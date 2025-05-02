Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man #3 Preview: Goblin's Cure or Just a Trick?

Peter Parker faces a deadly dilemma when his only hope lies with Norman Osborn in Amazing Spider-Man #3, hitting stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS! Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken! Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

Amazing Spider-Man #3

by Joe Kelly & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS! Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken! Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 07, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621001500311

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621001500316 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ROSE BESCH VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500317 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ARIO ANINDITO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ROSE BESCH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ALEX MALEEV VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621001500341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ED MCGUINNESS ITSY-BITSY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

