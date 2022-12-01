Al Ewing, Nimit Malavia, Tini Howard & Phil Hester Come to 3W3M

3W3M, or Three Worlds Three Moons,is the Jonathan Hickman/Mike Huddleston/Mike Del Mondo Substack newsletter and publisher of the shared universe 3W3M comic book and behind-the-scenes experience edited by Stephen Wacker. And they keep adding impressive new names to the rollout of comic books in this world. Or three worlds.

New announcements include two exclusive-for-subscribers stories, Havo's Wager, a prose story written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Nimit Malavia. "We're pleased to announce the great Al Ewing- who helped design the religion system for our [SYSTEMS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook- will return to 3W/3M for a story that builds on his work there, entitled HAVO'S WAGER. You might remember Havo. Yeah, it'll be good to see that guy again. Not only that, but this will be a special PROSE story, accompanied by illustrations- and who better to bring those images to life than GODS artist Nimit Malavia, who wowed our community with his incredible work there. Here's a reminder (not that you need it)"

And then Tini Howard and Phil Hester on Treasure. "Tini Howard has been a part of 3W/3M from the beginning, helping to design the magic system featured in our [SYSTEMS] graphic novel, so it makes sense to start with her, right? And even better- joining Tini is the always-incredible Phil Hester. Together, they'll be presenting TREASURE, a special two-part story set on Akva. Here's a glimpse of their work:

While the 3W3M team of Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mondo write the ongoing Sunday serialised strip set in the 3W3M universe, Academy, as drawn and coloured by Steve Epting, and exclusive to subscribers. For now, at least.

A 3 Worlds / 3 Moons subscription costs $80 for 1 year or $8 for 1 month.