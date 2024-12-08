Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, new gods

Amaxasu! A First Look at New Gods #2 by Ram V & Evan Cagle

Amaxasu! A look at New Gods #2 by Ram V and Evan Cagle, as part of DC Comics' Absolute line ahead of tomorrow's FOC.

Ram V posts, "The New Gods #2 is on FOC tomorrow! So it's your last chance to make sure a copy is put aside for you. Orders on #1 were strong and I've heard of reorders being bumped up. So don't miss out – pre-order now! Haven't teased much from this issue, so here's a sneaky peek!" Unusually, New Gods #2 by Ram V and Evan Cagle from DC Comics is up for the Final Order cut-off before retailers receive the first issue as a result of Christmas/New Year delays. But you can see what Bleeding Cool has said about the first issue here about how it's as important an Absolute book as the rest, and will also introduce Amaxasu… as well as get a lettered preview of that issue.

The first issue will be out on the 18th of December, the second on the 15th of January and the third on the 19th of February. Here's the solicits and the acetate cover to the first issue…

NEW GODS #1 (OF 12) CVR A NIMIT MALAVIA

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

RAM V AND EVAN CAGLE RESHAPE THE MYTHOLOGY OF THE DCU! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen–prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

NEW GODS #2 (OF 12) CVR A NIMIT MALAVIA

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

A GREAT POWER HAS AWAKENED, AND THE UNIVERSE MAY NEVER BE THE SAME! Mr. Miracle has found himself at a crossroads. Presented with a terrible choice by his brother Orion, he must decide between venturing out to save a child he has never met–a new god made manifest–or stay home to raise a child of his own. Meanwhile, an evil awakens, driven mad by an obsession with a dead god, and sets its sights on this same child. Several forces, of good and of evil, converge on this child as his latent powers begin to reveal themselves to the world. And while these dramas play out on Earth, the forces of an intergalactic inquisition march ever closer… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

NEW GODS #3 (OF 12) CVR A NIMIT MALAVIA

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis, carrying with it a sinister message: convert or be destroyed. Meanwhile on Earth, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, with their baby in tow, seek out the mysterious child spoken of in Metron's prophecy, desperate to find him before Orion does. Could this child–this new god–be the universe's savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe's greatest evil?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

