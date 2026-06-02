Posted in: Archie, Oni Press | Tagged: Archie In Hell, Patrick Hovarth, Tyler Crook

Archie In Hell by Patrick Hovarth & Tyler Crook From Oni in November

Archie In Hell #1 by Patrick Hovarth and Tyler Crook launching from Oni Press in November 2026

We just ran the news about Ben H. Winters launching the new Archie #1 comic book with Fabio Moon and Nick Cagnetti, from Oni Press in September as well as October's Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko and Kano. But what about Archie In Hell #1 by Patrick Hovarth and Tyler Crook in November? Give me a chance, I'm rushed off my feet. Okay, here you go…

ARCHIE IN HELL #1

Written by PATRICK HORVATH

Art by TYLER CROOK

COVERS TO BE REVEALED!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | NOVEMBER 2026

In another time, in another Riverdale, Archie Andrews' radiant life is about to turn pitch black. Separated from his friends and bound by a terrible curse, there's only one way to save Archie: to damn him. But he won't be alone for long . . . In the footsteps of Archie's hit horror series, AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE, join multiple Eisner Award winner Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where No One Sees) and Eisner Award nominee Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz, Harrow County) as they forge a brand-new legend of Archie horror, leaving a blood-stained trail from 1690 to the present day.

"One year ago, we started work on what has quickly become one of the most significant and anticipated collaborations in Oni's 30-year history: our new and ambitious line of titles celebrating the greatness of Archie Comics," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Now, we're proud to welcome a vital new member to that team: the phenomenally talented Ben H. Winters, who is teaming with the brilliant Fábio Moon to deliver an eye-popping, heartstring-pulling ode to what makes these some of the most celebrated characters in the history of comics. From ARCHIE to SABRINA and ARCHIE IN HELL, our new comics are brimming with pop and power – from content to design, each issue is intended to be a highly concentrated dose of pure entertainment and unadulterated bliss, propelled by the never-ending energy of Archie's 85-year legacy."

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