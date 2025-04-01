Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: Past Time

Past Time #1 Preview: Home Runs and Haunting Secrets

Check out Past Time #1 from Mad Cave Studios, where a promising baseball player's dark secret keeps him from playing in the daylight. Will night games be his salvation?

Article Summary Past Time #1 hits stores on April 2nd, featuring a baseball player with a dark secret that keeps him from daylight games

Set in the 1920s, the comic explores night baseball as a potential salvation for the protagonist's career

Writer Joe Harris and artist Russell Olson team up for this small-town thriller with national implications

Henry Hayes could have been the best baseball player anybody ever saw, if only his dark affliction didn't prevent him from playing in the daylight. But when the barnstorming circuit introduces a new novelty to the game—night baseball under the bright lights—will his dreams of playing pro ball finally be realized, or will his bloody past catch up with him before he gets the chance? From the midwest fields of the 1920s to the big city lights of today, Past Time is a small town thriller on a National scale.

PAST TIME #1

DC Comics

0225MA531

0225MA532 – Past Time #1 Adam Pollina Cover – $4.99

(W) Joe Harris (A) Russell Olson (CA) Mark Chiarello

Henry Hayes could have been the best baseball player anybody ever saw, if only his dark affliction didn't prevent him from playing in the daylight. But when the barnstorming circuit introduces a new novelty to the game—night baseball under the bright lights—will his dreams of playing pro ball finally be realized, or will his bloody past catch up with him before he gets the chance? From the midwest fields of the 1920s to the big city lights of today, Past Time is a small town thriller on a National scale.

In Shops: 4/2/2025

SRP: $4.99

