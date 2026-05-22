Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, jonathan hickman, Mark Millar, mike mignola, Tom King

Dark Horse September 2026 Full Solicits With Tom King & Gabriel Walta

Dark Horse September 2026 Full Solicits reunite Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta and Joelle Jones for Six Of Us #1 comic book series

Article Summary Tom King headlines Dark Horse September 2026 solicits with Six Of Us #1, joined by Gabriel Hernández Walta.

Six Of Us #1 delivers a Hollywood noir murder mystery from the Vision creative team, launching a six-issue series.

Dark Horse September 2026 also launches Shift, Hillbilly, Ghost Of A Ghost and The Big Shakedown #1.

Full Dark Horse September 2026 solicits include Hellboy, Dungeons & Dragons, Masters of the Universe and Marvel reprints.

Dark Horse Comics September 2026 solicits and solicitations include reuniting the Vision team of Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta and Joelle Jones for Six Of Us #1, as well as launching the 3M3W book Shift by Jonathan Hickman and Nick Spencer, Mike Del Mundo, Hillbilly: The Treason Of Twelve-Toe Maggie #1 by Eric Powell, Ghost Of A Ghost #1 by Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Michael Avon Oeming, The Big Shakedown by Jordan Blum, Tim Seeley and Scott Koblish. As well as Dark Horse Comics' new Marvel reprint line…

SIX OF US #1

32pgs • $4.99 • September 9, 2026

UPC: 76156801628400111

Tom King (W)

Gabriel Hernández Walta (A) (Cover A)

Jordie Bellaire (C)

Clayton Cowles (L)

Chapter 1: "The Thing About Me Dying" Six actors built America's favorite sitcom. Millions tuned in. Billboards lit the skyline. Then one of them died . . . A beloved cast member of a hit ensemble sitcom dies under mysterious circumstances, sending shockwaves through Hollywood and revealing the secrets, betrayals, and desires lurking beneath the glittering facade. As the surviving cast members confront their past, old rivalries and hidden truths emerge and the line between life and performance begins to blur. Tom King, Gabriel Hernández Walta, and Jordie Bellaire—creators of the Eisner Award-winning The Vision—deliver a brutal Hollywood noir: a story about grief, ambition, and the lies we tell to keep the show alive. From Eisner award-winning best-selling author of Helen of Wyndhorn, The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Love Everlasting, Mister Miracle, The Vision, The Sheriff of Babylon! Six-issue series.

Cover B by Fábio Moon

Cover C by Jorge Fornés

Cover D by Raúl Allén

Cover E by Tula Lotay

SHIFT ONE-SHOT

72pgs • $9.99 • September 2, 2026

UPC: 76156801512600111

Jonathan Hickman (W)

Nick Spencer (W)

Mike Del Mundo (A) (Cover A)

Rus Wooton (L)

From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner Award-nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious, science fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. Explore the beginnings of the 3 Worlds/3 Moons Universe in this stunning prestige format comic book written by Jonathan Hickman, with art and colors by Mike del Mundo! Set generations before the current science cycle, in a time when magic is at its peak and Kaoso is thriving, Syg the White Hart eschews the wishes of his family and the will of the Academy, by hitching a ride on a Vojoganto to the center of the universe—Akva—to understand the cause behind what he believes to be the inevitable collapse of the universe as he knows it. Accompanied by his lifelong friend, an accused heretic named Markus, the two set out to unlock the secrets of life and stop the worlds' collapse. At the same time, there are forces set out to bring about the inevitable change and reawaken the God Machine of Ordo, thereby kickstarting the beginning of the next science cycle and the downfall of magic. Will Syg and Markus be able to complete their mission, or will their time be cut short by the next cosmic shift? Presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format showcasing stunning artwork from some of the leading creators in comics. A NEW SCI-FI UNIVERSE BY JONATHAN HICKMAN!

HILLBILLY: THE TREASON OF TWELVE-TOE MAGGIE #1

32pgs • $5.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801637600111

Eric Powell (W) (A) (Cover A)

There are many tales of Rondel the wandering Hillbilly, this is but one. Some years after the great witch war, Rondel, in order to save an old friend, finds himself in an uncomfortable situation—in the service of his former captor, Twelve-Toe Maggie. Will he break the magical tie that binds him to the twelve-toed witch or will the wielder of the Devil's Cleaver be at her service forever? Rondel the wandering hillbilly returns in a tale set years after the Great Witch War. A perfect jumping on point for new readers. From the Eisner Award-winning creator of The Goon! Three-issue series.

GHOST OF A GHOST #1

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801629100111

Mike Mignola (W)

Chris Roberson (W)

Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A)

Taki Soma (C)

After being exposed to enkeladite in Giant Robot Hellboy, superspy Agent Jian uses her newfound powers as part of a mysterious spy ring entrusted to investigate enkeladite stores and keep the powerful material out of the wrong hands—but just whose hands are the wrong ones is harder to determine than she thought. Chris Roberson, Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma join Mike Mignola in this psychedelic 60s spy-fi action series! Agent Jian from Giant Robot Hellboy returns in her own series. Variant covers from Dave Johnson, Michael Cho, and more. Four-issue series.

THE BIG SHAKEDOWN #1

32pgs • $4.99 • September 16, 2026

UPC: 76156801630700111

Jordan Blum (W)

Tim Seeley (W)

Scott Koblish (A) (Cover A)

Hi-Fi (C)

The Big One, the earthquake to end all earthquakes, has finally struck Los Angeles. The government decides not to rebuild and the city becomes a no man's land for those that refuse to leave it. But hey, you can't beat the weather. Five years later Ester Blanco, a down on her luck former P.I., is willing to do anything to escape the City of Angels. She believes she's found her ticket out when a desperate father hires her to solve a missing person's case in a city where a third of the population is already missing. Instead, the trail of this lost girl leads Ester to uncover a dark web of cults, conspiracy and corruption that threatens every Angeleno that stayed behind. THE BIG SHAKEDOWN is a sunbaked LA noir in the vein of Chinatown and The Long Goodbye and set in the post-apocalyptic remains of the most beloved/hated city in the world. From writers Jordan Blum (Minor Threats) Tim Seeley (Local Man) and artist Scott Koblish (The Despicable Deadpool) comes a pulpy tale of murder, destruction and traffic. A pulpy, high-stakes journey through the remains of the City of Angels, uncovering a dark web that threatens the few survivors left standing. Four-issue series.

AMERICAN CAPER #11

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801474701111

Dan Houser (W)

Lazlow (W)

David Lapham (A)

Lee Loughridge (C)

Tyler Boss (Cover A)

Marty prepares for his book release bash while the FBI pays a visit to Aaron Olds. William gets a call in a porta potty that will change his life. Clint and Sonny have a quarrel that goes sideways. And Dre BK kills the devil while General Chancery enjoys a BBQ of his own. Ongoing series.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: GENESIS #2

32pgs • $4.99 • September 16, 2026

UPC: 76156801606200211

Rich Douek (W)

Gavin Smith (A)

Fabi Marques (C)

AndWorld Design (L)

Mark Buckingham (Cover A)

Skeletor journeys across Eternia on a mission to raise an army of Evil Warriors. As his forces increase, Skeletor sets his sights on his first target: the city of Operon, ruled by King Thales and his daughter Princess Rhea. A retelling of the classic origin stories of the most iconic characters from Masters of the Universe. Twelve-issue series.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE WINGS OF FATE #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 9, 2026

UPC: 76156801588100311

Tim Sheridan (W)

Will Sliney (A) (Cover A)

Israel Silva (C)

AndWorld Design (L)

Evil-Lyn, the villainous witch and right-hand woman to Skeletor, is hell-bent on finding the injured falcon and her companions and bringing them back to Castle Grayskull. This time, Lyn's nefarious plan involves using her powers of darkness to strike her victim down while she's at her most vulnerable. Miniseries tie-in to one of the most anticipated movies of the summer in 2026! Four-issue series

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: TOTAL PARTY KILLERS #2

32pgs • $4.99 • September 2, 2026

UPC: 76156801598000211

Christopher Hastings (W)

Denis Medri (W)

Dan Jackson (C)

Lucas Gattoni (L)

Elizabeth Beals (Cover A)

The monster party embarks on a quest to win their freedom from the infamous Valindra Shadowmantle! But the lich and her lackies aren't the only obstacles faced by Tilli's team. When the monsters arrive in the village of Maskyr's Eye, they are treated as just that by the local residents. Our abhorrent adventurers will need all their skill and cunning (plus a few lucky rolls) to make it through alive! A hilarious and heartwarming Dungeons & Dragons adventure from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Hastings (The Adventures of Dr. McNinja, The Unbelievable Gwenpool) and fan-favorite artist Denis Medri (Redhood/Arsenal, Spider-Verse)! Meet Faerûn's own Creature Commandos! Four-issue series.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: RAVENLOFT #2

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801608600211

Amy Chu (W)

Ariela Kristantina (A)

Guillem March (Cover A)

An undead amnesiac appears amidst the misty moors of Mordent! The Weathermay-Foxgrove twins leap to the Reborn's rescue, wielding sword and sorcery against the Domain's horrifying inhabitants. Could the Reborn's appearance help save Ravenloft from total collapse? The spirits of Mordent may have the answers . . . A must-read for fans of Hellboy, Universal Monsters, and DIE: Loaded! Return to Ravenloft–Dungeons & Dragons' premier horror setting–for a genre-bending mystery that spans the Domains of Dread! Four-issue series.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT MIMI GREEN #4

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801569000411

Connor Goldsmith (W)

Josh Cornillon (A) (Cover A)

Ariana Maher (L)

Mimi Green came to Answers to escape a scandal, but now she must escape Answers with her life! With the world in flux and the Sour Creature's deeper nature revealed, only accepting the truth and choking it down can set Mimi and her surviving comrades free. But have they bitten off more than they can chew? It all ends in blood, one way or another! Connor Goldsmith (the CEREBRO podcast) and Josh Cornillon (Young Men in Love) dig to the heart of things in the conclusion to their grisly psychological horror story. Series finale!

THE BEAST OF BORIKEN #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801560700311

Julio Anta (W)

Daniel Irizarri (A) (Cover A)

Patricio Delpeche (C)

Lucas Gattoni (L)

Face-to-face with el Chupacabra, Loli gains insight into the creature's history and learns that they are fighting parallel battles. But when they are ambushed in the caverns, Loli's mission changes quickly . . . and an unfortunate surprise in her family life will bring Loli's personal history crashing into the present moment. This issue also includes a brand-new 8-page True Weird tale of family (and cryptid discovery) by Julio Anta, Naomi Franq and Aditya Bidikar! Five-issue series.

GRENDEL: DEVIL'S CRUCIBLE—SEDITION #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801424200311

Matt Wagner (W) (A) (Cover A)

Brennan Wagner (C)

Steve Dutro (L)

As Grendel's Hounds of Orion formulate a battle plan, danger is encroaching. Anti-Grendel Squads are searching them out, and it's only a matter of time before the two enemy forces collide. Matt Wagner's epic Grendel saga continues, with colors by Brennan Wagner, lettering by Steve Dutro, and a variant cover from Márk László and Brennan Wagner! Four-issue series.

THE FOUNDRY #2

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801609300211

Mike Mignola (W)

Chris Roberson (W)

Christopher Mitten (A) (Cover A)

Michelle Madsen (C)

The Queen's paranormal investigators' mission is off to a sinking start when their airship gets attacked by an unseen foe! Characters from Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society join together in this adventure series where they travel the world over seeking out supernatural-powered technologies and the stories of the civilizations that harnessed them—for good and for evil. Longtime Hellboy universe writer Chris Roberson and fan-favorite artist Christopher Mitten reunite for this series that will take readers around the world—and hopefully back again. Four-issue series.

YOUNG HELLBOY: THRILLING SKY ADVENTURES #4

32pgs • $4.99 • September 16, 2026

UPC: 76156801568300421

Mike Mignola (W)

Thomas Sniegoski (W)

Craig Rousseau (A) (Cover A)

Chris O'Halloran (C)

The mystery behind the Devil's Plateau becomes clear when Scarlett discovers that what is lurking there is less perilous than what the team—including Scarlett herself—could become. Another Young Hellboy series concludes in this rollicking action-adventure finale! Tom Sniegoski, Craig Rousseau, and Chris O'Halloran return with Mike Mignola to another Young Hellboy adventure! Series finale!

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY RETURNS #2

32pgs • $3.99 • September 2, 2026

UPC: 76156801316000211

Mike Mignola (W)

Duncan Fegredo (A) (Cover A)

Dave Stewart (C)

Clem Robins (L)

Still searching for Giant Robot Hellboy, the submarine loses contact with the lab above water when the uncharted waters lead to a truly unknown and terrifying location. New two-parter that continues the story from Giant Robot Hellboy and connects more deeply to Hellboy and B.P.R.D. lore.

SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I.LIVE #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 23, 2026

UPC: 76156801595900311

Geof Darrow (W) (A) (Cover A)

Ian Herring (C)

Nate Piekos (L)

GONG FU VS. THE ROBOTS!!! After escaping an ICY reception in small town Amerigunn, The Shaolin Cowboy must now deal with an army of COLA-CRAZED ROBOTS and these Chatbots aren't interested in chit chat! They are only interested in finding a final solution to the Cowboy's immigration status. Will the Cowboy's unique mix of Shaolin, Tai-Chi, Wing Chun, Hung Gar, Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut, Changquan, Xingyiquan, Xingyiquan, Karate, Iaido, and Mahjong be enough to stop Emil Cola's deadly engines of VENGEANCE???? You'll have to get through 28 pages of exciting 6-7 thrills to FIND OUT!!! Nate Piekos will spell it out! Ian Herring will provide the color commentary! Geof Darrow draws the lines in the sand!! Four-issue series.

NANO #2

48pgs • $8.99 • September 9, 2026

UPC: 76156801597300211

Alexandra Grant (W)

Matt Kindt (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (Cover A)

Sophia Hilmes (L)

Fleeing the burning wreckage of her home, a young Sana hides out where no one would look for a ten-year-old girl: An all-boys martial arts dojo. As San, she trains from sunrise to sunset, hoping she can stay hidden from those that are hunting her. Can she keep her secret as the powers she's being chased for grow? And what twists and turns will she take before she ends up in Nano? New series by world-renowned visual artist Alexandra Grant, BRZRKR's Matt Kindt, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Natacha Bustos. Three-issue series.

WITNESS POINT #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801596600311

Nathan Fillion (W)

Heath Corson (W)

Soo Lee (A) (C)

Renowned actor Nathan Fillion joins forces with writer Heath Corson and artist Soo Lee to deliver his first original comic: a bloody Midwestern noir chock-full of murder, mayhem, and mystery. Don't miss all the THRILLS and CHILLS as our bizarre murder investigation continues: Leading Sheriff Carter "Kite" Calhoon and Deputy Marshal Priya Khabrani to the sketchy outskirts of Baraboo known as "Circus City"—A three-ring hotbed of shady pasts, illicit activity, and exotic animals—But with secrets tucked behind every greasepaint grin and shiny spangle, no one's thrilled at law enforcement sniffing around. Plus, the murderer claims another victim, Priya untangles the sordid history of how Kite became Sheriff, and the True Crime Club's advisor used to run a love cult? All this and MORE in the penultimate issue of Witness Point. Four-issue series.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #5

32pgs • $4.99 • September 9, 2026

UPC: 76156801489100511

George Mann (W)

Partha Pratim (A)

Jagdish Kumar (A)

Michael Atiyeh (C)

Jake Bartok (Cover A)

The mystery behind the Pathfinders' plight is revealed! From a listening post on a lonely asteroid, a Republic comms team scours galactic frequencies for vital transmissions. It's routine work—that is, until the station's two inhabitants begin to unravel in the far reaches of space. See their spine-tingling transformations unfold in this inventive flashback issue! Six-issue series.

SKATE ALI #4

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801589800411

Sam Humphries (W)

Kelly Sue DeConnick (W)

Natacha Bustos (A) (Cover A)

Josh Reed (L)

Ali has hit rock bottom. Burned out on the Skull Clan and unable to face home, she disappears into the city dodging anti-skate patrols. When her reckless behavior lands her in containment, it's her father who pulls her out, forcing a long-avoided reckoning and a fragile step toward rebuilding trust. But the streets aren't done with her yet. From Eisner-winning writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, FML) and hitmaker Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy) team up with artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl, Miles Morales) for a high-octane, genre-smashing sci-fi skatepunk saga about friendship, rebellion, and finding your line when the world wants to knock you down. Five-issue series.

STAR-CROSSED #3

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801222400311

Mark Millar (W)

Corrado Mastantuono (A)

Clem Robins (L)

Stuart Immonen (Cover A)

The two greatest thieves in the universe have a price on their head and every single bounty hunter alive is out to collect it. Every bounty hunter in the galaxy is after the Space Bandits after they robbed the Queen of Most, but her two Royal Assassins are closing in fast and body-hopping their way to their prey. Can the girls outrun them? Five-issue series.

Cover B (B&W) by Stuart Immonen

Cover C by Jae Lee

THE SMART DIVISION #2

32pgs • $4.99 • September 16, 2026

UPC: 76156801607900211

Zack Kaplan (W)

John Pearson (A) (Cover A)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

As they clash over AI's role in society, newly-made partners Stevie Larque and William Bailey set out to find a missing developer. The trail leads through a seedy world of cybersecurity conspiracy theorists, underground app development, and billion-dollar AI startups. Hit creator Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, Masterminds, Port of Earth) and Eisner-winning artist John Pearson (In Bloom, The Infernals, The Department of Truth) reunite for the first time since their fan-favorite sci-fi horror series, Mindset! Five-issue series.

ONLY THE SAVAGE ARE LEFT #4

32pgs • $4.99 • September 30, 2026

UPC: 76156801567600411

Zack Kaplan (W)

Stefano Raffaele (A) (Cover A)

Thiago Rocha (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

While at odds with his depraved mentor, Ryder must escape deadly marauders, a horde of monsters, and total mayhem. The ever-growing dangers of the postapocalypse force Ryder to finally confront the possibility that he cannot survive this ordeal and save his first love without making the ultimate sacrifice. Five-issue series.

Cover B by James Stokoe

AMERICAN CAPER VOLUME 2: COWBOYS AND CONSPIRACIES

120pgs • $19.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754062

Dan Houser (W)

Lazlow (W)

David Lapham (A)

Tyler Boss (Cover)

The once peaceful town of Verona, Wyoming, unravels into a maelstrom of murder, synthetic sugar, and performance enhancing drugs. Mormon hitman Orson Charmers faces a dilemma when sent on a mission to take out insane billionaire hedge fund cowboy Marty Blowman. Marnie Hamilton seduces her conspiracy crush while her husband goes into hiding. A pair of lovers break out from prison with a mission of revenge. And just as the FBI starts to uncover the connection between a series of grisly murders, a Mexican cartel castrates their case, while hunting for a runaway glamour model with blood on her hands. Just your normal, bucolic life in the Western Rockies interrupted by litigious land deals, booby traps, and exploding cattle. For mature audiences. Collects American Caper #5–#8.

CHRONONAUTS OMNIBUS

264pgs • $29.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755205

Mark Millar (W)

Sean Gordon Murphy (A)

Eric Canete (A)

A satellite is blasted back through time, beaming hazy pictures home to the present day from the American Civil War. Now it's time for the first manned mission as Chrononauts Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly step back into the past on live TV with the whole world watching with bated breath. But of course, it all goes wrong and they find themselves lost in the time-stream and time itself is running out. This book also contains Corbin and Danny's second adventure, this time blasting into the future and discovering why the human race has never been invaded by time-travellers. This story is about the Professor who taught the boys everything and his terrible secret is jaw-dropping. Brought to you by the superstar creative teams of Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman) and Sean Gordon Murphy (Batman: White Knight), Chrononauts was an enormous hit and bought by Netflix for a liveaction adaptation. For mature audiences. Collects Chrononauts Volume 1 & Volume 2.

THE COMPLETE ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE

424pgs • $49.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506756585

Jody Houser (W)

Robin Hobb (W)

Ryan Kelly (A)

Jordie Bellaire (C)

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

The bastard son of a prince, FitzChivalry Farseer is raised in the shadow of Buckkeep Castle. Cared for by his father's stableman, Fitz finds companionship and solace in the stables through the Wit, a forbidden magic that connects him to animals. When Fitz is still a young boy, at the behest of his grandfather King Shrewd, he is brought to the castle and educated as a member of the court. But at night, Fitz is secretly tutored by the Royal Assassin, who teaches him patience, precision, and poison. As Fitz grows into manhood, barbarous raiders ravage the coast and Fitz is trained in another art—a powerful telepathic magic known as the Skill. Plunged into a maze of schemes and intrigue, as enemies abound and duty and honor are at odds, Fitz finds that the fate of the kingdom may lie in his hands. Collects Volumes 1–3 of Assassin's Apprentice.

BIRDKING VOLUME 4

160pgs • $19.99 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506742182

Daniel Freedman (W)

CROM (A)

From the creators of Raiders Daniel Freedman and CROM, comes this fourth installment of the dark fantasy graphic novel of epic adventure and magic. The final battle begins. With Atlas overrun and nowhere else to flee, Bianca, Birdking and the rest of the gang decide it's time to go home. But home is where their greatest enemies reside, including Aghul, the dreaded necromancer of the North and his four remaining undead Wraiths. Perhaps a final showdown is in order to prove who really owns Feather Hill . . . THE GRAND CLIMAX OF THE DARK FANTASY SAGA BIRDKING!

CRITICAL ROLE: THE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

224pgs • $29.99 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753775

Jody Houser (W)

Kendra Wells (W)

Mae Catt (W)

Hunter Bonyun (A)

Selina Espiritu (A)

This is the second of two softcover collections featuring Mighty Nein Origins stories by Critter creators in direct consultation with the cast of Critical Role. This edition is great for fans and new readers alike! Collects Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Fjord Stone, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Mollymauk Tealeaf, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Beauregard Lionett, and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Caduceus Clay.

CHRONICLES OF THE TOMB RAIDER

184pgs • $54.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754758

Alex Forbes-Calvin (W)

Much ink has been spilled about the life of legendary globe-trotter Lara Croft, but nothing comes close to this tome in comprehensively compiling her adventures so far. Separate fact from fiction as you investigate the details of Lara's iconic adventures. Unravel the myths and mysteries of the dangerous artifacts that Lara seeks in even more dangerous locations. Meet the colorful cast of characters whose lives intertwine with Lara's in unexpected ways—from friends who became extended family to ambitious adversaries to the acquaintances who fall somewhere in between. Dark Horse Books and Crystal Dynamics are proud to present Chronicles of the Tomb Raider, which details Lara's journeys in chronological order, introduces the major players, explores the history of the character herself, and provides a glimpse into what the future holds for the world's most accomplished archeologist!

DRACULA BOOK 3: THE COUNT

136pgs • $29.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754611

Matt Wagner (W)

Kelley Jones (A)

José Villarrubia (C)

Rob Leigh (L)

Following the massive success of Book One: The Impaler and Book Two: The Brides, Matt Wagner and Kelley Jones continue their story between the lines of Dracula in this third volume! "One of the distinctive aspects of Stoker's original novel is that it's epistolary . . . told exclusively in the form of journal entries, letters of correspondence and news articles. The only voice missing from these various narrations is the most crucial one of all . . . Dracula himself! So our version of these events is narrated by Dracula himself . . . from inside the mind of an unrepentant monster. As Kelley said, this volume was the most challenging in regards to accuracy as the events of the original novel are well-recorded, analyzed and annotated. And Kelley has absolutely brought his A+ game to this narrative. If you thought his work of books I & II was spectacular, wait'll you see how he brings Dracula to live (er . . . undeath) on the foggy streets of Victorian London! I'll say it again . . . this is the story that Kelley Jones was born to draw! And I'm the lucky bastard who got to write it!" This 136-page graphic novel explores Dracula's first weeks in London and his plot to rule the city from the inside out, no matter how much bloodshed it takes.

THE COMPLETE TALES FROM THE CRYPT ARCHIVE

1,032pgs • $149.99 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506756325

Al Feldstein (W)

William Gaines (W)

Graham Ingels (A)

Jack Davis (A)

Johnny Craig (A)

This immense tome of terrible tales contains every shocking story from Tales from the Crypt in a door-stopping hardcover, along with every cover, text piece, and ghoulish illustration from the venerable magazine's original run along with past forewords from horror luminaries John Carpenter, Bruce Campbell, and more! Shiver from fright at the terrifying talents of Johnny Craig, Graham "Ghastly" Ingles, Jack Davis, Wally Wood, Reed Crandall, and many more in over nine hundred pages of terror. From fiendish beginning to the frightening end, join us as we dig deep and delve into the history of the crypt! Collects the complete original run of Tales from the Crypt.

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: THE GHOST SHIPS OF LABRADOR AND OTHER STORIES

144pgs • $19.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755007

Mike Mignola (W)

Matt Smith (W) (A)

Rob Williams (W)

Laurence Campbell (A)

Giuseppe Manunta (A)

Hellboy and his fellow agents travel to coastal Canada to investigate a ghost-filled fishing town, an English manor to find a missing antiquities professor, Sardinia to fight off a monster terrorizing the locals, Iceland to battle the mythical child-eating Christmas cat, and Romania to solve a murder with a psychic twist in this collection of standalone paranormal mysteries! Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by Rob Williams, Laurence Campbell, Giuseppe Manunta, Matt Smith, Christopher Golden, Daniele Serra, Márk László and others in this collection of comics. Collects Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Ghost Ships of Labrador #1-2, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Professor Harvey is Gone one-shot, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Monster of Nivola one-shot, Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat one-shot, Hellboy: The Fortune Teller short story, and bonus material.

LEONIDE THE VAMPYR

104pgs • $24.99 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506754802

Mike Mignola (W)

Rachele Aragno (A)

Dave Stewart (C)

Clem Robins (L)

When young Leonide washes ashore in a small coastal European town, the locals are too concerned for her welfare to be bothered by the coffin she washed up in. Only the town bishop sees through her façade, and once she is in—there's no kicking her out. Then, a winter holiday becomes even more chilling when ghosts of Leonide's past come to celebrate with her. Finally, things come to a head when a young professor travels to Leonide's family home to uncover her tragic and horrifying history, and may become wrapped up in it himself. In hardcover for the first time, this volume from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Melvina creator Rachele Aragno collects Leonide the Vampyr: Miracle at the Crow's Head one-shot, Leonide the Vampyr: A Christmas for Crows one-shot, Leonide the Vampyr: The House of Yonda #1–#2, and bonus sketchbook material.

STRANGERS IN PARADISE OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

552pgs • $39.99 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506756752

Terry Moore (W) (A)

Celebrate the landmark series that redefined independent comics. Strangers in Paradise Omnibus Volume 1 gathers the opening arcs of Terry Moore's Eisner Award–winning epic into a premium hardcover edition—now under the new Abstract Studio | Dark Horse Comics imprint. Follow Katchoo, Francine, and David as their lives collide in a story that effortlessly blends romance, noir, crime, and heartfelt drama. Moore's sharp writing and expressive artwork set a new standard for emotional storytelling, and this definitive collection presents the series like never before. This edition features a brand-new cover illustrated by Terry Moore, along with newly designed pages created exclusively for this Dark Horse release. The volume also includes a curated selection of bonus content, offering readers a deeper look into the series. A perfect entry point for new readers and an essential upgrade for longtime fans, this omnibus marks the beginning of a new era for one of comics' most beloved sagas. This volume collects: Strangers in Paradise volume one: issues 1–3 Strangers in Paradise volume two: issues 1–13 Strangers in Paradise volume three: issues 1–7

THE WEAPON IS HUNGRY

192pgs • $19.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747408

Bartosz Sztybor (W)

Alessio Fioriniello (A)

Jonathan Amarillo (A)

A child or a weapon of mass destruction—a deadbeat mother finds a second chance to get it right and another, to destroy the world! Estranged from her family, a troubled mom finds a baby kaiju, the first of its kind since their forced extinction. Despite its monstrous nature, she sees an innocent child worthy of love and protection, but will its true power soon be unleashed? Alongside her boyfriend, the son of an alcoholic veteran and her teammate, an eccentric chain smoker—the trio become entangled in a government conspiracy. With the yakuza, monster hunters, and a crazy sushi chef after them, they must make a choice: save the baby, save the world, or save themselves. Written by Bartosz Sztybor, writer on the hit Netflix anime series Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

MARVEL'S MOST VILLAINOUS VOLUME 1: MAGNETO

376pgs • $65.00 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755847

Marvel (W)

Stan Lee (W)

Jack Kirby (A)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

This first volume showcases the merciless Magneto as he battles his way through the Marvel Universe, including epic showdowns with the X-Men, the Avengers, the New Mutants, X-Factor, and the Mighty Thor. It features classic stories from 1963 to 2003, told by a selection of Marvel greats like Magneto's creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Roy Thomas and Neal Adams; and writer Chris Claremont and artists Dave Cockrum, John Byrne, Brent Eric Anderson, John Bolton, Butch Guice, John Romita Jr., and Jim Lee, as well as additional stories by creators such as Grant Morrison and Phil Jimenez. This volume also includes a new essay by comics historians John Lind and Chris Ryall discussing Magneto's origin, impact, and character development over the decades, and scans of original art and Magneto-focused covers from Marvel's archives. Fans won't want to miss this book focused exclusively on one of the most legendary and powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe!

MARVEL'S MIGHTIEST MONSTERS

416pgs • $75.00 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755823

Marvel (W)

Stan Lee (W)

Jack Kirby (A)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

Kaiju fans assemble! This deluxe collection features a curated selection of pre-superhero monster stories from the 1950s and early 1960s. These classic tales explore alien invaders threatening Earth, mutated beasts born from atomic-age anxieties, and bizarre scientific experiments gone horribly wrong. This oversize hardcover presents the best stories from anthology titles Tales to Astonish, Journey into Mystery, Strange Tales, and Tales of Suspense, spotlighting the masterful work of comics legends Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko. The collection also includes modern monster stories and cover art from acclaimed creators, including Chris Claremont, Sal Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, Eric Powell, Tradd Moore, and Arthur Adams—demonstrating how these creatures continue to captivate new generations of readers.

ROBOWOLF

136pgs • $19.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506745466

Jake Smith (W) (A)

From the artist behind Godzilla: War for Humanity, Blood Force Trauma, and Into Radness comes an explosive, high-octane adventure about the internal struggle of a father trying to connect with his daughter while also avoiding a grisly death in a city filled with bloodthirsty freaks! For fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Streets of Rage, and Robocop, this action comedy will keep you on the edge of your bean bag chair and have you laughing so hard that your gas station Slurpee will spew out your nose! Collects RoboWolf #1-#4.

THE BEST OF MARVEL'S VAMPIRE TALES VOLUME ONE

296pgs • $65.00 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755830

Marvel (W)

Chris Ryall (Edited by)

John Lind (Edited by)

The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One is the first in a series of Dark Horse collaborations with Marvel Comics to excavate the dark and hidden corners of the Marvel Universe and re-present them in beautiful archival hardcover editions. The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One contains nearly 400 pages of terrifying tales from the first six issues of the magazine, including stories by comic-book talent such as Alfredo Alcala, Rich Buckler, Ernie Chan, Chris Claremont, Gerry Conway, Bill Everett, Gardner Fox, Steve Gerber, Carmine Infantino, Tony Isabella, Gil Kane, Stan Lee, Don McGregor, Pablo Marcos, Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench, Tom Palmer, John Romita Sr., Jim Steranko, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, Marv Wolfman, and more!

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM—SECRETS OF THE ZONAI

Regular Edition 472pgs • $59.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506755021

Hero's Edition 472pgs • $119.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506757155

Nintendo (W) (A)

Explore Hyrule's surface, sky islands, and depths through the eyes of the development team behind the multiple award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Start your journey with over 50 pages of beautiful illustrations, character art, and promotional images. Then, dive into nearly 300 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches, notes, rough designs, concept art, and recollections that provide an exclusive look at the development and creation of the game. Next, travel back to a time before the founding of the Kingdom of Hyrule, with over 80 pages of Hyrule's history that include insights into the mysterious past of the Zonai all the way up to the events of the game. Finish your quest with interviews with the legends behind this most recent entry of The Legend of Zelda: Producer Eiji Aonuma, Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi, and Art Director Satoru Takizawa! The Hero's Edition features the lush green favored by ancient Zonai, and includes the Secrets of the Zonai art book with an exclusive cover, a map of the Depths printed on cloth, an art print of Link and the Sages, and a beautiful replica of the Secret Stone of Time.

THE WITCHER VOLUME 11: BLOOD STONE

104pgs • $19.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506727066

Daniel Freedman (W)

Pius Bak (A)

Roman Titov (A)

Amid a hunt for a mysterious beast, Geralt makes a discovery that will surrender a town to its fate. Ancient dwarven mines have attracted treasure hunters, and legend has it a horned beast is killing them. With no signs of an attack, Geralt surveys the lay of the land, but in the labyrinth of the dwarven caves, what remains is best left untouched. With an unprecedented act of rage befalling the nearby town and a promise of fortune, could there be a connection? As the townsfolk succumb to greed and obsession, Geralt must prevent a tragedy fated by blood . . . and within blood. Collects The Witcher: Blood Stone #1–#4.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER TRPG RULEBOOK

328pgs • $59.99 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506753256

Yura Kubota (Designed by)

F.E.A.R. (Designed by)

Gather a team of adventurers to explore, battle, and build relationships within an engaging, lore-rich setting that takes place in the official Octopath Traveler timeline. Players can create characters with their own unique class and background or play as beloved characters from the games with pre-built, customizable character sheets. They can then embark on canon, pre-written heroic journeys of mystery, action, and adventure—or shape the narrative from the gamemaster's chair and work together with players to create unique stories through the vast magical world of Octopath Traveler. Dark Horse Books and Square Enix present the Octopath Traveler TRPG Rulebook, officially published in English for the first time! New and old fans of the beloved series can now personally experience the expansive land of Orsterra, with expansive instructions, game sheets, and lore from the world of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent!

PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES VOLUME 26: CERTIFIED ZOMBOSS

88pgs • $12.99 • October 6, 2026

ISBN: 9781506742939

Paul Tobin (W)

Luisa Russo (A)

Michele Pellegrini (A)

Heather Breckel (C)

Steve Dutro (L)

ZOMBIE MAIL CALL! Dr. Zomboss has received some important mail from the Zombie Certification Committee. It turns out, he may be a doctor, but he's not a certified zombie! In order to receive his certification, he'll need to complete a series of tasks, including defeating Patrice, Nate, Crazy Dave, and the plants! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin collaborates with the fantastic artists Luisa Russo and Michele Pellgrini for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel, with lavish lettering by Eisner-nominated Steve Dutro and stunning colors by Heather Breckel!

MINECRAFT: OUT OF ORDER VOLUME 2

88pgs • $10.99 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506743066

Josh Hicks (W) (A)

Michael Atiyeh (C)

Adventurers Charlie, Riley, and Emily battle and build their way across Minecraft's Overworld to return stolen treasure in this action-packed original graphic novel! Unlikely heroes Charlie and Riley have become famous on the Overworld for liberating the Province of Perfect Sameness from its shadowy rulers. Now they're on a quest with their fearsome friend Emily to return the Province's stolen treasure to its rightful owners. Join cartoonist Josh Hicks (Hotelitor, Glorious Wrestling Alliance) and veteran colorist Michael Atiyeh (Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories) on this action-packed Minecraft adventure full of hilarious and heart-warming characters.

BERSERK VOLUME 43

232pgs • $14.99 • October 27, 2026

ISBN: 9781506757278

Kentaro Miura (W)

Studio Gaga (A)

Duane Johnson (Translated by)

The epic dark fantasy manga continues with Miura's longtime assistants Studio Gaga, under the supervision of his closest friend, Kouji Mori. Having escaped the horrific devastation of Elf Island only to be boarded by unknown raiders, the crew of the Seahorse find that they have intruded into the territorial waters of the vast Kushan Empire! Sunk into his own personal darkness, Guts hardly seems to care as the Kushan lead him away in chains, even as Roderick, Farnese, Serpico, Morda, Isidro, Schierke and the other survivors are taken in as refugees. But they find no steady ground on shore either . . . for a grand council of the Kushan tribes is assembling to debate plans for war—against Falconia and its fearsome, matchless ruler Griffith, the Hawk of Light! The politics of the council are dangerous, but more dangerous still is that the Hawk's power is already among them, striking through murderous sorcery. In this critical moment, Guts' companions can't rely on him to help . . . and in fact, is he to blame . . .? For mature audiences. EXTRA CONTENT INCLUDES A DOUBLE-SIDED, FULL-COLOR ILLUSTRATED FOLDOUT, AN AFTERWORD BY KOUJI MORI, AND A BONUS COMIC STRIP ABOUT KENTARO MIURA!

LONE WOLF AND CUB DELUXE EDITION VOLUME 3

728pgs • $54.99 • October 20, 2026

ISBN: 9781506747637

Kazuo Koike (W)

Goseki Kojima (A)

Dana Lewis (Translated by)

The Lone Wolf and his Cub continue their journey of blood and honor! The roads of feudal Japan are rife with brigands, but for Ogami Itto and his son, the roads are deadly. Shogunate agents and Yagyu Retsudo's assassins dog their every step, but each step brings them ever closer to Yagyu . . . and to vengeance. The Deluxe Edition features new cover with grain texture, burnishing, and foil stamping, ribbon bookmark, in an oversized 7" x 10" format. Collects stories from Lone Wolf and Cub Volumes 5–8.

INNOCENT ROUGE OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

648pgs • $29.99 • October 13, 2026

ISBN: 9781506748696

Shin'ichi Sakamoto (W) (A)

Michael Gombos (Translated by)

The spark of revolution ignites the hearts of the French population. Thwarted by fate with the calamity that followed the Affair of the Diamond Necklace, Marie-Joseph is determined to confront destiny. When a young blacksmith who advocated for equality was sentenced to death, the populace rose up and rushed the block in an unprecedented uprising. With this emerging new power championing ideals of freedom, the bond between the Sanson siblings begins to waver. Meanwhile, Charles-Henri continues to develop a mechanical means of execution, but just who will be condemned to this instrument of death? This omnibus edition collects volumes 7–9 of the original Japanese manga series!

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