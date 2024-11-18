Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, new gods

A Three Page Lettered Preview For New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle

We dropped a few truths about New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle earlier. Now, here is a three-page lettered preview for the comic.

We dropped a few truths about New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle earlier. Now, here is a three-page lettered preview for the comic, with Orion, giving a little more of the action in the series, as it hits FOC today.

And we have a few of the unlettered pages from before:

NEW GODS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

RAM V AND EVAN CAGLE RESHAPE THE MYTHOLOGY OF THE DCU! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen–prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

NEW GODS #2 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Christian Ward

A GREAT POWER HAS AWAKENED, AND THE UNIVERSE MAY NEVER BE THE SAME! Mr. Miracle has found himself at a crossroads. Presented with a terrible choice by his brother Orion, he must decide between venturing out to save a child he has never met–a new god made manifest–or stay home to raise a child of his own. Meanwhile, an evil awakens, driven mad by an obsession with a dead god, and sets its sights on this same child. Several forces, of good and of evil, converge on this child as his latent powers begin to reveal themselves to the world. And while these dramas play out on Earth, the forces of an intergalactic inquisition march ever closer… Retail: $4.99 12/9/2024

NEW GODS #3 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis, carrying with it a sinister message: convert or be destroyed. Meanwhile on Earth, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, with their baby in tow, seek out the mysterious child spoken of in Metron's prophecy, desperate to find him before Orion does. Could this child–this new god–be the universe's savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe's greatest evil? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

