Two New Joes, Downrange and R.C. First Appearances in G.I. Joe #325

Two new joes, Downrange and R.C. make their first appearances in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #325 from Skybound, Image and Hasbro

Created by Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham, these Joes bring fresh tactics and tech to the iconic team.

The milestone 325th issue launches a new era, featuring Duke and Roadblock on a covert mission to Borovia.

Multiple covers and special variants by top artists make G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #325 a must-own issue.

Skybound, Image Comics and Hasbro have announced that they will be introducing two new Joes, Downrange and R.C., to the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero universe in #325 by Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham on the 11th of February, 2026.

"The real battle in warfare is technological and tactical," said Larry Hama. "Recent advances and innovations have made the 'old way' untenable, so I felt compelled to create two new Joes to counter these deficiencies. 'R.C.,' file name Hector M. Salazar is the new DRONE OPERATOR. He hails from Boyle Heights in East LA, and he is to unmanned remote-control aircraft and land robotics what Roadblock is to the Ma-Deuce. 'DOWN RANGE,' file name Hillevi S. Väisänen, is the SCOUT SNIPER. Daughter of a legendary hunting guide from Redwing, MN, it has been said that she can split a Popsicle™ stick at 200 yards with iron sights on a National Match M-21 in 7.62 NATO."

"Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham launched G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #301 at Skybound over two years ago, and for our milestone 325th issue, they're thrilled to introduce two brand-new Joes—DOWNRANGE and R.C.!" said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #325

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Chris Mooneyham

SPECIAL 325th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Two all-new Joes make their FIRST APPEARANCE as Duke and Roadblock lead a dangerous cover op into Borovia. A New Era For G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO starts here! $3.99 2/11/2026

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover A by Andy Kubert & Laura Martin (Lunar Code: 1225IM0351)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover B by Andy Kubert (Lunar Code: 1225IM0352)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover C (1:10 incentive) (Gears of Joe Variant) by Steve Beach (Lunar Code: 1225IM0353)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover D (Anniversary Wraparound) by Rod Whigham (Lunar Code: 1225IM0354)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover E by Chris Mooneyham (Lunar Code: 1225IM0355)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #325 Cover F (Blank Sketch File Card) (Lunar Code: 1225IM0356)

