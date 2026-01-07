Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Absolute Superman #15 – Poetry, Brainiac And Absolute Evil (Spoilers)

Absolute Superman #15 with poetry, Brainiac and Absolute Evil, Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, published today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman #15 continues the fallout from Absolute Evil, with major shifts in the DC Absolute Universe.

Ra's Al Ghul faces torture and poetry

Absolute Hawkman arrives unexpectedly early.

Brainiac is shifting alliances and chaos.

Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics. But much of it is following up on Absolute Evil, the one-shot that saw the Big Bads of the Absolute Universe meet and form their own Justice League, in a world where events tend away from justice… maybe Absolute Superman is giving it to some of them. With Ra'a Al Ghul caged and being tortured…

… or at least being read bad poetry. As Vogons know, there is little to touch it. But we also get an appearance from the Absolute Hawkman.

Who wasn't meant to be here for at least another issue. Last seen he was killing Oliver Queen.

In a room where Brainiac was watching through the eyes of Ra's Al Ghul. And he saw everything.

Even a certain someone with a name close to Superman mythology.

And in Absolute Superman #15? Resigning from the employ of the Al Ghul dynasty

It looks like we might be about to get the Absolute Luthor/Brainiac team-up… Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra is published today by DC Comics. And maybe some speculators will be paying more attention to Absolute Evil, especially considering how well Absolute Ark-M has been doing today…

Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

In the shocking aftermath of the Battle of Kansas, Superman wrestles with profound changes to his life, his allies, and even his costume. But more importantly, there's work to be done, as we experience a day in the life of the world's busiest superhero–and welcome guest artist Juan Ferreyra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) to the series!

