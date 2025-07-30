Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, northampton

Alan Moore Helps Northampton Community Hubs To Reopen

Alan Moore helps Northampton Community Hubs to reopen

Article Summary Alan Moore donates generously to help reopen two vital Northampton community hubs for vulnerable people

Community support and Billing Parish Council funds also contributed to reversing recent hub closures

Former manager Jo Morris restarts the hubs, offering meals, company, and support to isolated residents

Moore's ongoing dedication to Northampton includes activism, charity work, and support for local causes

Alan Moore, has given what has been described as a "generous donation" towards the funding of two community hubs in his home town of Northampton, which recently closed. As a result, they can now reopen after a redundant staff member decided to return anyway. Donations also came in from the community, and from Billing Parish Council.

Substack local newspaper, the NN Journal, reported that Community Spaces Northampton announced that hubs, which had been providing meals and support for vulnerable people in the community for a number of years, would close with immediate effect, due to financial issues. And that former community hub manager, Jo Morris, has started up the hubsby herself, booking out the halls, helping residents and setting up a community interest company to run things and apply for grants.

The NN Journal quotes Jo as saying, "We are now paying to hire the hall and run things ourselves. For about half of our users, the hub was the only time they left the house each week. The only time they spoke to another person. A lot of people who came had been signposted to us by social prescribers or from counsellors. Quite a few people had made good friends and social groups. Every week, we would speak to someone who had felt suicidal. Our hubs were able to offer support at a time when many are struggling. No one has got anything anymore. I put out-of-date food gifted by the supermarkets outside my house and there is a queue for it."

Alan Moore has lived and worked in Northampton his whole life, and has made it the focal point of much of his work, including The Bojeffries Saga, Big Numbers, Voice Of The Fire, Dodgem Logic, Show Pieces, The Show and Jerusalem, as well as being very active in the Northampton Arts Lab scene. He has also been involved in a number of local charities and activist groups, including Northampton libraries, Christmas poverty donations, live music, immigration and others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!