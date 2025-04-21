Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: absolute universe, wonder woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Preview: Diana's Underworld Redux

In Absolute Wonder Woman #7, Diana faces another journey through the Underworld, while her deal with Circe comes to a head. Plus: Li'l Diana returns in a backup story!

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #7 hits stores on April 23rd, featuring Diana's return to the Underworld and a pivotal moment with Circe

The issue includes a backup story starring Li'l Diana, with art by the legendary Dustin Nguyen

Multiple cover options available, including artwork by Jessica Fong, Declan Shalvey, and Hayden Sherman

DIANA, LOST IN THE UNDERWORLD! Diana has escaped The Underworld once before; can she do it again? It's a moment Diana and Circe have always known would come, but when the time actually arrives…the price may be higher than one of them is willing to pay! Plus, part two of Li'l Diana, with art by the legendary Dustin Nguyen!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #7

DC Comics

0225DC049

0225DC050 – Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Jessica Fong Cover – $5.99

0225DC051 – Absolute Wonder Woman #7 Declan Shalvey Cover – $5.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Mattia De Iulis, Dustin Nguyen (CA) Hayden Sherman

DIANA, LOST IN THE UNDERWORLD! Diana has escaped The Underworld once before; can she do it again? It's a moment Diana and Circe have always known would come, but when the time actually arrives…the price may be higher than one of them is willing to pay! Plus, part two of Li'l Diana, with art by the legendary Dustin Nguyen!

In Shops: 4/23/2025

SRP: $4.99

