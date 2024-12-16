Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Action Comics #1080 Preview: Phantom Zone Punch-a-Palooza

In Action Comics #1080, the House of El faces a cosmic showdown as Phantom Zone prisoners descend upon Earth. Can Superman and Supergirl save the universe?

It's a super brawl! The House of El stands in the way as Superman and Supergirl fight for the universe.

Supergirl makes a last-ditch appeal to save the universe. Will her attempt be enough in this penultimate chapter?

BRAWL OF THE SUPER-MEN! As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a fight! It's the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl makes a final appeal with hopes of saving the universe.

ACTION COMICS #1080

DC Comics

1024DC061

1024DC062 – Action Comics #1080 Mark Spears Cover – $5.99

1024DC063 – Action Comics #1080 Mario Foccillo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

BRAWL OF THE SUPER-MEN! As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a fight! It's the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl makes a final appeal with hopes of saving the universe.

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $4.99

