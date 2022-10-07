Amazing Spider-Man #11 Preview: Goblin Daddy Issues

Fatherhood can be stressful… but in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #11, has it turned Ned Leeds back into the Hobgoblin? Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #11

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

THE RETURN OF THE HOBGOBLIN! The timing of this goblin's return with Peter working at Oscorp MUST be a coincidence, right? But who is donning the yellow cowl? Roderick Kingsley? Ned Leeds? Flash Thompson? If you know anything about Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about Hobgoblin.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301121 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 11 GLEASON MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200301131 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 11 GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

