Afterburn Returns With Bad Blood in Red 5 Comics' September Solicits

Jake and team face mutated locals and mercenaries while searching for a missing person in the African Burn Zone

Red 5 Comics also rolls out the Halloween Man GN omnibus, collecting early and crossover webcomic stories

Something Beyond the Petrichor #3 continues the perilous journey through wastelands toward Chattanooga

Red 5 Comics launches their new Afterburn comic book series in their September 2025 solicits and solicitations, as they point out, "now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson". But as ever it begins with the comics, with Afterburn: Bad Blood #1 by Scott Chitwood and Etienne Derepentigny launching in Red 5 Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

AFTERBURN BAD BLOOD #1

RED 5 COMICS

JUL250853

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Etienne Derepentigny

Now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson! In their latest adventure, Jake and his team are hired not to find a lost treasure in the African Burn Zone, but a lost person. However, as they face hostile mercenaries and mutated locals, they begin to realize there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

HALLOWEEN MAN GN

RED 5 COMICS

JUL250856

(W) Drew Edwards (A) Drew Edwards

Welcome to Solar City, Texas, a retro-futuristic city home to superheroes, flying cars, and robots, but also vampires, werewolves, and gargoyles! And living among them is a misunderstood monster and the brilliant woman by his side! Together they'll have weird adventures into the occult to smash evil and possibly save their own souls! Join Halloween Man and Lucy as they battle man-eating zombies, the Headless Horseman, and the criminal mastermind known as the Phantom Hood. This omnibus collects some of the earliest work of the long-running, award-winning web comic series, including work by DC Comics superstar Nicola Scott and the ultra-rare crossover with Hack/Slash featuring art by Marvel fan-fave David Baldeon!

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #3

RED 5 COMICS

JUL250857

(W) Dakota Brown (A / CA) David Lujan

As seen on Free Comic Book Day! Jocelyn and Quigley encounter an unlikely savior who frees them from the emaciated madman known as "Beanie." The mysterious savior joins the pair on their journey through the wastelands toward Chattanooga and, despite finding some fun along the way, stumble across a horrifying sight that elicits a new, unexpected dread.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

