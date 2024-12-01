Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

All-New Venom #1 Preview: Symbiote's New Host—Mayor or Menace?

All-New Venom #1 hits stores this week, introducing a mystery host for the symbiote. Is it the Journalist, the Terrorist, the Sidekick, or even the Mayor? The clues are there, but can you solve it?

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM? The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick… or even the Mayor… We're giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won't know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos Gómez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life!

All-New Venom #1

by Al Ewing & Carlos Gomez, cover by Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM? The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick… or even the Mayor… We're giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won't know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos Gómez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 04, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621047300111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621047300161 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 HUMBERTO RAMOS WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300119 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 ERIK LARSEN REMASTERED VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300120 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 SKAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300121 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 IBAN COELLO GOLD FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300122 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 STEPHEN PLATT VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300131 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 INSIGNIA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300141 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300151 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 STEPHEN PLATT VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300171 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 CHRIS GIARRUSSO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300181 – ALL-NEW VENOM #1 BENGUS MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

