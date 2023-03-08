After Quantumania, Marvel Now Prefers Sub-Atomica To The Microverse A Microverse by any other name would smell so sweet, but rather than switching toi the Quantum Realm, Marvel seems to be switching back to the Sub-Atomica.

When Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced a new reality accessible by shrinking down, back in Fantastic Four #16, it was dubbed the Sub-Atomica, with Psycho-Man and a shrunken Doctor Doom at play amongst the atoms, later to be a hiding place for the Silver Surfer from Galactus.

Over the years there were a number of other tales told in shrunken-down universes, in the Hulk, Marvel Preview, and even back in the forties for Captain America Comics which were all gathered together for the licensed toyline series, the Micronauts. It was later dubbed the Microverse and Sub-Atomica was now one of the many systems within the reality.

Even after Marvel lost the license, they kept using the term "Microverse", occasionally swapped with "Inner Space". Now, courtesy of the Marcel Cinematic Universe, and the Ant-Man movies, the Microverse has been renamed the Quantum Realm, even as it remained the Microverse in the comic books, such as 2018's Ant-Man And The Wasp comic book series.

But while the Marvel comic books can't quite yet bring themselves to rename the Microverse as the Quantum Realm in the comics, after the release of Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, they can go back to a previous version. From today's Scarlet Witch #3… the Tinyverse. Okay, no, that's just a throwaway line…

We have returned to using the phrase Sub-Atomica for the worlds below our own. Just as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby intended probably. Will it catch on? Or will this be a one-off?

Dr Philip Prometheus from the Micronauts as well… of course, he always knew it as the Microverse back then… though he didn't exactly keep it all together.

SCARLET WITCH #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230902

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Russell Dauterman

ENTER POLARIS! When Polaris' visit to her sister's new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica! Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda's enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back-with a vengeance.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: $3.99