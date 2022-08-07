Alysia Yeoh Returns To Batgirls Wih Her Own Bar/Cafe

Alysia Yeoh was a DC Comics character meant to have appeared in the now-shelved Batgirl movie, portrayed by Ivory Aquino. She would have been the first trans character in a DC live-action projects and played by a trans actress as well. The character was created by Gail Simone and Ardian Syaf for the Batgirl comic book series in 2011, as Barbara Gordon's best friend in Batgirl #1, revealed to be trans in #19. At the time that made her the first major transgender character written in a contemporary context in a mainstream superhero comic book. The first ever transgender wedding in a superhero comic followed a few years later, in Batgirl #45, from Brenden Fletcher, Cameron Stewart and Becky Cloonan when Alysia married her then-girlfriend Jo Muñoz.

So, as well as disappointment in the all-but-completed Batgirl movie being sent to the cornfield, there was also disappointment in Alysia Yeoh not making it to the screen either.

However, she is is returning more prominently in the new Batgirls comic book series, with Batgirls #9 out on Tuesday, by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Jonathan Case. Previously an activist by day, bartender by night, with an ambition to be a professional chef. Now it seems she has achieved that ambition and more, with Truffles…

Could Truffles become a regular hangout spot for the Gotham-niverse? Joining Bat Burger, Bamonte's Restaurant or Pauli's Diner?

BATGIRLS #9 CVR A JORGE CORONA

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jonathan Case (CA) Jorge Corona

After what happened with Seer, there's no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home—literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn't love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/09/2022