You Won't Be Able To Read Absolute Martian Manhunter Digitally

You won't be able to read Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguezdigitally... not properly, anyway.

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter offers a tactile print experience that digital formats cannot fully capture.

Created by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, merging DC’s Absolute legacy with bold storytelling.

The vivid artwork and print design deliver immersive layers that digital readers simply miss.

A preview glimpse unveils a cosmic journey of transformation that challenges perceptions of reality.

Not properly, at least. Even though DC Comics has been adding the Absolute line to their DC Digital Universe and DC Go lines. Absolute Martian Manhunter, written by Deniz Camp and drawn by Javier Rodriguez, may remain a mystery.

Deniz Camp is a Turkish-Filipino comics writer who got his first break with a short story published in Mark Millar's Millarworld Annual 2016 and its open submission policy. He used that to get his first actual comic, Maxwell's Demons, through Vault Comics in 2018. It would take another four years until he could publish 20th Century Men through Image Comics and then Agent of W.O.R.L.D.E. from Scout Comics in 2022, Bloodshot Unleashed through Valiant Comics In 2023, he got his first job for Marvel with C-Men title Children of the Vault, and his relationship with Jonathan Hickman saw him announced in 2024 as the writer of The Ultimates, which also saw him tapped for Absolute Martian Manhunter, making him the only writer on both Marvel's Ultimate and DC's Absolute lines.

In Absolute Martian Manhunter #1, he goes further than he has gone before, with Javier Rodriguez taking advantage of the very physicality of the comic book format to tell their story. The printed physicality, that is. If you are a digital Absolute Martian Manhunter reader, you simply will not get the full experience, just the idea of what it might be like. You will be able to imagine the situation but not experience it as a print reader will.

It might be comparable to the fold-in MAD Magazine pages, but even that could be fairly easily replicated digitally. This one… will be a lot harder. You can see a preview of the comic below digitally. But trust me, and if you can, pick this comic book up digitally.

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter! Retail $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

IS THIS ALL JUST THOUGHTSMOKE? The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion–and transformation–of John Jones' mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will! The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PSYCHOSPHERE! It's a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever–or whatever–is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city–and the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

