Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Absolute Martian Manhunter Shows The Positives Of Smoking (Spoilers)

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camnp and Javier Rodriguez shows the positives of smoking (Spoilers)

Article Summary Martian Manhunter #1 explores smoking as a telepathic tool, revamping John Jones.

Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez blend FBI noir and sci-fi in this DC Comics issue.

Smoking aids John Jones in unravelling psychic mysteries post-bomb blast.

John Jones' enhanced work efficiency questions the portrayal of smoking.

We've noted how the telepathy of Martian Manhunter may be being weaponised in unexpected ways over in this week's Justice League Unlimited. It's not the factor of the Martian Manhunter that most writers concentrate on, preferring the shape-shifting. But it is is far more the focus of Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, published by DC Comics tomorrow, reinventing the character.

As FBI agent John Jones suffers the most remarkable after effects of being in the blast of a bomb left in a coffee shop. And seems to just… know things about those around him. Those smoking and those not… but cigarettes do play a key factor, considering the classic Martian Manhunter's averseness to flames and the like. And maybe the most positive portrayal of smoking in comics since John Constantine cured himself of lung cancer.

With smoking as a parallel analogy for the way thoughts seem to wrap themselves around him, and he just breathes them in.

Like any stereotypical FBI agent, he ignores all the rules, like not investigating the man who tried to blow him up, as well as refusing leave granted to him, while telling his wife he can't get leave…

The new impact does seem to be improving his work abilities though, so there is that…

As the memories and thoughts he inhales start to take him over somewhat…

This is a very different Martian Manhunter, indeed. He may be hunting down a man, but Martian, only in allegorical terms, so far at least. As what he sees is reality seems to be anything but. I tell you this though…

… he really should stop smoking around his kid… and as we previously emphasised while it is fine and dandy to read the comic digitally, you really will want to read this in print if you can. Find out why on Bleeding Cool tomorrow…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!