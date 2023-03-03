Aliens, Predator & Apes Now Part Of Marvel's 20th Century Imprint Marvel will be launching a 20th Century Studios imprint at the comic book publisher, with the launch of their new Planet Of The Apes series.

Hollywood Reporter has received Marvel Comics PR that Marvel will be launching a 20th Century Studios imprint at the comic book publisher, with the launch of their new Planet Of The Apes series. Disney bought 20th Century Fox as well as Marvel, and we have seen the move of licenses such as Star Wars, Aliens and Predator to Marvel from Dark Horse, and Planet of The Apes from Boom. How long will Boom keep hold of Firefly, Buffy or Angel? It looks like Star Wars, however, will not be part of this imprint, owned separately by Lucasfilm – but also bought by Disney and published through Marvel.

Marvel Comics EIC C.B. Cebulski is quoted in a statement saying "Ever since we announced our Alien and Predator comics, we hoped to create a special space within our comics line to go even bigger and bolder and keep building on the iconic moments from these properties that we all know and love. This 20th Century Studios comics imprint, in collaboration with our friends at 20th Century Studios, is the perfect way to do that. And now that we're bringing back Planet of the Apes again through classic comic book storytelling, we are absolutely thrilled to officially launch this imprint for the fans, and we're all honored to expand upon it in the coming months."

There are other 20th Century Fox properties that have been turned into comic books previously, might Marvel Comics be eyeing some of them up as well? Die Hard, Alien Natio, Home Alone, Cocoon, Independence Day, 24, 29 Days Later, The Hills Have Eyes, Avatar, Hellraiser… hell how about putting Spider-Ham in Porky's?

PLANET OF THE APES #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230637

(W) David F. Walker (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Joshua Cassara

DAVID F. WALKER & DAVE WACHTER BRING PLANET OF THE APES BACK TO MARVEL COMICS IN SPECTACULAR STYLE!

A new era of apes kicks off with part 1 of "Devolution"! The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across planet Earth, and humanity is crumbling. While well-meaning researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: Kill all apes. Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is spreading, and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty? Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Bitter Root) joins forces with artist Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Star Wars: The High Republic-Trail of Shadows) on one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises in history! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

PLANET OF THE APES #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230610

(W) David F. Walker (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE CRIME OF TIME AND HUMANITY'S HUBRIS!

Humanity slips ever closer to the brink of extinction as the Army of Man continues to target apes in a misguided attempt to end the spread of the ALZ-113 retrovirus. With groups of apes in Europe, Africa and Asia continuing to grow in intelligence and power, the threat of simian domination of Earth becomes increasingly possible. Meanwhile, the United Nations makes a bold move to the save the human race. Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: $4.99