Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel's New DC Comics Core 6.5" Figure Line Starts with Batman

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel’s new DC Comics Core line launches with a 6.5-inch Batman figure as the brand shifts beyond McFarlane Toys.

This kid-friendly DC Comics figure features solid articulation, a soft-goods cape, and a lower $13.99 price point.

Batman includes Batarangs, a grapnel gun, a weapons rack, and gear that attaches directly to his utility belt.

The first DC Comics Core figures are hitting Target now, with a collector-focused Mattel line expected in early 2027.

The DC Multiverse line is coming to an end, as McFarlane Toys is losing the DC Comics license to Mattel at the end of 2026. McFarlane has held the DC license since 2020 and has produced an impressive lineup of Batman and related action figures. These figures have been highly articulated, packed with detail, and clearly designed with adult collectors in mind. Mattel, however, is changing the formula. The first wave of its DC Comics action figures is beginning to arrive, focusing primarily on younger fans. A more collector-oriented line is expected to launch in early 2027, but the initial offerings are already looking promising.

Leading the charge is Batman, who stands approximately 6.5" tall and features a soft-goods cape along with an impressive array of accessories. Each figure in the line will include its own weapons rack, with Batman receiving Batarangs, a grapnel gun, and several other accessories. Many of these items can be attached directly to his utility belt, which is a nice touch. The figures also feature new blister-style packaging. As mentioned, this line is aimed more toward kids, so the price point has been lowered to just $13.99. The figures are currently available in stores such as Target and can also be purchased online.

Mattel – DC Comics Core Batman Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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