Amanda Waller Says She Is Not The Bad Guy Again (Spoilers)

In tomorrow's Suicide Squad: Dream Team #2, Amanda Waller says that she is not the bad guy... again. Do we believe her this time?

Article Summary Amanda Waller's nephew revealed as a psychic assassin in Lazarus Planet.

He joins forces with Vixen and Batman to monitor Waller's activities.

Waller confronts Dreamer's actions and continues to claim she's not the villain.

'Suicide Squad: Dream Team' #2 by Nicole Maines delves into Waller's manipulations.

In Lazarus Planet it was revealed that the new version of DC Comics' Deadeye was Amanda Waller's nephew, a psychic assassin whose powers became more physical as a result of the Lazarus juice falling from the skies.

Then, in Beast World, he was seen working with Vixen and Batman to put together a team to keep an eye on Amanda Waller.

Quite an extensive team, it seemed.

But it turns out, in tomorrow's Suicide Squad: Dream Team #2 that she knew all along. And family won't get you very far.

Apparently she thinks that she is not the bad guy. Not the first time she's had to say that. In the previous issue, Dreamer went at her for a job that Dreamer had completed after Waller had threatened her family, as seen in Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1.

And upset that the evidence found against Senator Gravenport – something to do with kids – wasn't even going to be used against him.

Not in the way Dreamer intended, anyway.

The more you have to say you are not the bad guy? The more you might actually be.

Especially after recently almost condemning millions to death, literally doing a deal with the devil and manipulating the President of the United States Of America to her will. And there are other politicians she is happy to blackmail but keep in place, despite being the very worst of the worst. It's all about leverage for Amanda Waller. Even if that means keeping certain politicians in play and certain nephews in check. Suicide Squad: Dream Team #2 by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira is published tomorrow.

SUICIDE SQUAD DREAM TEAM #2 (OF 4) CVR A EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

Dreamer has made her break from the rest of the Squad, and Amanda Waller is pissed. Who will side with the dream-walking precog, and who will kiss the ring of the DC Universe's premier control freak? The answers will surprise you (except I think we all pretty much know Bizarro will do something opposite, though, right?) as the Dream Team shatters!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/09/2024

