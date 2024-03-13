Posted in: Comics | Tagged: al ewing, DC Pride

Al Ewing Joins DC Comics With DC Pride 2024

Al Ewing is writing his first published story for DC Comics, as part of this years' DC Pride anthology, focusing on the Blue Starman.

Article Summary Al Ewing debuts at DC Comics in the massive DC Pride 2024 anthology.

The anthology features over a hundred pages of LGBTQ+ stories and art.

Mikaal Tomas as Blue Starman, one of DC's earliest gay heroes, spotlighted.

DC Pride 2024 to be published in Prestige format on May 28.

It was in a bar in Harrogate during Thought Bubble a year and a half ago that I had a conversation with someone about Al Ewing and how he'd be a natural for DC Comics, given that he was steeped in DC mythology and history even more than he was with Marvel, to Mark Waid-and-beyond levels. So, being the tyke I am, I emailed someone high up at DC suggesting they might want to look into it.

I have no idea if the two events are connected but now Al Ewing is writing his first published story for DC Comics, as part of this years' DC Pride anthology in the form of a universe-spanning travelogue, including popping by New Genesis, The Oblivion Bar, The Phantom Zone, Portworld, and more across over a hundred pages.

An autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by Giulio Macaione .

about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by . Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor, in a story by Nicole Maines and Jordan Gibson

and Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld in a story by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Claire Roe

and Superman (Jon Kent) gets Jay, Bunker, and the Ray together for a boys' night out in A-Town in a story by Jarrett Williams and D.J. Kirkland

and Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar's Pride party for the first time since they broke up in a story by Jamila Rowser and ONeillJones

and Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival in a story by Ngozi Ukazu

Circuit Breaker's unstable powers fritz him into the Phantom Zone in a story by Calvin Kasulke and Len Gogou

A Blue Starman story written by Al Ewing

Character pinups

Special preview of DC's upcoming YA OGN The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley by New York Times bestselling author of Wicked Lovely Melissa Marr, teamed up with celebrated artist Jenn St-Onge.

Published on May 28.

104-page Prestige format comic will feature a main cover by Kevin Wada, an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by David Talaski, foil and card stock variants by Babs Tarr, and Wada's main cover offered as a 1:25 card stock variant.

Blue Starman is Mikaal Tomas, one of DC Comics' earliest openly gay superheroes. He first appeared in 1st Issue Special #12 in 1976, created by Gerry Conway, and Mikaal's partner Tony was introduced in a 1998 issue of Starman, though it would be a story thirteen years ago by James Robinson that would openly confirm Mikaal was gay. He would return to prominence in Justice League: Cry for Justice.

