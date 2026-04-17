Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, aquaman, catwoman, Clayface, green arrow, green lantern, robin, wonder woman

DC Comics's July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations Have Dropped

DC Comics's full July 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped with all the Absolutes and more. Oh yes, and Batman Vs Thor.

DC Comics's full July 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with images currently uploading… as you refresh, we refresh! And that gives us all the Absolutes, launches for Clayface, Dark Knights of Steel II and Batman Vs Thor. Check the facsimiles…

ACTION COMICS #1100

Writer: MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DAN SLOTT

Artist: SKYLAR PATRIDGE, RYAN SOOK, DANIEL SAMPERE, DAN MORA, and LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI, MARK SPEARS, DANIEL SAMPERE, JIM CHEUNG, and RAHZZAH

Foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/25/26

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better.

SUPERMAN 2026 ANNUAL: YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: EDDY BARROWS and YASMINE PUTRI

Cover Artist: EDDY BARROWS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MARIO FOCCILLO, and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/29/26

At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: KNIGHT VISION SPECIAL #1

Writer: MARK WAID and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, MARK SPEARS, and JAVI FERNANDEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 7/29/26

The Justice League has offered a number of villains amnesty, allowing them to prove they're on the side of the angels. But what they didn't see coming was the void that would leave in the world of super-villains! Batman and Lex Luthor must work together to investigate a Justice League villain who wants to fill that void, capitalizing on shifting priorities and the visions of the future that the DC Universe's champions saw at the end of DC K.O. to create a dangerous new weapon! Can Batman and Lex set aside their differences to stop them? This crucial issue in the All In Saga sets up new threats for the Justice League's heroes and villains!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: HEIR TO THE SEA #1

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover Artist: REIKO MURAKAMI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Oneshot

On Sale: 7/22/26

Before the rise of the House of El, two steadfast soldiers within the Wayne army, Jonathan and Martha Kent, make a startling discovery: a child, left among the waves, orphaned by a civil war raging beneath the water's surface. The Kents hope to hide him from the bitter violence of the world he left behind…but no one runs from their destiny forever. Originally seen in the pages of Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, witness the origin of a deep-sea king whose journey leads directly into his royal debut in Dark Knights of Steel II #1.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II #1

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover Artist: YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TRAVIS MOORE, DAVIDE PARATORE, and JOSH MIDDLETON

Foil variant cover by JOSH MIDDLETON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

An entire medieval world was forever changed when a spaceship crashlanded from a doomed planet. Monarchs died, kingdoms rose, long-buried treachery came to light…and a League was born. Now an ancient, violent war brews beneath the waves, one that promises untold destruction should it break the surface. If the League hopes to weather it and protect the lands of its realms and beyond, it must first root out the treasonous agents hiding in plain sight amidst its own ranks! Worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Detective Comics, Nightwing) and acclaimed artist Otto Schmidt (DC vs. Vampires, Green Arrow) welcome you back to the epic high-fantasy world of Dark Knights of Steel, where the darkest days yet still lie ahead!

100 BULLETS: THE US OF ANGER #1

Writer: BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist: EDUARDO RISSO

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER, JOCK, and EDUARDO RISSO

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Not many people made it out alive from the fall of the Trust in 100 Bullets. Lono did—just barely—and it sent him spiraling on a yearslong international odyssey. His one-time protégé, Loop Hughes, was the only one smart enough to walk away clean. But now tragedy has come knocking on Loop's door, and the scent of blood has attracted a dangerous stray dog. Lono's back in the United States, and he's on the hunt…through a network of good ol' boys and militias, megachurches, millionaires, and madmen. In Brother Lono, Lono unsuccessfully tried to save his own soul; in The US of Anger, he'll play Satan to a host of demons tempting the United States to sell hers. The multi-Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso has returned to its most famous creation, unleashing a new chapter in Vertigo's greatest crime saga—told for the first time in stunning black and white!

CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #1

Writer: JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Artist: FRAN GALAN

Cover Artist: FRAN GALAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MIKE DEL MUNDO and DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 |Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

Before he was Clayface, Basil Karlo was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. As he breaks out of Arkham once again, he's ready to stage his comeback, but there's just one problem: Someone already beat him to it, and Basil Karlo is already a massive star. But if that's true, what's next for the real Basil? And what does his predicament have to do with young women disappearing in Los Angeles and a new supplement causing hideous transformations in its users? Acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star artist Fran Galán join forces for a bold new miniseries that's equal parts body horror and Hollywood glamour.

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST 2026 ANNUAL #1

Writer: MARK WAID, MARK RUSSELL, and TYRONE FINCH.

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY and PATRICK BOUTIN

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and CLAYTON HENRY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/29/26

The World's Finest attempt to have a relaxing night out with Jonathan Kent and Alfred. But after an emergency leads Batman and Superman into a trap, it's up to the father figures to jump into the fray! Also, with Lois Lane's current investigation putting her in Intergang's crosshairs, Batman steps in to provide Lois backup—but as Bruce Wayne, and accompanying Lois on a date!

DETECTIVE COMICS 2026 ANNUAL #1

Writer: TOM TAYLOR and DAVE WIELGOSZ

Artist: NICOLA SCOTT and FRAN MARISCAL

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and JAVI FERNANDEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/29/26

Batman has been falsely accused of a political assassination on a distant planet, and someone has been sent to track down the Dark Knight and bring him to justice—someone with a special talent for hunting. That's right, Lobo's come to Earth with a bounty on Batman! Now, in the clutches of the Main Man and being carted across the cosmos to be judged for a crime he did not commit, Batman must find a way to clear his name! Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott bring you a thrilling tale of bounties, battles, and bastiches.

DC'S HAWK-GIRL SUMMER #1

Writer: MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, ANDRE R. FRATTINO, TRICK WEEKES, CAVAN SCOTT, JOSH TRUJILLO, DACY LIM, SIOBHAN CHIFFON & CATHY LE, RAMON PEREZ, and others

Artist: MEGAN HETRICK, ANDREW DRILON, RAMON PEREZ, RAFAEL LOUREIRO, ROWAN MaCCOLL, SIOBHAN CHIFFON & CATHY LE, and others

Cover Artist: GUILLEM MARCH

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by LEIRIX

$9.99 US | 80 pages | (all covers card stock)

On Sale: 7/29/26

Summer has arrived—and so has your perfect juicy beach read. Hot off the presses, this collection of scorching new stories showcases the babes and bombshells of the DCU slaying the summer! Join Hawkgirl, Catwoman, Red Hood, Grace Choi, Thunder, Shining Knight, Kid Quick, and more as The Female Furies, dominate the beach, the boardwalk, and any bad guys in their way.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN QUINTANA, BRETT BEAN, and DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue.

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #2

Writer: CHE GRAYSON and SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: BENGAL

Cover Artist: BENGAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX, MIRKA ANDOLFO, and JONBOY MEYERS

1:25 variant cover by ERIC CANETE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #21

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Variants:

Variant covers by JEROME OPENA, GABRIEL WALTA, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

The final battle with King Shazam. Reign of the Superman begins here. But which Superman will it be?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #22

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: DILLON SNOOK

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, RAHZZAH and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward…

ABSOLUTE FLASH #17

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: HAINING

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DEXTER SOY, TK, and TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

The Flash and the Rogues work to liberate Colorado from Grodd's control, but can they save Grodd as well as the town?

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #3

Writer: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, DAN PANOSIAN, and KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

After the horrifying events of last issue, Dinah must capture the Green Arrow Killer as she finally finds Oliver Queen's protégé Roy Harper. But as the killer's attacks intensify and Dinah discovers the unsettling effect they're having on Star City, Harper's trail takes her on a journey darker and more twisted than she ever imagined.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #16

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: SID KOTIAN

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ, ERIC CANETE, and MATIAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Tomar Re and Jo Mullein find themselves face-to-face with the Blackstars at long last, but they are not prepared for the might of Sinestro!

LOBO #5

Writer: SKOTTIE YOUNG

Artist: JORGE CORONA

Cover Artist: JORGE CORONA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SANFORD GREENE, CHLOE BRAILSFORD, and DAT PHAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock

On Sale: 7/15/26

Lobo is officially recertified for bounty hunting, but his first job back got him into a fight with Supergirl! He, of course, handily won, and we have to assume Supergirl has since retired. Anyway, Lobo and Dawg are leaving Earth before they embarrass anyone else, and Lobo's looking for an opportunity to get in even better shape…

BATWOMAN #5

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: DaNi

Cover Artist: DaNi

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, NICOLA SCOTT, and W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

As Batwoman's quest to avenger her sister's death reaches its apex, she discovers the Dark Faith have a new, much more terrifying plan. A Kane must be the Alice who ushers in the era of Darkseid…and if Beth is dead, Kate must take her place. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? Greg Rucka & DaNi bring an epic conclusion to their first arc of this blockbuster Next Level series.

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #5

Writer: TONY FLEECS

Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES, DIKE RUAN, and CARLO PAGULAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

As the timer runs out on his latest job, Slade Wilson comes face-to-face with his greatest nightmare…himself! Another Deathstroke is on the loose in the DCU, and everyone's a target. Will Slade get his kill, or is he about to be terminated?

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #4

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, RAHZZAH, and ETHAN YOUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

Lorraine has tracked down Dr. Martin Stein, but what she learns in the process could mean the end of Firestorm and Ronnie Raymond!

ZATANNA #4

Writer: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Artist: EDWIN GALMON

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ADAM HUGHES, KYUYOUNG EOM, and DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Zatanna Zatara is the Prime Magus. But what is a Prime Magus? Join us as Zatanna reveals the beginnings of its concealed history, tells stories of her Greatest Tour thus far, and hints at the secrets and mysteries that continue to lie in wait.

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #3

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI

Artist: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY & RACHEL DODSON, CHRIS WILDGOOSE, and JEFF SPOKES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger… and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future…

THE DEADMAN #2

Writer: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist: MARTIN MORAZZO

Cover Artist: MARTIN MORAZZO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN, LUCIO PARRILLO and MARK SPEARS

Glow in the Dark variant cover by STEVAN SUBIĆ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Our eschatological escapades continue in this definitive depiction of DC's Deadest Do-Gooder! An unknown species of demon has eaten the heaven-bound soul of a highway cyclist…compromising the sanctity of Earth's Spiritual Math…and threatening the fragile glue that holds everything together! At the behest of goddess Rama Kushna, Boston Brand—a.k.a. the Deadman—has finally donned his brand-new super-suit…which is perfect, it turns out, for his latest spectral assignment: a sleuthy sojourn to the city where sin never sleeps: Gotham!

BATMAN #11

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/1/26

The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader—and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book."

POISON IVY #46

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, KYUYONG EOM, and MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Gotham City is a powder keg, and Poison Ivy is the match! The air is full of anger, pain, and despair as things go from bad to even worse. The chopping block is calling out for Mayor Pamela Isley. Can Ivy's faithful underlings save her from herself, or will the city swallow them whole first?

NIGHTWING #140

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist: JORGE FORNES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and WERTHER DELL'EDERA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

The hunt for a killer in downtown Blüdhaven leads to revelations about the super-villainous architect of the city's superhighway. But is it too late for Nightwing to pull back from the precipice before he does something he'll truly regret?

BATGIRL #21

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

There's been a murder, and the only clues are buried deep within Batgirl's memories, along with the phrase "forget me not." Now locked in a prison of her past, Cassandra Cain must uncover the killer before it's too late, but as she relives her time with David Cain again and again, will she solve the murder in time…or lose her mind completely?

CATWOMAN #89

Writer: TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist: DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, JEEHYUNG LEE, and W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

Catwoman is caught in Alley Town as Black Mask's plan reaches its penultimate phase. With all the pieces finally in play, can Selina figure out Black Mask's ultimate goal, or is it curtains for the feline fatale?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1111

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DECLAN SHALVEY and TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Many years ago, during the early days of Batman's tenure as Gotham's Dark Knight, he trained alongside Green Arrow and Black Canary, learning the combat skills that have served them throughout their careers as crime-fighters. But there was another heroic hopeful in their ranks—a mysterious man known only as Prion—who suffered a tragic fate that still weighs upon the trio. Now, face-to-face with a young girl who goes by the same code name, they find the sins of their past coming back to haunt them. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín bring you the penultimate chapter of this history-shaking arc!

HARLEY QUINN #64

Writer: ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist: CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist: BRANDT&STEIN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY & RACHEL DODSON, and DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

It's me, Harley, versus my own greatest enemies of all time—the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad! They're so bad you couldn't find a hole deep enough to lock these folks away in! We've got the legally distinct hunter guy, the backward arms guy, the penny pincher, the corporate art security man, the tech bros, and the worst of the lot—the squad's shadowy leader! This one's so evil they'd make Lex Luthor's secret flower garden wilt with just one glare! One glare! Don't get me started on what'd happen with two!

THE FLASH #35

Writer: RYAN NORTH

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RILEY ROSSMO and JUNI BA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Flash confronts Heat Wave on the sea floor—and in doing so has a breakthrough about how he can help the most people with his Flashes of Insight! After consulting with Mr. Terrific, Wally begins using the Speed Force—in combination with lightspeed passes throughout the city—to gather more data than he's ever done and begins using it to help people before they get hurt! And best of all: It works. Even peeking just a second into the future lets the Flash give Central City its first day where nothing goes wrong, and not a single accident occurs—and not even an attempted bank robbery by one of his Rogues can stop that! All that's left now is to scale it up…to a level the world has never seen!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #15

Writer: DAN SLOTT

Artist: LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ZOE THOROGOOD and FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

As war brews in El Caldero, something strange is happening to the Kryptonite spread across the planet…and this mystery can only be solved with help from a certain Dark Detective. But can Batman crack the case before Jon Kent and Damian Wayne turn the Batcave into a war zone?! The pieces fall into place for a new Kingdom to rise and a devastating new threat to unite the reign of the Superboys!

SUPERGIRL #15

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, RAHZZAH, and KARL KERSCHL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 6/10/26

As Supergirl starts to gain the upper hand, Black Flame spots an opportunity to escape Kandor and bring the fight to Earth. Powered by the yellow sun, this Kandorian rebel could be unstoppable. It's now up to Supergirl to rein her in before the entire planet ends up in danger!

SUPERMAN #40

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNANDEZ, EDDY BARROWS, and TIRSO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story!

WONDER WOMAN #35

Writer: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist: JEFF SPOKES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, MIGUEL MERCADO, and NIKO HENRICHON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #21

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, NATHAN SZERDY, SEB McKINNON, and DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Guy Gardner has screwed up—and now his Justice Gang is caught in the middle of a war between intergalactic powers to claim the powers of the Justice League! Meanwhile, the League—divided over the villain amnesty rule—is in tumult, with hero against hero!

JSA #21

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover Artist: PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

The New God Metron takes Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Jakeem, and Kid Eternity back to the events of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL in search of Jim Corrigan after his defeat at the hands of Darkseid. Meanwhile the rest of the JSA continues its battle against the Spectre as it searches for its new host!

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #19

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ARIEL DIAZ and RAHZZAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

With Lolanna recruiting the enemies of Aquaman for a nefarious purpose, Mera gathers a force of her own to try and stop her. The Lady of the Lake, Lori Lemaris, and Mera jump into action to track down the enemies of Atlantis before it's too late!

NEW TITANS #37

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: MARCUS TO

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and RICKIE YAGAWA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

Not-So-Happy Harbor! The Titans uncover a dark force manipulating the quaint New England town that seeks to awaken a beast from deep beneath their new Mountain Headquarters! Meanwhile, Terra unearths Cyborg's workshop—but can he trust her with his secrets…or will he have to bury her for good?!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #18

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNES and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

Powered up from his time in the Emotional Expanse, Guy Gardner and leaders from the other Corps work to fast-track Corps Leader Jessica Cruz's plan to unify all emotion as the rest of the Lanterns hold off an armada of super-advanced Manhunters in Aya bodies on their way to Oa!

GREEN LANTERN #37

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: XERMANICO

Cover Artist: EDDY BARROWS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI, and CHRIS CAMPANA & NORM RAPMUND

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

There's only one rule you need to abide by when going online, and Kyle just broke it. "Don't feed the trolls!" takes on new meaning when a series of death threats pointed at Odyssey reveal a malevolent force that doesn't take kindly to being mocked by Earth's Green Lantern!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #53

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RACHTA LIN and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

The brutal battle between Batman and a magically amped Superman threatens the entire realm of Skartaris! How can Robin and Warlord hope to shut down a fight of such magnitude?

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #10

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and TBD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

After thousands of years without Superman, fighting his enemies in a losing battle, Kara Zor-El nearly lost hope. Now faced with a Kal-El aligned with the formerly estranged Nightwing and Flamebird, the Black Racer, the Valkyries of Warworld, and a Brainiac reborn, will she find the strength to fight again, or has the plague of Kryl-Ux touched her, too?

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #6

Writer: BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist: MARCO FERRARI

Variant Covers:

Cover and variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/29/26

Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow—and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels—Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: METAL LEGION #3

Writer: IAN FLYNN

Artist: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover Artist: PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SAOWEE and TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Dr. Eggman and the Legion of Doom are victorious! The Justice League, Sonic the Hedgehog, and his friends have been banished from reality! Now nothing will stand in the way of the villains' ambitions—including themselves! One betrayal leads to another as the villains descend into all-out war—with two worlds caught in the crossfire!

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE #2

Writer: ETHAN S. PARKER and GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Artist: ROD REIS

Cover Artist: ROD REIS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/1/26

Kara and Kal have lost their ship and, light-years from their destination of Earth, are now forced to seek travel from a busy spaceport. Conviction alone won't be enough to keep Kara and her baby cousin safe from the vagabonds and swindlers of the planet—and Czarnian bounty hunters put the duo right in their crosshairs. Fortunately for them, there's a full-spectrum squad of Green Lanterns nearby.

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #3

Writer: KENNY PORTER

Artist: DANNY EARLS

Cover Artist: DANNY EARLS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GABRIEL HARDMAN and LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Joe-El sets out to revolutionize the world with his new energy source, but General Sam Lane has other plans for Jor-El's tech. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor travels the globe in search of power!

Vertigo

BLEEDING HEARTS #6

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/8/26

It's the 11th Annual Outbreak! For months, hordes all over the world have been preparing to celebrate the unholy origin of our species with a week of Bone-Tower building, ritual Live One hunts, live food, undead music, and so much more! You are what you are—be proud of that and of death's victory over life!

END OF LIFE #6

Writer: KYLE STARKS

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by STEVE PUGH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/15/26

Eddie is losing allies fast, and with the tiniest drop of goodwill from Leona all but dried up, he's got no one to turn to. Has Eddie had it with Pluto, or is a chance with Sophie enough to keep him around? While he hurts his brain thinking it over, Richard Smiley has a plan—and it involves two of the most unsavory types Eddie Stallion has ever come across in his life…

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY #6

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Terror rains from the sky! The anvil of Hephestus crackles with unfathomable power! Will the Brutal Dark finally unleash the power of the gods and reduce New York City to rubble? Witness the heart-stopping finale of the very first Ezra Cain mystery!

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #11

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Cover Artist: ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/22/26

Everything the residents of the Nice House believed has been turned upside down by a shocking revelation…could there still be a path forward for humanity? It's time for Walter to figure out whose side he's really on…

Black Label

SWAMP THING 1989 #4

Writer: RICK VEITCH

Artist: TOM MANDRAKE

Cover Artist: RICK VEITCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Foil open order variant cover $7.99 US

On Sale: 7/22/26

After over three decades of anticipation, Rick Veitch's legendary finale to the Swamp Thing saga explodes! The child is born, and Anton Arcane has slithered out of hell to claim them as his final prize. Can John Constantine and Abby's closest friends protect their baby? Will the fate of the world be tipped into an abyss of unalloyed hatred? Or will Swamp Thing do whatever it takes to return to his loved ones and save them from Arcane's clutches? Welcome to the ultimate ending to the saga of Swamp Thing.

BATMAN #127 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: JERRY COLEMAN and BILL FINGER

Artist: DICK SPRANG and SHELDON MOLDOFF

Cover Artist: CURT SWAN

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 7/1/26

Have Batman and Robin found themselves battling the mythical Thor? It sure looks that way, and when this God of Thunder tries to put the hammer down on the Dynamic Duo, he may prove more than a match for the mighty masked marvels! Not enough excitement for you? How about a look at how Bruce Wayne's life might have been in a world where crime didn't claim the lives of his parents—and the astounding adventure of Batman and Robin's newest super-powered ally, Alfred Pennyworth, the Eagle!

BATMAN #156 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: BILL FINGER

Artist: SHELDON MOLDOFF

Cover Artist: SHELDON MOLDOFF

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 7/8/26

With Batman away on a mysterious mission, Robin must defend Gotham alone— until he meets up with an all-new costumed figure, the doll-sized dynamo who calls himself the Ant-Man! Is this tiny titan friend…or foe? Then, learn the astounding true nature of Batman's secret mission—how it has unlocked his greatest fear and how he may be powerless to stop that fear from becoming reality when "Robin Dies at Dawn!"

GREEN LANTERN #49 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: RON MARZ

Artist: FRED HAYNES

Cover Artist: DARRYL BANKS

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by DARRYL BANKS ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 7/8/26

It's the beginning of the end for Green Lantern Hal Jordan, as the smoldering crater that was once Coast City leaves him with nothing but ashes, grief…and not nearly enough power to undo such tragedy. But such power does exist, held within the Central Power Battery on Oa by the Guardians themselves and protected by a Corps made up of the finest heroes in the known universe. If they will not part with it willingly, then Hal Jordan will take it in "Emerald Twilight," part 2!

SHOWCASE #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: ROBERT KANIGHER and JOHN BROOME

Artist: CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover Artist: CARMINE INFANTINO

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 7/15/26

Witness the birth of the Silver Age of comics! When a sudden crack of lightning bursts through his lab window, police scientist Barry Allen's life—and that of the entire DC Universe—is changed forever! Be there as Barry dons the crimson cowl of the Flash for the very first time! Thrill as he creates his signature costume ring! Marvel as he uses his incredible speed to save lives, thwart evil—even break the bonds of time itself—all in this first fast-paced appearance!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #200 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: GERRY CONWAY

Artist: GEORGE PEREZ, BRETT BREEDING, PAT BRODERICK, JIM APARO DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, BRIAN BOLLAND, and JOE KUBERT

Cover Artist: GEORGE PEREZ

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($19.99 US)

Black Canary Super Powers cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($14.99 US)

$14.99 US | 76 pages

On Sale: 7/22/26

In this special anniversary adventure, the seven founding members of the League are pitted against the team's later additions when a sinister plan put into motion by the Justice League's very first case at last comes to fruition. An all-star cast of talent brings old and new Leaguers together in this astounding oversize epic!

MAD MAGAZINE #601

Writer: THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover Artist: AN IDIOT IN A COSTUME

$5.99 US | 56 pages

On Sale: 8/12/26

Get ready to rattle your funny bone with the horrifically hilarious, Halloweenthemed MAD #601! This spine-tingling issue resurrects fresh takes on classic MAD favorites—MAD Look at… by Sergio Aragonés, Spy vs. Spy, a brand-new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson, and even more mischief from beyond the grave. You'll also be haunted by movie and TV parodies, plus a trove of other classics from the Usual Gang of Idiots—each one exhumed from the dusty, cobwebchoked MAD archives. If anything's going to cure what ails you, it's this issue—delivering a high-voltage jolt of humor straight to the jugular.

DC / MARVEL: THE COSMIC KISS CAPER & OTHER STORIES

Writer: GRANT MORRISON, MARK WAID, SCOTT SNYDER, TOM KING JAMES TYNION IV, MATT FRACTION, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SEAN MURPHY, TOM TAYLOR, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, G. WILLOW WILSON, GREG RUCKA, JEREMY ADAMS, JEFF LEMIRE, and CRC PAYNE

Artist: DAN MORA, JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, HAYDEN SHERMAN STEVE LIEBER, BRUNO REDONDO, SEAN MURPHY, AMANDA CONNER, BELEN ORTEGA, DENYS COWAN, DANIEL SAMPERE, NICOLA SCOTT, RAFA SANDOVAL, ADRIAN GUTIERREZ, MIKEL JANIN, and HUGO PETRUS

Cover Artist: JIM CHEUNG and LEE WEEKS

$29.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799513537

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513544

On Sale: 9/8/26

Brand-new covers by Jim Cheung (front) and Lee Weeks (back) wrap this all-star collection of some of the most amazing team-ups fans could ever imagine! Batman and Deadpool share a mind-bending adventure! Clark Kent and Peter Parker chase the same scoop, but it's Superman and Spider-Man who need to save the day! Plus: John Constantine/Doctor Strange! Lois Lane and Mary Jane! Nightwing/Wolverine! Power Girl and the Punisher! Harley Quinn and the Hulk! Static and Ms. Marvel! Pa Kent/Uncle Ben! Jimmy Olsen and…Carnage? And many more pairings from some of the top writers and artists in comics today!

Collecting DC / Marvel: Batman / Deadpool #1; DC / Marvel: Superman / Spider-Man #1; and the first-ever print versions of the vertical-scroll digital comics DC / Marvel: The Flash / Fantastic Four #1 and DC / Marvel: Supergirl / Blade #1!

9781799513537 DC Marvel Comic Kiss

ABSOLUTE BATMAN VOL. 3

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER and others

Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA, JOCK, and others

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508908

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508915

On Sale: 9/8/26

Batman won his explosive battle with Bane, but his friends will never be the same—and he might not be able to help them, even if he crosses worlds and enlists the help of a god to do it. Meanwhile, another of Ark M's residents will be unleashed on Gotham. And the biggest question of all still remains…what is the true identity of the man behind everything? Legendary artist Jock reunites with writer Scott Snyder to tell one version of the story Alfred's been chasing for years, and a one-shot explores the origins of Ark M!

Collects the Absolute Batman #15-18 and 2025 Annual #1 and Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1.

9781799508908 Absolute Batman Vol 3

Hardcovers

AQUAMANATEAM: MORE THAN A DREAM

Writer: BEN CLANTON

Artist: CASSANDRA FEDERMAN

Cover Artist: CASSANDRA FEDERMAN

$12.99 US | 72 pages | 6 x 8 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506713

On Sale: 10/6/26

Marlow the manatee still sleeps a lot, eats a lot, and toots a lot, but now he's super-powered! That's right, his super smelly toots have even saved the day! Ever since venturing out of his safe saltwater bay with his bestie, Goldie the Goldfish, and his favorite superhero Aquaman, Marlow has needed to put his new powers to the test. But when Aquaman's former sidekicks return seeking revenge, Marlow and Goldie will be faced with a challenge even super toots might not be able solve. Ben Clanton, the creator of the blockbuster graphic novel series Narwhal and Jelly, returns with artist Cassandra Federman for even more fishy fun that is sure to make a splash!

9781799506720 Aquamanateam More than a Dream

BATMAN: H2SH

Writer: JEPH LOEB

Artist: JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Cover Artist: JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505464

On Sale: 9/15/26

A mysterious villain from Batman's past has returned, leaving the Dark Knight's world upended. Now he must use every resource and tool in his belt to save both his city and himself. From legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, the sequel to the original Hush saga has finally arrived, heralding a new age for Gotham and everyone who lives there.

Collects Batman (2016) #158-163.

9781799505464 Batman Hush 2

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS DELUXE EDITION

Writer: FRANK MILLER

Artist: FRANK MILLER and KLAUS JANSON

Cover Artist: FRANK MILLER

$39.99 US | 280 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799513100

On Sale: 9/15/26

In 1986, comics visionary Frank Miller, along with Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley, re-envisioned the Dark Knight in a bold way that has since revolutionized the way people view superhero comics. It's been 10 years since the Batman was last seen, and Gotham City has since decayed into a cesspool of crime. But now something has stirred within Bruce Wayne, reminding him of the solemn vow he made to his parents. As Gotham falls prey to gangs and as the threat of nuclear war looms, Bruce can no longer stand by idly. The night belongs to Batman, and it's time to remind the world that justice still exists. This 40th anniversary deluxe edition of the beloved classic collects the original four-issue Prestige series and includes a new afterword by Miller; a tribute cover gallery featuring artwork by Jim Lee, Jock, and others; and more!

Collects Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1-4.

9781799513100 Batman the Dark Knight Returns Deluxe

POISON IVY: THE DELUXE EDITION VOL. 1

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: MARCIO TAKARA and ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

$49.99 US | 368 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509219

On Sale: 10/6/26

Humanity had its chance. Now it's her time. On a journey to doom humankind, a heartbroken and betrayed Poison Ivy must escape man's world of laws and discover the truth behind the greener life she hopes to empower. In this body-horror-infused, character-defining epic, the visionary creative team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara welcomes you to the beginning of your end.

Collects Poison Ivy #1-12 and stories from Batman (2016) #124 ["Photosynthesis"] and Gotham City Villains Giant #1 ["Ophiocordyceps Lamia"] along with more never-before-seen treasures from the making of this instant classic.

9781799509219 Poison Ivy Deluxe One

ABSOLUTE Y: THE LAST MAN VOL. 1 (2027 EDITION)

Writer: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Artist: PIA GUERRA

Cover Artist: MASSIMO CARNEVALE

$125.00 US | 280 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510628

On Sale: 1/19/27

In 2002, the world changes forever. Every man, every boy, every mammal with a Y chromosome everywhere on Earth suddenly collapses and dies. In the aftermath, a world of women is left to piece together the wreckage and keep civilization from collapsing completely. The "gendercide," however, is not absolute—a single man named Yorick Brown and his pet monkey are spared. So begins an extraordinary journey as the world's two remaining males set out to solve the mystery of the sex-specific plague and preserve the future of mankind. But how can one man save an entire species when his heart belongs to only one woman—and she's on the other side of the globe? Created by the acclaimed team of writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, the Eisner Award-winning saga of Y: The Last Man is presented here in a stunning Absolute Edition.

Collects Y: The Last Man #1-18 and the script to issue #1.

THE LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN VOL. 2 THE ABSOLUTE EDITION (2027 EDITION)

Writer: ALAN MOORE

Artist: KEVIN O'NEILL

Cover Artist: KEVIN O'NEILL

$100.00 US | 448 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799510611

On Sale: 1/5/27

Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's epic Victorian adventure continues in grand fashion as our intrepid band of heroes—Mina Murray, Allan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, Mr. Edward Hyde, Dr. Thomas Jekyll, and the Invisible Man (a.k.a. Hawley Griffin)—once again must face a most dire threat…but this time, it's not just the fate of an empire that hangs in the balance, but the entire world!

This two-volume hardcover set collects The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2002) #1-6 and features a first volume collecting the thrilling graphic novel and a second volume complete with the Almanac of fantastic places and Alan Moore's entire scripts for these works, a rare and wonderful treat for any fan of sequential storytelling.

ABSOLUTE POWER OMNIBUS

Writer: MARK WAID, TOM KING, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and others

Artist: DAN MORA, TONY S. DANIEL, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and others

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$150.00 US | 1232 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509097

On Sale: 9/8/26

The final domino in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. Amanda Waller, founder of the Suicide Squad, is picking off superhero dynasties one at a time, starting with Superman. But resistance is never futile…and Batman is out for vengeance. From the Fortress of Solitude to Gamorra, it's a shocking blitzkrieg across the universe as the destinies of our heroes and the future of the DC Universe are forever altered.

Absolute Power Omnibus collects the entire saga for the first time, including Absolute Power #1-4; Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1; FCBD 2024 Absolute Power Special Edition #1; Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1-7; Absolute Power: Origin #1-3; Absolute Power: Super Son #1; Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1-4; Green Arrow (2023) #12-17; Batman (2016) #148, #150B, and #151-152 [both A & B stories]; Titans (2023) #12; The Flash (2023) #10; Wonder Woman (2023) #10-13; Superman (2023) #16-18; Green Lantern (2023) #13-15; and many extras including Absolute Power Heroes Poster Spread Pages along with every variant cover from the series; Dream Team Sketchbook by Eddy Barrows; Powerless Bible; and Superpowers Bible!

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS BY RAM V OMNIBUS

Writer: RAM V, DAN WATTERS, SIMON SPURRIER, and others

Artist: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, HAYDEN SHERMAN, STEFANO RAFFAELE, and others

Cover Artist: EVAN CAGLE

$150.00 US | 1096 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509066

On Sale: 9/29/26

For years, Batman has instilled fear into criminals by posing as a demonic creature of the night. But as the Dark Knight begins to question his own mortality—and as seemingly real demons start appearing in Gotham—he must also ask himself if there has in fact been an actual dark entity living in him all along. From Eisner Award-winning author Ram V, along with Simon Spurrier, Dan Watters, Rafael Albuquerque, Hayden Sherman, Stefano Raffaele, and many others, comes a dark opera told in three acts pitting Batman against some of his most terrifying foes, the mysterious Orgham family, and his own inner nature.

This all-in-one volume collects the entire Gotham Nocturne storyline with the interconnecting backup tales from Detective Comics (1937) #1062-1089 and 2022 Annual #1; and a story from Batman: Secret Files (2018) #1 ["The Nature of Fear"]; DC's Crimes of Passion #1 [Question: "Reflections of My Heart"]; and Strange Love Adventures #1 [Batman in "Dinner for Two"]. This edition also includes a new introduction by Ram V, afterwords by Simon Spurrier and Dan Watters, and a gallery of behind-the-scenes artwork.

SGT. ROCK BY JOE KUBERT: DELUXE EDITION

Writer: JOE KUBERT, ROBERT KANIGHER, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

Artist: JOE KUBERT

Cover Artist: JOE KUBERT

$49.99 US | 352 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509042

On Sale: 9/8/26

DC Comics proudly salutes legendary comics artist and educator Joe Kubert with this collection of tales honoring one of his most popular characters—Sgt. Rock!

This deluxe hardcover features stories from G.I. Combat (1952) #68; Our Army at War (1952) #83, #91, #117, #135, #141, #158, #165, #196, #233, and #238; Sgt. Rock (1977) #302-304 and #368; Sgt. Rock Special #1; Joe Kubert Presents #5; and Showcase (1956) #45. Plus, never-before-seen original Sgt. Rock artwork and a brand new foreword by artist Andy Kubert (Flashpoint, Superman: Up in the Sky).

SUPERMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: JERRY SIEGEL, OTTO BINDER, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, and others

Artist: WAYNE BORING, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, and others

Cover Artist: CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$100.00 US | 776 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502760

On Sale: 9/15/26

The Silver Age adventures of the Man of Steel continue as Superman tussles with the giant Titano, runs afoul of red Kryptonite, and matches wits against the mischievous Mr. Mxyzptlk in these tales from the early 1960s, many of which are being collected for the first time in full color. And if that isn't enough super-action for you, stick around for guest appearances from Krypto, Supergirl, and Bizarro!

Collects Action Comics (1938) #266-288 and Superman (1939) #138-153.

THE DC UNIVERSE BY KEITH GIFFEN

Writer: KEITH GIFFEN and PAUL LEVITZ

Artist: KEITH GIFFEN, KEVIN MAGUIRE, SIMON BISLEY, and others

Cover Artist: KEVIN MAGUIRE

$49.99 US | 448 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509103

On Sale: 9/22/26

How do you define the life's work of one of the most imaginative and irreverent comics creators ever? We don't know either, but we're giving it a shot with this volume collecting a plethora of Keith Giffen stories!

Plucked from the pages of Legion of Substitute Heroes Special #1; Legion of Super-Heroes (1989) #1; Justice League America #45; Justice League (1987) #5; Secret Origins (1986) #34; Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1; The Big Book of Urban Legends #1; Blue Beetle (2006) #1; 52 #17; Ambush Bug #1-4; and The Heckler #1-6 [with full color restoration]! Featuring a foreword from J.M. DeMatteis, we hope this strange tome makes you laugh, cry, laugh some more, become confused, and be entertained by the one and only Keith Giffen.

WONDER WOMAN: REBIRTH BY GREG RUCKA OMNIBUS

Writer: Greg Rucka

Artist: Bilquis Evely, Nicola Scott, Liam Sharp, and others

Cover Artist: LIAM SHARP

$100.00 US | 720 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509073

On Sale: 9/1/26

Wonder Woman is one of the greatest heroes the world has ever known—an icon of equality and power, a tireless champion of peace and justice. But who is she really? Welcome to Greg Rucka's celebrated return to Wonder Woman, ushering her into the modern era! The past and present come crashing together in one epic tale! Collects Wonder Woman: Rebirth #1; Wonder Woman (2016) #1-25 and Annual (2017) #1; a story from Wonder Woman (1942) #750 ["Never Change"]; a story from DC Holiday Special 2017 #1 ["Solstice"]; and a story from Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special #1 ["Wonder Woman in Conversation"]!

HOUSE OF SECRETS: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GERRY CONWAY, LEN WEIN, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Artist: BERNIE WRIGHTSON, ALEX TOTH, JIM APARO, and others

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

$125.00 US | 864 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509080

On Sale: 9/1/26

One of the most celebrated horror anthologies in comics, escape into tales of monsters, witches, and all forms of scary by some of the greatest creators in comic history!

Collects House of Secrets (1956) #81-111.

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM: THE DELUXE EDITION

Writer: RAFAEL GRAMPA

Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPA

Cover Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPA

$34.99 US | 196 pages | 7 1/6 x 10 7/8 | | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799501176

On Sale: 9/15/26

Batman knows intimately even the darkest and most irredeemable streets of Gotham City, but when an all-new rogues gallery of depraved villains emerges from its murky depths, he will come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other…but to him. Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks inside in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what's coming for his city. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Eisner Award-winning creator Rafael Grampá's twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and Gotham City to life in this thrilling deluxe edition that will reach its icy black tendrils into the rotting heart of human nature and leave you gasping for breath—and for more!

Collects Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1-4.



FROM COMIC TO SCREEN: THE ART OF SUPERGIRL

Writer: JAMES FIELD and JIM LEE

Cover Artist: BILQUIS EVELY

$49.99 US | 224 pages | 9 1/8 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 978799517122

On Sale: 9/29/26

This luxe hardcover edition will take readers on a journey, from the panels of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic origins to how filmmakers were inspired to bring it to life onscreen, showcasing the film's concept art and visuals—including brand-new interviews with the comic series' creators and filmmakers to explore the story of Supergirl through the production process. With an introduction by DC Studios to set the stage and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee, learn how Kara Zor-El came to take her inaugural solo flight in the DC Universe.

Trade Paperbacks

C.O.R.T.: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover Artist: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505648

On Sale: 10/6/26

For centuries, an elite force known as the Camelot Corps has protected ancient secrets, waiting for the day when these myths are needed by the world. That day is today. Young Fel, Connor, and their friends are stunned when they're almost crushed by a giant stone falling from the sky. Their lives are changed forever when they find a sword stuck fast in the stone. These children of destiny will soon face a great evil. But they won't do so alone. For these friends have been chosen to wield ancient, magical weapons. Great weapons bonded to knights of legend. Weapons that… speak? Weapons that argue. With the evil Mordred's power growing, the fate of the world rests in the hands of the Children of the Round Table. New York Times #1 bestseller Tom Taylor (Superman, Star Wars, The Deep TV series, Neverlanders) and Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets, Teen Titans) team up to bring a new kind of hero to DC Comics.

Collecting C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table #1-6.

BLACK CANARY IGNITE (2026 EDITION)

Writer: MEG CABOT

Artist: CARA McGEE

Cover Artist: CARA McGEE

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510895

On Sale: 10/6/26

Meg Cabot, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Princess Diaries, and Cara McGee (Star Wars Adventures, .Self) team up for a powerful mother-daughter story that embraces the highs and lows of growing up without growing out of what makes us unique. It's an inspirational song that encourages readers to find their own special voices to sing along with Black Canary!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER

Writer: SEAN MURPHY, KATANA COLLINS, and CLAY McCORMACK

Artist: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover Artist: SEAN MURPHY

$17.99 US | 156 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509523

On Sale: 9/1/26

Spinning out of the runaway hit Batman: Beyond the White Knight comes an unforgettable coming-of-age super-villain tale starring the children of Harley Quinn and The Joker! When the rebellious twins run away in a stolen Batmobile, only Joker Jack Napier's quickly fading hologram has any hope of getting them home safely and keeping them out of the family business. But a life of crime isn't the only temptation they are facing: The kids uncover a dark secret that could bring their dad back to life for good! With a wild array of Batman's former enemies and allies on their tails, will the kids succeed in reviving the Dark Knight's greatest foe? Find out as Jackie and Bryce take center stage in the White Knight Universe!

Collects issues #1-6.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS (2026 EDITION)

Writer: FRANK MILLER

Pencil(s): FRANK MILLER

Ink(s): KLAUS JANSON

Cover Artist: FRANK MILLER

$16.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517580

On Sale: 8/25/26

Writer/artist Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, 10 years after the Dark Knight's retirement. This masterpiece of modern comics storytelling brings to vivid life a dark world and an even darker man. The Dark Knight returns in a blaze of fury, taking on a whole new generation of criminals and matching their level of violence. He is soon joined by a new Robin—a girl named Carrie Kelley, who proves to be just as invaluable as her predecessors. But can Batman and Robin deal with the threat posed by their deadliest enemies after years of incarceration have turned them into perfect psychopaths? And more importantly, can anyone survive the coming fallout from an undeclared war between the superpowers—or the clash of what were once the world's greatest heroes? Celebrate 40 years of one of the most influential stories ever told in the comics medium with the undisputed classic Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Collects Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1-4.

HARLEY & IVY: LIFE & CRIMES

Writer: ERICA HENDERSON

Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509509

On Sale: 8/18/26

Eisner Award-winning artist and writer Erica Henderson weaves the canonical story of how Ivy and Harley went from enemies to friends to lovers! See their first kiss, their first embrace, their first fight, the first time Harley went to the bathroom with the door open in front of Ivy (that one is a joke, jeez), and so much more! You're gonna love the way this book makes you look (and feel)—we guarantee it!

Collects Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #1-6.

SUPERGIRL VOL. 2: HOMETOWN HORRORS

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL, GAIL SIMONE, and MARK WAID

Artist: JOE QUINONES, BELEN ORTEGA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and others

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506263

On Sale: 9/15/26

Back in her Earth home of Midvale, Supergirl is trying to turn over a new leaf, but she can't seem to catch a break. Her friendship with Lena Luthor is increasingly strained, her former robot double is out for vengeance, and her new partner—the reformed Lesla-Lar—has a little secret that could lead to disaster. Can Kara Zor-El keep everything under control…and maybe work up the courage to ask her crush out for Valentine's Day? And, in a special celebratory issue: Supergirl travels deep into space too and finds herself face-to-face with the galactic bounty hunter Lobo—plus two bonus stories celebrating Supergirl as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El!

Collects Supergirl (2025) #7-10 and the Summer of Supergirl Special.

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 6: WITH THIS RING

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: V KEN MARION, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, MONTOS, and others

Cover Artist: XERMANICO

$17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509387

On Sale: 8/25/26

While on an exploratory mission of Starbreaker's home planet, Guy Gardner and Jo Mullein stumble onto the legendary, billion-year-old Book of Oa—and are floored when Hal Jordan blazes across its glowing pages. This find isn't just history-making; it could upend the very fabric of the DC Universe and unleash chaos across unknown numbers of galaxies. Meanwhile, Hal's hunt for answers takes him to Star City for a classic team-up with his old pal, Oliver Queen. Not to be outdone, Batman and Barry Allen jump into the action as the mystery deepens. Guided by cryptic visions from the Book of Oa, Hal faces a game-changing decision that could reshape the Green Lantern Corps forever. And don't miss the milestone 600th issue: an oversize celebration loaded with epic stories, legendary creators, and killer new costume designs from superstar artist David Nakayama!

Collects Green Lantern (2023) #28-33.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS VOL. 2: A NEW WORLD

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON and JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN, OCLAIR ALBERT, and others

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508168

On Sale: 8/18/26

In the aftermath of the Starbreaker Supremacy, Oa shines brighter than ever as home to the entire emotional spectrum! The shared planet is a patchwork of Lantern territories, but as everyone adjusts to the new status quo, conflict is not only unavoidable, it's inevitable. Escaped prisoners pull veteran teams to the far reaches of the galaxy. Corps Academy is interrupted when a territory dispute threatens Oa's fragile peace. And a vengeful new foe seeks to totally annihilate the Corps…and anything that gets in their way. Plus the shocking return of a few legendary faces and the rumble for the universe's survival continues as the K.O. Tournament goes WAM-tastic.

Green Lantern Corps Vol. 2: A New World collects Green Lantern Corps #10-13 and DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam!

GREEN LANDERN CORPS: RECHARGE (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GEOFF JOHNS and DAVE GIBBONS

Artist: PATRICK GLEASON, PRENTIS ROLLINS, and CHRISTIAN ALAMY

Cover Artist: PATRICK GLEASON, PRENTIS ROLLINS, and CHRISTIAN ALAMY

$14.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799517733

On Sale: 8/18/26

Resuming their sacred duty to protect the populated worlds from the forces of evil, the Guardians of the Universe have re-formed the fabled Green Lantern Corps. Summoned to the planet Oa, the best and the brightest from across the universe find themselves chosen as members of the new Corps. Each is bestowed with the Guardians' greatest creation to mark their status as Green Lanterns—specially crafted power rings that turn strength of will into reality. While veteran ring bearers gladly return to duty, some new recruits resent being drafted against their will into a life they never expected. With tensions rising, the untrained Green Lanterns stumble onto a plan that threatens the very existence of the planet Oa and the Guardians themselves! Will the dream to restore the Green Lanterns to their former glory fail before it has even begun? And will the universe pay the ultimate price? Writers Geoff Johns (Green Lantern, Infinite Crisis) and Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) are joined by artist Patrick Gleason (Aquaman) to present a tale of the birth of heroes and a universe in crisis.

Collects Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1-5.

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS

Writer: CHRISTIAN WARD

Artist: CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover Artist: CHRISTIAN WARD

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 8 1/2 x 10 7/8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781779527028

On Sale: 9/3/26

Buried deep beneath Gotham City, there exists another Gotham. This Gotham Below is a living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of Gotham's denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from above. For decades, the doorway between the cities has been sealed and heavily guarded by the Court of Owls. But now the door swings wide, and the other Gotham's version of the Dark Knight has escaped…to trap and train a Robin of his own. Batman must form an uneasy alliance with the Court and its deadly allies to stop him—and prevent Gotham from falling into madness! Collects Batman: City of Madness #1-3.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover Artist: DAVID MARQUEZ

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781779520814

On Sale: 9/15/26

Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez brings an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…

Collects Batman: Killing Time #1-6.

SWAMP THING BY RICK VEITCH BOOK THREE: TIME UPON A ONCE

Writer: RICK VEITCH and others

Artist: RICK VEITCH, TOM MANDRAKE, THOMAS YEATES, MICHAEL ZULLI, and others

Cover Artist: MICHAEL ZULLI

$39.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506928

On Sale: 10/20/26

Thrust backwards in time, Swamp Thing must make sense of a universe drawing him towards its very inception. With the birth of the Sprout approaching, Abby desperately searches for answers and her missing husband while a monstrous entity from the past watches and waits. John Constantine will do whatever it takes to bring the Swamp Thing home before Hell, the Green, or worse comes to get them!

The final chapter to one of Swamp Thing's most legendary saga collects The New Titans (1994) #0, Swamp Thing (1982) #80-87 and Annual (1989) #5; and Swamp Thing / Vertigo Special #1-4 [lost issues of Swamp Thing].

RED ROBIN [YUM!]: TIM DRAKE COMPENDIUM

Writer: FABIAN NICIEZA, CHRISTOPHER YOST, PETER J. TOMASI, and others

Artist: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II, MARCUS TO, RAY MCCARTHY, and others

Cover Artist: FRANCIS MANAPUL and J.G. JONES

$59.99 US | 1160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508847

On Sale: 8/25/26

Witness the incredible tale of Red Robin's origin as Tim Drake discovers what it means to be his own hero in the wake of a new era of Gotham. Red Robin: Tim Drake Compendium collects Red Robin (2009) #1-26; Batgirl (2009) #8; Robin (1993) #175-183; Adventure Comics (2009) #3; Superman / Batman (2003) #62; Blackest Night: Batman #1-3; Batman (1940) #708-709; Gotham City Sirens (2009) #22; Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne #6; Batman: The Road Home – Red Robin #1; Teen Titans (2003) #92; and pages from Gotham Gazette: Batman Dead #1 (Stephanie Brown) and Gotham Gazette: Batman Alive #1 (Stephanie Brown).

100 BULLETS BOOK FIVE (2026 EDITION)

Writer: BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist: EDUARDO RISSO

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

$39.99 US | 496 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508854

On Sale: 8/18/26

How far would you go for revenge? If you were given a chance at deadly retribution with a guarantee that the law could not touch you, would you take it? That's the opportunity that a man called Agent Graves provides, in the form of a special briefcase containing an untraceable gun and 100 rounds of ammunition. To the damaged and downtrodden living on the fringes of society, the offer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to even their scores. But beyond the dilemma of whether or not to pull the trigger lies a deeper and even more troubling concern: just who is making these actions possible—and why?

This fifth of five volumes, reprinting all 100 issues of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso's 100 Bullets, collects issues #81-100 of their acclaimed Vertigo series and includes a special gallery of the series' trade paperback cover art by Dave Johnson.

THE UNWRITTEN COMPENDIUM TWO

Writer: MIKE CAREY, PETER GROSS, BILL WILLINGHAM, and others

Artist: PETER GROSS, MARK BUCKINGHAM, and others

Cover Artist: YUKO SHIMIZU

$59.99 US | 894 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509158

On Sale: 7/21/26

Armed with a strange map that charts locations where fiction impacts reality, Tom and his companions must travel the world to protect themselves and discover the truth behind his origins. Along the way, they encounter an Aussie detective by the name of Didge Patterson investigating a string of occult disappearances and a world of Fables, where denizens of myth and legend seek help against a force of pure darkness. The Unwritten Compendium Two (of two) collects The Unwritten #31, #31.5, #32, #32.5, #33, #33.5, #34, #34.5, #35, #35.5, and #36-54, as well as The Unwritten: Apocalypse #1-12.

DC FINEST: BATMAN: THE DEMON LIVES AGAIN

Writer: DENNIS O'NEIL and FRANK ROBBINS

Artist: NEAL ADAMS, DICK GIORDANO, IRV NOVICK, BOB BROWN, and FRANK ROBBINS

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510307

On Sale: 9/8/26

As the 1960s gave way to the 1970s, a darker, more serious tone began to take hold in Gotham City—an atmosphere generated by the dynamic, expressive artwork of Neal Adams, Dick Giordano, and Irv Novick that accompanied the intricate, thoughtful writing of authors Dennis O'Neil and Frank Robbins. And these titanic talents burned brightest around Batman's newest and deadliest foe—the immortal Ra's al Ghul! Now, for the first time ever, all of these era-defining tales are available in a single historic collection. Featuring such celebrated tales as "Daughter of the Demon," "The Lazarus Pit," and "The Demon Lives Again," this timeless tome presents the Dark Knight Detective with some of his greatest challenges from his most ruthless antagonist—as well as plenty of other formidable foes!

Collects Batman (1940) #231-245 and Detective Comics (1937) #410-429.

DC FINEST: EVENTS: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART TWO

Writer: MARV WOLFMAN, ROY THOMAS, ALAN MOORE, CARY BATES, and others

Artist: GEORGE PEREZ, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN R. BISSETTE, CURT SWAN, and others

Cover Artist: GEORGE PEREZ

$39.99 US | 568 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510284

On Sale: 8/18/26

The all-consuming energies unleashed by the Anti-Monitor sweep through the Multiverse as worlds of heroes and villains alike make their last stands—and a new reality begins to coalesce out of the chaos of destruction!

Collects Crisis on Infinite Earths #5; DC Comics Presents (1978) #86 and #95; Legends of the DC Universe: Crisis on Infinite Earths (1999) #1; All-Star Squadron (1981) #52-56; New Teen Titans (1984) #13-14; Infinity Inc (1984) #20-22 and Annual (1985) #1; Wonder Woman (1942) #328-329; Superman (1939) #413; and Swamp Thing (1982) #42-44.

DC FINEST: HARLEY QUINN: THE BALLAD OF HARLEY QUINN

Writer: KARL KESEL, JUDD WINICK, and PAUL D. STORRIE

Artist: TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, JOE CHIODO, JENNIFER GRAVES, and others

Cover Artist: TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

$39.99 US | 608 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509127

On Sale: 9/1/26

The comprehensive collection of Harley Quinn's merry misadventures kicks into high gear as legendary talents Karl Kesel and Terry and Rachel Dodson take over the Clown Princess of Crime's first solo series. After a too-close call with the GCPD, Harley and gal pal Poison Ivy try to lay low in Metropolis, but their best-laid plans draw unwanted attention from a whole gaggle of do-gooders—and Bizarro as well! But the fun doesn't stop there, as Kesel and the Dodsons are joined by a cadre of other high-caliber collaborators—including Judd Winick, Joe Chiodo, Paul D. Storrie, and Jennifer Graves—for even more long-form fun with the Maid of Mischief and her ever-expanding social circle!

Collects Harley Quinn (2000) #9-25; Harley Quinn: Our Worlds at War #1; Harley and Ivy: Love on the Lam #1; and Gotham Girls #1-5.

BATMAN & SON: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: GRANT MORRISON

Artist: ANDY KUBERT

Cover Artist: ANDY KUBERT

$9.99 US | 200 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508793

On Sale: 8/18/26

From the endlessly creative minds of comics legends Grant Morrison (52, All-Star Superman, We3, New X-Men) and Andy Kubert (Adam Strange, 1602, X-Men) comes a startling new chapter in the life of Gotham's Dark Knight. The mysterious Talia, daughter of the archvillain Ra's al Ghul and Batman's onetime love, returns with a boy named Damian and claims the child is Batman's son. Stunned, the Dark Knight takes the child in, but the boy, raised among the brutal dictates of the League of Assassins, has his own agenda. Soon both Tim Drake, Bruce Wayne's newly adopted heir, and Alfred, Wayne's faithful butler, find themselves targets of this genetically perfect and very angry child. Is Damian really just a young, misguided boy trying to prove himself to his father— or have long years of Talia's indoctrination left him an operative solely designed to destroy the Batman? Under the masterly skills of Morrison and Kubert, Batman & Son is one of the most intriguing Batman tales ever told. It also features the artwork of John VanFleet (Batman: The Chalice) in a unique story highlighting the Joker.

Collects Batman (1940) #655-658 and #663-666.

FABLES: NO MORE HAPPILY EVER AFTER: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: BILL WILLINGHAM

Artist: MARK BUCKINGHAM, LAN MEDINA, STEVE LEIALOHA, and others

Cover Artist: MARK BUCKINGHAM

$9.99 US | 248 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509110

On Sale: 9/1/26

Imagine that all the characters from the world's most beloved storybooks were real—real and living among us, with all their powers intact. How would they cope with life in our mundane, unmagical reality? The answer can be found in Fables, Bill Willingham's celebrated reimagining of the venerable fairy-tale canon. From Snow White and the Big Bad Wolf to Goldilocks and Little Boy Blue, the folktales of old are reborn here as exiles living in the magically camouflaged New York City neighborhood of Fabletown. Acclaimed by critics and readers alike, this modern classic of comic book storytelling is collected for the first time in a compact format.

Collects Fables #1-10.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!