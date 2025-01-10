Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: alien

Alien: Paradiso #2 Preview: Cash, Carnage, and Chestbursters

Alien: Paradiso #2 hits stores this Wednesday, promising a deadly mix of xenomorphs, wealthy vacationers, and a smuggler's deal gone wrong. Can anyone survive this island getaway?

THE LEGACY OF THE NOSTROMO HAUNTS PARADISE! The island resort Paradiso explodes in violence! A chestburster is loose among the hapless hyper-wealthy and the seriously underpaid staff. But Xenomorphs aren't the only threat lurking in the neon lights. Smuggler Ricky Valentine came here to make a deal that would set him and his crew up for life. But that life's not going to last very long – not unless his bodyguard, Tsula Kane, can finally connect the dots of her father's death…and get revenge on the real villains. A can't-miss chapter in the Alien mythos!

Alien: Paradiso #2

by Steve Foxe & Edgar Salazar & Peter Nguyen, cover by Iban Coello

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621128900211

Explicit Content

$3.99

Variants:

75960621128900216 – ALIEN: PARADISO #2 RYAN BROWN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621128900221 – ALIEN: PARADISO #2 SUMIT KUMAR VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

