Absolute Batman/Ultimate Spider-Man Most Anticipated Titles This Week

Absolute Batman #17 and Ultimate Spider-Man #24 are the most anticipated comic book titles on sale this week

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as Absolute Batman #17 beats out the long-anticipated Ultimate Spider-Man #24 finale… for the fifty most anticipated titles tis coming Wednesday…

Most Anticipated Titles This Week
  1. Absolute Batman #17 DC Comics $4.99
  2. Ultimate Spider-Man #24 Marvel Comics $6.99
  3. Nightwing #135 DC Comics $4.99
  4. Batman / Superman: World's Finest #48 DC Comics $3.99
  5. The Amazing Spider-Man #22 Marvel Comics $4.99
  6. X-Men #25 Marvel Comics $5.99
  7. Captain America #7 Marvel Comics $4.99
  8. Uncanny X-Men #24 Marvel Comics $4.99
  9. Titans #32 DC Comics $3.99
  10. Fantastic Four #8 Marvel Comics $3.99
  11. Wonder Woman #30 DC Comics $4.99
  12. Exquisite Corpses #10 Image Comics $4.99
  13. Wolverine #16 Marvel Comics $4.99
  14. G.I. Joe #19 Image Comics $3.99
  15. Superman Unlimited #10 DC Comics $4.99
  16. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1 Marvel Comics $5.99
  17. Daredevil / Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #4 Marvel Comics $3.99
  18. Catwoman #84 DC Comics $3.99
  19. New Avengers #9 Marvel Comics $3.99
  20. Dungeons of Doom #2 Marvel Comics $5.99
  21. Knull #2 Marvel Comics $4.99
  22. Star Wars #10 Marvel Comics $3.99
  23. Doctor Strange #3 Marvel Comics $3.99
  24. The Walking Dead Deluxe #131 Image Comics $3.99
  25. Generation X-23 #1 Marvel Comics $4.99
  26. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #5 IDW Publishing $4.99
  27. Ghost Pepper #8 Image Comics $3.99
  28. End of Life #1 DC Comics $3.99
  29. Minor Arcana #14 BOOM! Studios $4.99
  30. ThunderCats #24 Dynamite $4.99
  31. 1776 #4 Marvel Comics $3.99
  32. It's Jeff Meets Daredevil #1 Marvel Comics $5.99
  33. I Hate Fairyland #48 Image Comics $3.99
  34. Universal Monsters: The Phantom of the Opera #1 Image Comics$4.99
  35. The Darkness #3 Image Comics $3.99
  36. Sai: Dimensional Rivals #2 Marvel Comics $3.99
  37. Starship Godzilla #5 IDW Publishing $4.99
  38. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus #5 IDW Publishing $4.99
  39. White Sky #1 Image Comics $3.99
  40. Rat City #22 Image Comics $3.99
  41. Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special #1 $6.99 Marvel Comics
  42. The Muppets Noir #1 $4.99 Dynamite
  43. Adventure Time #10 $4.99 Oni Press
  44. Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #1  $4.99 Marvel Comics
  45. The Terminator: Metal #5 $4.99 Dynamite
  46. Star Trek: The Last Starship #5 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  47. Smile: For the Camera #1 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  48. Catacomb of Torment #8 $4.99 Oni Press
  49. American Caper #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  50. Mega Man X #1 $4.99 UDON

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

 

