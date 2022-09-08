After 40 Years Graphitti Design Is On Production Hiatus

Founded in 1982 by its President Bob Chapman, Graphitti Design is a speciality printing company associated closely with the comic industry. They are known mostly for their licensed T-Shirts, but also publish prints, statues, toys and books, and were the first to publish and license high-end hardcover American comic books, such as the Graphitti slipcase version of Watchmen, the Gallery Editions of Sandman and Ronin, Mike Allred's Madman and hard-to-find trade paperbacks like Sergio Aragones' The Life of Groo and Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob series, or their Limited Clamshell hardcover Edition of Earth X. They led the way to what has become standard in many comic book publishers, or licensed to Scott Dunbier at IDW. But it seems that things are up in the air for Graphitti Designs, and their website has just changed to reflect the following;

The Graphitti Designs website is going through some big changes. At this time, only our large-format Gallery Edition books (regular, variant and signed editions), will be listed and available for sale. Graphitti Designs is on a production hiatus and will not be producing or selling any shirts or other licensed merch for the foreseeable future. We ask that you continue to watch this site for: Sale of the Gallery Edition books. Release and sale of new items over the months and years ahead. The sale of treasures from the Graphitti Designs vaults and from my personal collection.

Thank you for your understanding and for your support over the last 40 years.

The Gallery shop can be found here. and currently features the following titles;