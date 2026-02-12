Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Poison Ivy

Absolute Poison Ivy Revealed On Absolute Batman #18 Cover (Spoilers)

Absolute Poison Ivy Revealed on the unredacted cover of Absolute Batman #18 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Poison Ivy makes her dramatic debut on the unredacted Absolute Batman #18 cover

New story arc reveals Poison Ivy as a deadly, monstrous force manipulating Gotham City

The Absolute Rogue Gallery's latest member uses beauty to lure victims before revealing her horror

Batman faces Ivy's mutated monsters as Gotham unravels and new villain alliances form

This is how the main cover Absolute Batman #18 was originally solicited for March 2026 with a bunch of redactions.

While we also had these retailer variants for Absolute Batman #17 and #18 for the look of Absolute Poison Ivy…

Because where else do you find brightly coloured feathers that seem incongruous? On a fishing lure. Pretty displays designed to attract fish and then plunge hooks through their stupid fishy faces. That's what the Absolute Poison Ivy is. She is something pretty to attract people. Before the monster emerges. Absolute Poison Ivy is just as monstrous as any of the other Absolute Rogue Gallery, possibly even more so. Just that the readers, as the characters, are distracted and attracted, by the pretty-pretty… and of course, where you have feathers, you have owls… And now DC Comics has revealed the cover of Absolute Batman #18. With Absolute Poison Ivy and the Absolute Court Of Owls…

Note that Poison Ivy's face, such as it is, is within a huge Venus flytrap… it's not going to be pretty…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/18/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!