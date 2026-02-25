Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Cheetah, zatanna

Absolute Suicide Squad Secrets in Absolute Wonder Woman #17 (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics today, with Absolute Wonder Woman going after an Absolute Suicide Squad, all women, led by an Absolute Zatanna. Now using her backwards magic to control Absolute Wonder Woman's magic to use on Zatanna. Some kind of magical reacharound, it seems.

Purge the parasite, Diana, purge the parasite!

Because in the Absolute Universe, the government doesn't control the Suicide Squad with bombs inside their heads, but by spiky Starro parasites inside their guts. Blame Darkseid for this one.

As well as controlling the others, well, most of the others. We also know that the Absolute Cheetah is not Barbara Minerva, as they are both here at the same time…

Instead, the Absolute Cheetah is Priscilla.

As in the original DC Universe, Cheetah, Priscilla Rich. Previously portrayed as a young socialite with mental illnesses and a hatred of Wonder Woman after she felt she was overshadowed by her. Eventually condemned to Arkham Asylum, she became a recluse and an invalid before dying. This was later rewritten so she was murdered by her successor, Barbara. Here, Priscilla faces someone else, who may well be more deadly than either Diana or Barbara, certainly in this universe. Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

Diana faces off against a team assembled with only one mission in mind: take down Wonder Woman at any cost. But after a strangely intimate betrayal, Diana finds herself outplayed, boxed in, and running out of options…

