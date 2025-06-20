Alex De Campi on Rogue Trooper in Rebellion September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Alex De Campi and Neil Edwards are launching a major new Rogue Trooper series, Ghost Patrol, for 2000AD in Rebellion's September 2025 solicits and solicitations, though coming to the USA in October, ahead of the new Rogue Trooper movie. Doctor Who and Generation Z's Ben Wheatley will also write his first Judge Dredd story, Sector House Zero, with art by Mick McMahon, which starts in 2000AD and concludes in Judge Dredd Megazine.

2000 AD JULY 2025 PROGS (SEPT 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2448-2451

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250841

(W) Rob Williams, Ned Hartley, Ian Edington, David Hine, Karl Stock, Ben Wheatley, T.C. Eglington, Alex Di Campi (A) P. J. Holden, Boo Cook, D'Israeli, Karl Richardson, Mick McMahon, Steve Austin, Neil Edwards, I.N.J. Culbard, Henry Flint (CA) Clint Langley

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Progs 2448-2449 sees everything wrap up-Judge Dredd: "Climate Crisis" (Rob Williams, Ned Hartley & PJ Holden); Scarlet Traces: "Empire of Blood" (Ian Edginton & D'Israeli); Void Runners Book II (David Hine & Boo Cook); and there's another Nu Earth War Tale, "The Survivors" (Karl Stock & Karl Richardson). Then Prog 2450 is a bumper jumping-on issue, which sees film director Ben Wheatley script his first Judge Dredd story "Sector House Zero" with art by Mick McMahon; there's also the start of horror thriller "The Ravilious Pact" by T.C. Eglington & Steven Austin; a major new Rogue Trooper series begins in "Ghost Patrol" by Alex De Campi & Neil Edwards; and we return to the Orrery in Brass Sun: "Pavane" by Ian Edginton & INJ Culbard. Plus in Prog 2451 a terrifying new Dredd series starts, "And to the Sea Return," by Rob Williams & Henry Flint, and a new series commences featuring a character not seen in 2000 AD in nearly forty years!

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #484 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250842

(W) Ben Wheatley, Paul Starkey (A) Mick McMahon, Nick Brokenshire (CA) Clint Langley

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Ben Wheatley and Mick McMahon's explosive Dredd story "Sector House Zero," which started in 2000 AD Prog 2450, comes to its thrilling finale; plus Cadet Dredd: "The Haunting of Iso-Block 8" (Paul Starkey & Nick Brokenshire) comes to its conclusion, and there's another Tale From the Black Museum and more Rok of the Reds. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

BATTLE ACTION SPECIAL HC VOL 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250843

(W) Brian K. Vaughan, Garth Ennis, Torunn Gronbekk, John Wagner, Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Steve White (A) Chris Burnham, Dan Cornwell, John McCrea, Mike Dorey, John Higgins, P. J. Holden (CA) Steve White (A / CA) Tom Foster, Henry Flint, Patrick Goddard

The third Battle Action compendium features the return of Action favorites such as Hook Jaw, the controversial Kids Rule OK, and Death Game, one of the stories responsible for the suspension of Action in 1976. Joining these stories are new adventures for returning characters; El Mestizo the Civil War-era bounty hunter is on the trail of a double-agent, Hellman discovers the terrible truth of the cause he has been fighting for. Major Eazy assists American commandos with the invasion of Sicily. And find out how Dredger became the stone-cold agent that everyone fears and only a mother could love.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

JUDGE DREDD ONE-EYED JACKS GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250846

(W) Kenneth Niemand (A) Ian Richardson, Kieran McKeown, Anna Readman (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

Mega-City One, 2145 AD. This vast urban hell on the east coast of post-apocalyptic North America is home to over 200 million citizens. Crime is rampant, and stemming the tide of chaos are the Judges. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd-he is the Law! Dredd and Rico investigate a link between 1970s New York and the twenty-second century after antique items start to turn up in the "Big Meg." A trip back to the 'Big Apple' sets Dredd on course to come face-to-face with New York's toughest cop, Jack McBane and an undercover cop with a familiar surname-Eartha Fargo…

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

KID KONG GOES BANANAS DIGEST GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250847

(W) Alec Worley (A) Karl Dixon (CA) Matt Baxter

Kid Kong is an adorable young ape who lives with his wacky, human granny. With a gigantic appetite for bananas to match his huge size, Kid and Gran often find themselves in incredible situations. Whether they're hairdressing with aliens in outer space or time-travelling on Gran's special scooter, fun and laugher are 100% guaranteed! Written by Alec Worley and featuring the playful art of Karl Dixon, Kid Kong is a firm favorite bounding from the pages of the monthly Monster Fun comic! Part of the Monster Fun Collection, spinning from the pages of the hit UK comic, this brilliant range of books aims to inspire children to love reading through incredible stories and cool characters.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

ROBOT ARCHIE AND THE WORLD OF THE FUTURE GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250848

(W) E. George Cowan (A) Ernest Kearon (CA) Garry Leach

Originally built by Professor C.R. Ritchie, the mechanical being known as Robot Archie was employed to battle injustices around the world. First published in Lion Comic, Robot Archie's adventures are now reprinted for the first time in over fifty years! This volume also includes a one-off story which finds Archie face-to-face with The Spider, The King of Crime. Together with the Professor's nephew, Ted Ritchie and his best friend Ken Dale, Archie is travelling in a temperamental time-machine called "The Castle." Desperate to get back to their own time, the trio land in the middle of a future alien invasion. Can Archie defeat the sinister Krulls on his own?

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

ROGUE TROOPER THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP BOOK 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL250850

(W) Gerry Finley-Day, Simon Geller, Peter Milligan, Pat Mills, Steve McManus, Grant Morrison (A) Cam Kennedy, Mike Collins, Steve Dillon, Will Simpson (A / CA) Jose Ortiz

Rogue Trooper: The Complete Collection continues to collect every adventure of one of 2000 AD's most popular characters, originally created by Gerry Finley-Day (Judge Dredd) and Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), this third volume features the work of veteran writers Pat Mills (The Last American) and Grant Morrison (Batman: Arkham Asylum), and artists Cam Kennedy (Star Wars: Dark Empire) and Steve Dillon (Preacher). Rogue becomes an intergalactic hitman, targeting key figures in a bid to end the ongoing war.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

ROGUE TROOPER THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP BOOK 02

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251628

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) Brett Ewins (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

The Complete Rogue Trooper series continues to collect every adventure of one of 2000 AD's most popular characters, originally created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), this second volume features the work of veteran artists Cam Kennedy (Star Wars: Dark Empire) and Brett Ewins. The hunt for the Traitor General, who betrayed Rogue and caused the deaths of his fellow soldiers, comes to a conclusion, bringing to an end the first phase of Rogue's storyline.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

