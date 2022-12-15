After 40 Years, Dungeons & Dragons Saturday Morning Adventures Returns

IDW Publishing, who still hold the Dungeons & Dragons comic book license, are to revive the Saturday morning cartoon version of that boardgame into a new comic book series, Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures launching in March 2023, forty years after it first aired. And maybe hoping to get some of the energy that Dynamite has received over Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck from David M. Booher, Sam Magg and George Kambadais.

It also comes after the conclusion of the series DIE at Image Comics, which was seen as a "whatever happened to the kids of Dungeons & Dragons?" This looks like it may have slightly more traditional and less murdery answer to that question.

"In 1983, six unsuspecting kids boarded a magical roller coaster and were transported to the Forgotten Realms…much to the awe and wonder of millions of children every Saturday morning! In celebration of its 40th anniversary, IDW will bring back the heroes of this cartoon classic in March with the new four-issue comic book miniseries, Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures, a thrilling "lost episode" charting new territory in the world of D&D. Noble ranger Hank, intrepid acrobat Diana, quiet thief Sheila, impulsive barbarian Bobby, fearful cavalier Eric, and uncertain magician Presto only want to get back to their own world. But escaping the Realms has turned out to be much harder than getting there! Danger lurks at every turn, the enigmatic Dungeon Master is less than helpful, and Venger—the force of evil—will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magical weapons that the kids have come to rely on. To top it off, Hank has made a startling discovery: Despite the dangers, Sheila, Bobby, Diana, and the others aren't so sure they want to go home after all!"

"As a lifelong D&D fan, it is an absolute dream to get to work reviving a childhood classic," says Maggs. "It's been such a blast working with IDW and the fine folks at Wizards of the Coast to home in on what made the Dungeons & Dragons Saturday morning cartoon such a cult favorite. Setting these characters up for a whole new run of stories has truly been a career highlight, and I hope fans will love seeing Uni (well…all our cool kids, but especially Uni) back in action as much as I do!"

"As a kid, I would wake up on Saturday morning, pour a bowl of cartoon-themed cereal, and plop myself in front of the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. When IDW approached me about writing Saturday Morning Adventures, there was no chance I was passing up the opportunity to help this D&D party face Venger once more," says Booher. "I can't wait for readers to pour themselves a bowl of cereal and join us on a thrilling new adventure with Presto, Diana, Bobby, and the whole crew!"

"Just imagine being me—a 12-year-old boy in the body of a 38-year-old man—getting to play with some of the coolest yet cutest characters in one of the most immersive universes ever made," says Kambadais. "I am so lucky, yet so freaking scared as to whether one can ever be enough of an artist to take on this huge of a job. Here's hoping that I'll do right by Presto and Sheila (low-key my favorites)!"

"With Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures, we celebrate the cult classic animated series that introduced so many fans to the Forgotten Realms. George Kambadais' stunning art reminds us of that beloved old-school animated style while giving it his signature modern flair for the contemporary fan. This new series demonstrates the continued collaboration between IDW and Wizards of the Coast to create never-before-seen D&D comics," says editor Jonathan Manning.

Each issue of Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures will feature cover byGeorge Kambadais, Brenda Hickey, and a special retailer incentive cover by Tim Levins.