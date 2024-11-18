Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, new gods

New Gods as Much a Part of Absolute as Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman

When you first pick up DC Comics' New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle, when it is published in December, you may do a few things...

Article Summary DC's New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle debuts in December, tying into the DC Absolute Universe post-Darkseid.

The story intertwines with Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, reshaping DCU mythology.

The plot revolves around a prophecy from Metron, involving cosmic chaos on New Genesis, Apokolips & Earth.

Final Order Cut Off for New Gods #1 is today, with high demand expected for this twelve-issue series.

Minor New Gods spoilers ahead… but very minor ones. Because when you first pick up DC Comics' New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle when it is published in December, you may do a few things.

You will likely google the word "amnion" before you realise you know the word "amniotic" and could probably have worked it out.

You will also google the word "amaxazu" before realising it only points to this article. Or at least for a little bit.

You might google Himon and recall that he is one of the lesser-used New Gods, mostly used by Kirby in Mister Miracle, but he did pop up in All-In.

But you may also realise that The New Gods is the aftermath of the death of Darkseid in DC All-In, and the creation of the DC Absolute Universe and everything that is happening in New Gods from #1 onwards is as intimately tied up in the Absolute Universe as Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman. And do you know who said so? Ram V, when I talked to him in the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate last night, just after Thought Bubble.

New Gods #1 is published on the 18th of December, but goes to Final Order Cut Off today. If you want it, you may have to tell your comic book retailers today, as I reckon this will sell out faster than the other Absolute books when people realise the nature of the comic book. Maybe they should have called it Absolute New Gods and be done with it? Just remember the position of Apokalips and New Genesis in Ryan Hughes and Grant Morrison's Multiverse Map… the New Gods are outside of the regular realities.

And it is on Earth as it is in Heaven.

NEW GODS #1 (OF 12) CVR A NIMIT MALAVIA

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

RAM V AND EVAN CAGLE RESHAPE THE MYTHOLOGY OF THE DCU! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen–prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

NEW GODS #2 (OF 12) CVR B CHRISTIAN WARD CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Christian Ward

A GREAT POWER HAS AWAKENED, AND THE UNIVERSE MAY NEVER BE THE SAME! Mr. Miracle has found himself at a crossroads. Presented with a terrible choice by his brother Orion, he must decide between venturing out to save a child he has never met–a new god made manifest–or stay home to raise a child of his own. Meanwhile, an evil awakens, driven mad by an obsession with a dead god, and sets its sights on this same child. Several forces, of good and of evil, converge on this child as his latent powers begin to reveal themselves to the world. And while these dramas play out on Earth, the forces of an intergalactic inquisition march ever closer… Retail: $4.99 12/9/2024 NEW GODS #3 (OF 12) CVR A NIMIT MALAVIA

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis, carrying with it a sinister message: convert or be destroyed. Meanwhile on Earth, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, with their baby in tow, seek out the mysterious child spoken of in Metron's prophecy, desperate to find him before Orion does. Could this child–this new god–be the universe's savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe's greatest evil? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

And an amaxazu to you too!

