonder Woman #5
- Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #5
- Black Canary: The Best of the Best #4
- Detective Comics #1094
- Green Arrow #21
- Green Lantern #20
- Green Lantern Dark #3
- Harley Quinn #48
- Justice League Unlimited 4
- Metamorpho: The Element Man #3
- Power Girl #18
- Superman #23
- The Flash #18
- The Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition
Available Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Harley Quinn Vol. 3: Clown About Town
- Justice League: The New 52 Book Two
Available Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Gotham City: Year One
- From The DC Vault: Death in the Family: Robin Lives!
- DC Finest: Peacemaker: Kill for Peace
- Punk Rock Jesus (2025 Edition)
Available Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Plastic Man No More!
- Batman/Elmer Fudd: The Deluxe Edition
- Booster Gold: The Complete 2007 Series Book Two
- DC Finest: Batgirl: Nobody Dies Tonight
- Justice League by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV Omnibus Vol. 1
Available Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- DC Finest: Superman Family: The Giant Turtle Man
- Legion of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)
Available Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Nightwing: Rebirth Omnibus
- Dark Knights of Steei: The Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4
Available Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Green Lantern: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2025 Edition)
- Suicide Squad: The New 52 Omnibus
Available Tuesday, May 6, 2025
- DC Mishits of Magic
Available Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- DC: The New Frontier: DC Compact Comics Edition
Available Tuesday, August 19, 2025
- Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: DC Compact Comics Edition
Available Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- Absolute Batman: Haunted Knight (2025 Edilion}
