Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Gratz, scholastic

Alan Gratz's Refugee: The Graphic Novel Has A 200,000 Print Run

Alan Gratz's Refugee: The Graphic Novel has a 200,000 print run from Scholastic Graphix, to be published in October.

Article Summary Refugee: The Graphic Novel by Alan Gratz gets a 200,000-copy first printing from Scholastic Graphix.

The story follows three young refugees—Josef, Isabel, and Mahmoud—fleeing danger across decades and continents.

Syd Fini adapts and illustrates the bestselling novel, bringing Gratz's acclaimed story to graphic novel format.

Refugee is a multi-award winner and long-lasting NYT bestseller, now reaching new fans through graphic storytelling.

Alan Gratz's Refugee: The Graphic Novel, being published in October, adapted by Syd Fini, has gotten a 200,000–copy announced first printing from publisher Scholastic Graphix. A graphic novel adaptation of Gratz's prose novel Refugee which follows "three young people from different time periods, all seeking refuge—Josef, fleeing Nazi Germany in 1939; Isabel, escaping Fidel Castro's Cuba in 1994; and Mahmoud, leaving war-torn Syria in 2015—and how their stories unexpectedly intertwine."

"The timeless #1 New York Times bestseller Refugee is brought to life in a stunning graphic novel adaptation!

JOSEF is a Jewish boy living in 1930s Nazi Germany. With the threat of concentration camps looming, he and his family board a ship bound for the other side of the world…

ISABEL is a Cuban girl in 1994. With riots and unrest plaguing her country, she and her family set out on a raft, hoping to find safety in America…

MAHMOUD is a Syrian boy in 2015. With his homeland torn apart by violence and destruction, he and his family begin a long trek toward Europe…

All three kids must endure harrowing journeys. All face unimaginable dangers. But there is always the hope of tomorrow. And although Josef, Isabel, and Mahmoud are separated by continents and decades, shocking connections will tie their stories together in the end.

Refugee is a modern classic that has spent over 5 years on the New York Times bestseller list, and garnered several awards and much acclaim. Brought to life with rich, gorgeous illustrations by artist Syd Fini, this hotly anticipated graphic novel will attract a whole new generation of fans."

"Scholastic is thrilled to be featuring the graphic novel version of Alan Gratz's beloved blockbuster Refugee, a book we've had many requests for over the years. We'll also give booksellers a preview of War Games, his latest history-based novel, also coming in October, which features a female protagonist and takes place during the 1936 Berlin Olympics," says Seale Ballenger, VP of publicity, Scholastic

Alan Gratz, YA author of novels Prisoner B-3087, Code of Honor, Grenade, Something Rotten, and Refugee, recently wrote the original Captain America graphic novel, The Ghost Army. Refugee has spent more than four years on the New York Times bestseller list, and is the winner of 14 state awards as well as the Sydney Taylor Book Award, the National Jewish Book Award, the Cybils Middle-Grade Fiction Award, a Charlotte Huck Award Honor, and a Malka Penn Award for Human Rights Honor. Refugee was also a Global Read Aloud Book for 2018.

Syd Fini was born in Iran during the Iran-Iraq war and began work as a movie storyboard artist at the age of 18. He then continued directing animations and making graphic novels, living in New York.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest print comic book publisher in North America.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!