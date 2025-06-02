Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, cerebus

Absolute Ra's Al Ghul Does A Cerebus Pope (Absolute Superman Spoilers)

Absolute Ra's Al Ghul does a Cerebus Pope tribute act? (Absolute Superman #8 Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman #8 kicks off a new arc with Kal-El caught between Lazarus Corp and the Omega Men

Ra's Al Ghul returns using advanced tech to de-age and manipulate, echoing classic Cerebus Pope satire

Smallville rises against Lazarus Corp as Superman seeks refuge, shifting the iconic setting's dynamics

Influences from Absolute Batman and Cerebus highlight thematic parallels in power and leadership

This week sees the publication of Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, beginning the second story arc of the series. But I am rather reminded of Absolute Batman #6 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Or rather one of the comics which that comic reminded me of. A turducky of influence.

As the town of Smallville, Kansas turns on Lazarus Corp, and their hunt for Absolute Superman, we also take a trip to the big city.

As Absolute Ra's Al Ghul uses his Technology, complete with Darkseid Omega logos, not just to heal and revive but to radically de-age.. and as we saw Absolute Batman take no prisoners and show no discrimination when it came to taking down the bad guys.

Which reminded me suddenly of Cerebus Pope by Dave Sim… you know, in which an uncouth, unfeeling barbarian is elavted to high office. Hmmm. Maybe time for a High Society and Church And State reread.

So it seems Absolute Ra's Al Ghul has a similar approach to the small and young.

And while the Lazarus Corp takes the symbol of hope away from Superman, while messing around in Smallville…

It also sets itself up in a place that once upon a time, a Superman would call his other home.

Absolute Superman #8 by Jason Aaron and Rada Sandoval is published this Wednesday by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #8

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE SECOND ARC OF ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN BEGINS HERE! The next big arc of this red-hot series begins here, as Superman finds himself caught between the opposing forces of the nefarious Lazarus Corp and the mysterious Omega Men. But Kal-El just wants to be left alone in the only place on this planet where he's ever felt safe. A place called Smallville. $4.99 6/4/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!