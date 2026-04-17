Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: brett bean, D'Orc, Daniel Warren Johnson, Do a Powerbomb, erik larsen, Free Planet, geiger, gi joe, liam sharp, m.a.s.k., Monstress, radiant black, rob liefeld, robert kirkman, savage dragon, spawn, Starhenge, terminal, todd mcfarlane, transformers, Universal Monsters, White Sky, Worldtr33

Image Comics Full July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics Full July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations with Terminal, Badrock, Do A Powerbomb, Spawn, Transformers, Starhenge and more

Article Summary Discover Image Comics' July 2026 solicits including new superhero launch Terminal #1 from Kirkman and Casey

Major releases feature Badrock, Rascal Randy, Starhenge Book Two, Do A Powerbomb B&W, and more

Get the latest on Transformers, Spawn, Savage Dragon, GI Joe, Geiger, Radiant Black, Monstress, Worldtr33

Explore new arcs, finales, and trade paperbacks for top Image Comics titles hitting shelves July 2026

Image Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped, leading with Terminal #1, the big superhero launch from Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch, and Arthur Adams.

As well as Rob Liefeld and Seth Damoose launching Youngblood spinoff Badrock #1, the Exquisite Corpses spinoff series Rascal Randy by Tyler Boss and Dylan Burnett, the new Starhenge Book Two from Liam Sharp, Do A Powerbomb goes black and white, Dread The Hall H goes Comic-Con for 2026, the return of Something Epic after two years, new arcs for DIE: Loaded and the end of one for Feral… and more Transformers, Spawn, Savage Dragon, GI Joe, Geiger, Radiant Black, Monstress, Worldtr33, Savage Dragon, Free Planet, White Sky, Universal Monsters, M.A.S.K., D'Orc and much much more…

TERMINAL #1

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN & JOE CASEY

ART / COVERS A & B ANDY KUBERT & DAVE MCCAIG (CONNECTING AND WRAPAROUND)

COVER C DAVID FINCH & DAVE MCCAIG

COVER D ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE MCCAIG

COVER E (1:25) BILL SIENKIEWICZ

COVER F (1:50) ROB LIEFELD

COVER G (1:100) FRANK MILLER (FOIL $5.99)

COVER H (1:1000) ANDY KUBERT & DAVE MCCAIG (SIGNED & CGC GRADED FOIL WRAPAROUND $5.99)

COVER I (1:2500) ANDY KUBERT ORIGINAL SKETCH COVER ($5.99)

COVER J BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER K ARTHUR ADAMS, ANDRES JUAREZ & DAVE MCCAIG (DIE CUT FOIL $5.99)

COVER L ANDY KUBERT, ANDRES JUAREZ & DAVE MCCAIG (BLIND BAG $5.99)

COVERS M & N ANDY KUBERT & DAVE MCCAIG (CONNECTING, WRAPAROUND, CHROMIUM, $9.99) There is a secret war being waged across the world by two violent forces with superhuman abilities who blur the lines between good and evil.

When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she'll learn that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code and giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself…if you survive the experience.

Perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and X-Men, nothing can prepare you for the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year! NOTE: Blind bags will include a chance to get ONE of ANY of the solicited TERMINAL #1 A-H covers—raw and unsigned—intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are four rare SURPRISE comics or variants related to TERMINAL that can only be found in these blind bags. These SURPRISE comics will not be announced publicly in advance of the TERMINAL #1 release!

JUL 22 40 PAGES FC M $4.99

BADROCK #1

STORY/COVERS B & D ROB LIEFELD

ART/COVERS A & E SETH DAMOOSE

COVER C BRETT BEAN

COVER F BLANK SKETCH ($5.99) The youngest and most dynamic member of the world's greatest super squad blasts off in his own solo spotlight! When Badrock's mom is abducted, he is forced to submit to the demands of her mysterious abductors

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

SERIES PREMIERE

THE YOUNGBLOOD FAVORITE GETS HIS OWN SOLO SPINOFF SERIES.

EXQUISITE CORPSES: RASCAL RANDY #1 (OF 5)

STORY/COVER B TYLER BOSS

ART/COVER A DYLAN BURNETT

COVER C MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT WITH COLLECTIBLE TRADING CARD $5.99)

COVER D BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

COVER E SECRET STEALTH VARIANT

COVER F (1:25) JAVIER PULIDO

COVER G (1:50) RILEY ROSSMO

COVER H (1:100) BRETT BEAN The sleepy little town of Aurora Springs, NY, has exactly one claim to fame: it's the birthplace of Rascal Randy. Not the man in the suit—the man has never mattered. He was no one until he put the mascot head on for the first time, until he felt the life leave someone's body through the thickly furred gloves of the suit.

No, Aurora Springs is the birthplace of Rascal Randy the rabbit, who, once upon a time, was poised to become the greatest animated character this country had ever seen—until greed and tragedy changed his trajectory forever.

Now, before the events of EXQUISITE CORPSES SEASON 1, witness the final murder spree of this iconic killer, as chaos hops into town with buckteeth bared and ears flopping…and the secret, sordid history of Rascal Randy is finally revealed.

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

STARHENGE BOOK TWO: A KISS FOR ATTICUS #1 (OF 4)

STORY/ART/COVERS A&B LIAM SHARP

COVER C (1:10) MIKE PERKINS

COVER D BEN STONE

COVER E MATYLDA McCORMACK-SHARP Amber, Daryl and Merlin appear to be stranded in strangely familiar realms, without any real sense of who they are or how they got there. Will they be able to find each other, and solve the mystery of their surreal captivity?

JUL 1 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

DO A POWERBOMB BLACK AND WHITE #1 (OF 3)

STORY/ART/COVERS A, B, C, & D DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER E JB ROE, MIKE SPICER & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER F BLANK SKETCH ($6.99) Lona Steelrose wants to be a pro-wrestler, but she's living under the shadow of her mother, the best to ever do it. Everything changes when a wrestling obsessed necromancer asks her to join the grandest pro-wrestling tournament of all time, which is also the most dangerous!

This action-packed, Eisner Award-winning story is now presented in an all-new black & white format, collecting the first two issues of the original series. To the top rope we go!

JUL 8 48 PAGES B&W T+ $5.99



DREAD THE HALL H 2026 (ONE-SHOT)

STORY CHRIS RYALL & JORDAN HART

ART LUANA VECCHIO, C.P. WILSON III, CHRIS ANDERSON, MARIANNA IGNAZZI & TOM WILLIAMS

COVER A MARIA WOLF

COVER B LUANA VECCHIO

COVER C JORDAN HART

COVER D (1:10) TONY FLEECS

COVER E (1:20) ZACH HOWARD DREAD THE HALL H is back with your VIP pass to 48 pages of convention-related horror stories! Attending this show are CHRIS RYALL, CP WILSON III, and TOM WILLIAMS, with panel-breaking stories of the variant craze gone amok; and JORDAN HART alongside artists LUANA VECCHIO, MARIANNA IGNAZZI, and CHRIS ANDERSON, spreading con-tales, tasty custom ads, and a board game, too!

JULY 22 48 PAGES FC T+ $6.99

ONE-SHOT



FERAL #25

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER & TONE RODRIGUEZ (WRAPAROUND)

COVER B TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & ALLEN PASSALAQUA (THE FACULTY HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER C CHRIS BURNHAM & RICO RENZI

COVER D PATRICK HORVATH (BENEATH THE TREES HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER F TONY FLEECS, TRISH FORSTNER & TONE RODRIGUEZ (FOIL WRAPAROUND $7.99)

COVER G (1:25) PATRICK HORVATH (B&W)

COVER H (1:50) TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER (ABSOLUTE BATMAN HOMAGE VARIANT) END OF STORY ARC

THE FERAL CATS MEET THE STRAY DOGS!

The team-up you never thought would happen is here! Both cats and dogs have been imprisoned by the CDC, but now everything is on fire and the bad kind are loose!

To make matters worse, a serial killer stalks the halls and not every animal will make it out alive!

Who lives? Who dies? Find out in this historic extra-length issue!

JUL 29 40 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

END OF STORY ARC



SOMETHING EPIC #13

STORY/ART/COVERS C, D & E SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER A SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI & TODD McFARLANE

COVER B SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI & TODD McFARLANE (RAW ART)

COVER C SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI (FRIDAY THE 13TH HOMAGE)

COVER D SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI (EC HORROR HOMAGE)

COVER E SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI (SCREAM HOMAGE) EPIC IS BACK!

When a mysterious tragedy shakes the Land of Horror—realm of the most legendary monsters ever imagined—Noa and D-Ductive are called to investigate.

But in a world ruled by darkness… every monster is a suspect.

From SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI, creator of NO MAN'S LAND—currently in development as a feature film with A/vantage Pictures, comes the next chapter of the wondrous imaginative saga.

JULY 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



BLOOD & THUNDER #15

STORY BENITO CERENO

ART E.J. SU & MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN

COVER A E.J. SU & DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER B NICK ROCHE & JOSH BURCHAM

COVER C (1:10) KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D (1:25) PETE WOODS IT'S THE IPPF VS. BLOOD!

Blood is on the run from a ghost of her past.

IPPF agents are hot on her trail, but there are unexpected allies lurking in the shadows. SCIENCE-FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



CAPES #9

STORY BENITO CERENO & ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART MARK ENGLERT & CORY WALKER

COVER A MARK ENGLERT

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D ITO

COVER E SANFORD GREENE Bolt and Superball face an unexpected threat from Capes' past.

Can things get any WORSE? Of course!

Plus, Ella Mental—the fan favorite new INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE hero—continues her journey in the next chapter of new backup stories from ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER.

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



CORPSE KNIGHT #4 (OF 6)

STORY MICHAEL CHAVES

ART/COVER A MATTHEW ROBERTS & RICO RENZI

COVER B TIFFANY TURRILL

COVER C (1:10) TONČI ZONJIĆ (STORYBOOK VARIANT)

COVER D (1:25) NIMIT MALAVIA (STAINED GLASS VARIANT)

COVER E (1:50) YASMINE PUTRI Foy and her father must cross a battlefield to reach the one person who can reverse this curse…but all is not what it seems

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



THE DARKNESS #7

STORY MARC SILVESTRI

ART/COVER B RAYMOND GAY & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A STJEPAN SEJIC

COVER C GIUSEPPE CAFARO & GIBRAN FERDIAN New volume begins here! And it seems like the beginning of the end for Jackie Estacado, as the Angelus amasses her forces and Sonatine's devious plans come to fruition. In the wake of the ultimate tragedy, what does it mean to fully embrace the Darkness? SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #16 (RES)

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B MARCO FAILLA (VIRGIN) The Gunslinger discovers a dead town. While the residents may have all gone missing, The Gunslinger is not alone! SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



DIE: LOADED #7

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART/COVER A STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B ALEKSI BRICLOT A missing party member. No way to get home. What to do? It's time to get good. But when our cast is falling apart, can they even remember to take the first step? A new dramatic arc for this hit book. FANTASY, DARK FANTASY, HORROR

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

NEW STORY ARC



D'ORC #6

STORY/ART/COVER A BRETT BEAN

COVER B MATTEO SCALERA

COVER C (1:25) BRETT BEAN (B&W)

COVER D (1:50) MATTEO SCALERA (B&W) D'orc learns that Fate can be a cruel mistress, or in this case a wise cracking know-it-all creature that lives inside the damn crystal the Bone Witch trapped him in. He will decide to flee or fight as the danger closes in all around him. Expect blood and a special guest that has a bone to pick! FANTASY, SATIRE

JUL 5 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

NEW STORY ARC



ESCAPE #9

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART/COVER A DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER B FERNANDO DAGNINO History begins small—in a broken home, in lies, in fear, a man pushed to insanity—and grows outward. Once small weeds invade other gardens, and choke every green thing with its thorns. The choices of one man, trapped in a nightmare, will shape the world to come. ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



THE EYE COLLECTOR #2

STORY JONATHAN BALL & GMB CHOMICHUK

ART/COVERS A&B GMB CHOMICHUK After Nathan's parents promise his eyes to the Eye Collector in exchange for making their dreams come true, Nathan discovers he must protect his only friend Clara from the strange visitor who comes to his house at night. From the creators of Last Breeds and The Princess and the Dragon. HORROR, SCIENCE-FICTION

JUL 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



FINAL BOSS #8

STORY TYLER KIRKHAM

ART TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER & IFAN NOOR

COVER A TONY DANIEL

COVER B PAOLO PANTALENA

COVER C ANDREW MANGUM

COVER D (1:25) ANDREW MANGUM (B&W VIRGIN)

COVER E (1:50) PAOLO PANTALENA (B&W VIRGIN)

COVER F (1:100) TONY DANIEL (B&W VIRGIN FOIL $4.99) Answers are being unearthed on the Island of the Gods, but they come at a price. After surviving a harrowing and honorable clash with Knight Owl, Tommy wields the power of the Starlight Talon Blade. It's the edge he'll desperately need as he prepares to face his darkest reckoning yet: DraGod and the Cold Bloods. ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 22 24 PAGES FC M $3.99



FIREBORN #4

STORY CURT PIRES & FRANKLIN JONAS

ART/COVERS A&B PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER C (1:25) PATRICK MULHOLLAND (B&W VIRGIN)

COVER D (1:50) PATRICK MULHOLLAND (VIRGIN) The winner takes all. The final showdown in the heart of New York between Fireborn and CU. And whoever loses, DIES!

Plus: Help from an unexpected guest! The show-stopping final chapter of the first arc of FIREBORN is here! ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 29 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

END OF STORY ARC



THE FORGED #12

STORY GREG RUCKA & ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART/COVER MIKE HENDERSON The Eternal Empress punishes Scythe for failure…and what she has in store for Victory and her sisters is a thousand times worse. The schism amongst the Cassandras erupts into a psychic do-or-die battle, and the Order of the Enlightened Technion discover heretics in their midst. With the brown hitting the fan, does Victory's rebellion have a hope in hell? ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 8 48 PAGES FC M $6.99

END OF STORY ARC



FREE PLANET #14

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON

ART/COVERS A&B JED DOUGHERTY VIVE LA RÉVOLUTION!

Lutheria's greatest fear has come true: Renewed war with the Interplanetary Development Alliance. In the explosive final issue of FREE PLANET's first story cycle, the Freedom Guard has been drawn into a revolution on neighboring Dumuzid. But not everyone will make it out alive…

"Be prepared to invest some time on a journey of exploration into a challenging new realm of politics, conflicting personalities, violence, and dare I say it, perhaps even a little romance." —Walter Simonson, Thor, Orion ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE-FICTION

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SERIES FINALE



G.I. JOE #24

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA & ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25) TONČI ZONJIĆ

COVER E (1:50) ANDREA MILANA WHAT IS CRYSTAL BALL'S SECRET PLAN?

Risk puts it all on the line for an unexpected ally. But can any Cobra agent—or Joe—be trusted? MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

END OF STORY ARC



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #330

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A LEE WEEKS & DAVE STEWART

COVER B LEE WEEKS (B&W)

COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH (GEARS OF JOE VARIANT) CAN SCARLETT STOP SNAKE-EYES?

Will Dr. Mindbender's master plan turn the Joes' closest friends into their deadliest enemies? MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #117 HAMA FILES EDITION

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART ROD WHIGHAM, RANDY EMBERLIN & BOB SHAREN

COVER A MICHAEL GOLDEN

COVER B CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C MICHAEL GOLDEN (FOIL $4.99) DESTRO—WORLD'S MOST WANTED!

There's a $20 million dollar bounty on Destro's head, and his only hope is G.I. Joe's unpredictable Chuckles, leading to one of the most exciting (and unexpected) thrill rides in series history.

Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO printed on deluxe newsprint. MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 22 24 PAGES FC T $3.99



GEIGER #24

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C DEAN HASPIEL The road to GEIGER's shocking anniversary issue starts here! When the Glowing Man comes face to face with an army of Junkyard Joes, he realizes the terrifying truth: These soldiers weren't built for war. They were built to destroy nations. And even the Man of Mass Destruction might not be able to stop them. All this plus…Redcoat. ACTION/ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

NEW STORY ARC



GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #4 (OF 5)

STORY GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, BRAD MELTZER & MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON ENTER THE WORLD OF ROOK: EXODUS!

What happened between Rook and Dire Wolf? Why did Exodus' World-Engine fail? Who are the new Wardens? This limited series continues to answer those questions and more, collecting all-new entries debuting all-new characters and stories for the first time! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! SUPERHEROES

JUL 1 24 PAGES FC T $3.99



GHOST PEPPER #13

STORY/COVER A LUDO LULLABI

ART LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B CEDRIC POULAT

COVER C (1:10) CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER D (1:25) MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER E (1:50) ALEC BEZZINA

COVER F BLANK SKETCH ($4.99) THE WORLD NEEDS A CHAMPION… BUT NONE REMAINS!

After the shocking events of last issue, a strange traveler emerges from the chaos, eager to taste Loloi's famous spicy dishes… ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

JUL 29 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

NEW STORY ARC



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #56

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART/COVER A CARLO BARBERI

COVER B CARLO BARBERI (RAW ART) The most valuable currency in the universe is a human soul. It's the only thing that keeps the stalemate between Heaven and Hell alive. But when the scales tip in favor of one side, an enigmatic force is sent to Earth to collect those souls that have been lost. Unfortunately for Javi, he is all that stands between them and an innocent child. SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



HYDE STREET #14

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART/COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON "THE BUTCHER," Part Four

One of the Residents of Hyde Street is dead, gored, and gutted by The Butcher. But can a Resident be revived from the grave? It hasn't happened before, and could incur the wrath of the Scorekeeper…but that isn't stopping Doctor Ego from trying! HORROR

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #3

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG & MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG

ART/COVER A ANDY MACDONALD & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER B RILEY ROSSMO

COVER C (1:10) RYAN BROWNE

COVER D (1:25) JESSE LONERGAN Can Lincoln escape the factory without being turned into scrap? Can he catch the mysterious thief who holds the secret to the world beyond the wall before the cops do? Will anyone ever be nice to him?

The breakout hit sci-fi series gets weirder! SCIENCE-FICTION, DYSTOPIAN

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



IN YOUR SKIN #4 (OF 4)

STORY ADITYA BIDIKAR

ART/COVER A SOM

COVER B (1:10) NIMIT MALAVIA Ayesha has pulled herself out of the hell Priyanka put her in, and is on the warpath for revenge, while Priyanka has found that fame and celebrity have a dark side she never learnt how to deal with.

In this final issue, the original and the doppelgänger are on a collision course neither can escape. Once the skin is shed… there is no going back. HORROR, SATIRE

JUL 29 40 PAGES FC M $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE



INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #11

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART/COVER A RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B MARK BAGLEY & RICHARD ISANOVE

COVER C (1:10) CHRIS BURNHAM & BRIAN REBER

COVER D (1:25) JAMES HARREN

COVER E (1:50) HICHAM HABCHI

COVER F (1:100) LORENZO DE FELICI What… did you think they'd only fight for one issue?! SUPERHERO, ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



KING SPAWN #57 (RES)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A YILDIRAY ÇINAR

COVER B MIRKO COLAK Spawn is starting to realize the impact of his going into hiding has had on the world around him. New players have entered the game, and they are hunting down Al to make a name for themselves. SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



LADY MECHANIKA: THE MECHANICAL MENAGERIE #3 (OF 4)

STORY MADELEINE HOLLY-ROSING

ART JOE BENITEZ & MARTIN MONTIEL

COVER A JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL & SABINE RICH

COVER B JOE BENITEZ & SABINE RICH

COVER C (1:10) JOE BENITEZ & MARTIN MONTIEL Lewis and the girls' fun day at the automaton amusement park takes an unexpected and dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Lady Mechanika comes face to face with Lord Blackpool for the first time since The Demon of Satan's Alley! STEAMPUNK, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



LOST FANTASY #12

STORY CURT PIRES

ART/COVERS A & B ALEX DIOTTO

COVER C (1:25) ALEX DIOTTO (RAW ART)

COVER D (1:50) ALEX DIOTTO (VIRGIN RAW ART) "FALL OF THE HUNTERS," Conclusion

Help arrives in the form of an unlikely ally, but it's already too late. The walls between worlds are crumbling and something is breaking through. The show stopping conclusion to the third arc of LOST FANTASY is here! FANTASY

JUL 29 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

END OF STORY ARC



M1: MONSTER RACING LEAGUE #2

STORY ROBERT WINDOM, LILY WINDOM

ART/COVER A JAE LEE

COVER B CHARLES VESS (VIRGIN)

COVER C (1:25) JAE LEE JAE LEE's new, ongoing series continues! Dev's reign over the underground car racing league ends when the competition gets W-YLD. Monsters, start your engines! This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo, is Akira meets Stranger Things. Fast. Mutated. Dangerous. ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY

JUL 15 24 PAGES FC E $3.99



M.A.S.K. #2

STORY DAN WATTERS

ART PYE PARR & PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B KENDRICK 'KUNKKA' LIM

COVER C JAY ANACLETO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER D (1:25) ALAN QUAH

COVER E (1:50) E.J. SU

COVER F (1:100) ITO (FOIL $4.99)

COVER G (1:250) PATRICIA MARTÍN THE NEW HIT ENERGON UNIVERSE SERIES CONTINUES!

Bruce Sato and Gloria Baker—are you ready to save the world?

As Matt Trakker's newest M.A.S.K. recruits race to recover a weapon of unknown origin, V.E.N.O.M. strikes! ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 1 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



MONSTRESS #63

STORY MARJORIE LIU

ART/COVER SANA TAKEDA As the struggle for control of the Blood Court intensifies, the Ancients make their presence known, eager to regain the height of their power. Meanwhile, Maika is still searching for a way to reconnect with Zinn—and Tuya has a surprise up her sleeve. FANTASY, DYSTOPIAN, HORROR

JUL 29 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



NARCO #5 (OF 5)

STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART DANIEL HILLYARD

COVERS A & B DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART Marcus believes he finally knows who the killer is. Now he's setting the trap. But with his narcolepsy ready to drop him when the tension spikes, can Marcus stay conscious long enough to survive being the bait? HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE



NIGHTS #19

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART/COVER LUIGI FORMISANO After the explosive events of issue 12, Vince, now a vampire, has finally awoken from a three month long coma and Gray is nowhere to be seen. CHIMERA's forces are closing in on the duo, determined to capture the monster responsible for the town's destruction but first they'll have to contend with the arrival of the legendary (and bloodthirsty) vampire conquistador, Eda! Welcome back to Santo Pedro. FANTASY, HORROR

JUL 1 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

NEW STORY ARC



ODIN #3 (OF 9)

STORY JAMES TYNION IV & MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART LETIZIA CADONICI & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI

COVER C (1:25) SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

COVER D (1:50) WES CRAIG Adela was chasing a story. Austin sought his great white destiny. Tanner… Tanner just wanted to get laid. Every member of this doomed expedition set out with a purpose in mind. And every one is going to discover that the old gods of the woods care not at all for their desires. They have lusts of their own.

Reader discretion is advised as JAMES TYNION IV (EXQUISITE CORPSES), MARGUERITE BENNETT (WITCHBLADE), LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter), and JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) continue to push the limit of the printed page! HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



OF THE EARTH #3 (OF 6)

STORY CHRIS CONDON & ANDREW EHRICH

ART/COVER A CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER B DANI Tabby encounters something strange in the basement. HORROR

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



RED ROOTS #4

STORY/ART/COVER LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B JUAN GEDEON The curtain starts to pull back on this new, unsettling reality. However, it quickly becomes clear that behind every discovery lies a new, more unsettling question. HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY, FANTASY

JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



THE ROCKETFELLERS #13

STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART/COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER D (1:20) FRANCIS MANAPUL "WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES?" Part Three.

For the first time, the Rocketfellers finally meet Hornsby & Halo! When Rose Hornsby, Zach Halo, and the Trillion Dollar Kid—aka Tommy Townsend III—confront the family from the 25th century about their secret, they unleash deadly chaos when Tommy's overprotective robot bodyguard unleashes his full capability! ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



ROYALS #4 (OF 6)

STORY/COVER B DEREK KIRK KIM

ART/COVER A JACOB PEREZ

COVER C (1:10) NICOLAS GIACONDINO Paul and Castor's fraught relationship will be put to the ultimate test when a shocking truth is revealed. Thankfully help arrives from a most unexpected source. But will it be enough to salvage the telepathic brothers' growing rift?

Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Derek Kirk Kim (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist Jacob Perez (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other! CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY

JUL 1 40 PAGES FC M $4.99



SAVAGE DRAGON #282

STORY/ART/COVERS A & B ERIK LARSEN "THE LEGION OF LOSERS"

The countdown to SAVAGE DRAGON #300 begins! Malcolm Dragon's lamest foes assemble in an attempt to eliminate him once and for all, and Malcolm's kids come to his rescue(?)! Another outstanding achievement from award-winning writer/artist ERIK LARSEN! A great jumping-on point for new readers! SUPERHEROES

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



THE SCORCHED #53 (RES)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B DON AGUILLO (VIRGIN) A hostage situation in Eastern Europe sets Jessica Priest on a course of action that sets the world's gunsights on her and the Scorched. As she becomes the world's most wanted woman, she is surprised to find out that she has gained new and powerful allies. SUPERHEROES

JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



SHE-SPAWN #3

STORY GAIL SIMONE

ART IG GUARA

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B KEVIN KEANE With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES

JUL 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



SPAWN #377

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A MIRKO COLAK

COVER B CHRIS CAMPANA With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES

JUL 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



SUPER CREEPSHOW #5 (OF 5)

STORY RAM V & CHRISTIAN WARD

ART RICCARDO BURCHIELLI & FÁBIO VERAS

COVER A PYE PARR

COVER B MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER C CHRISTIAN WARD NEVER MEET YOUR HEROES.

Eisner-award winning writer RAM V (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!, Detective Comics) and artist RICCARDO BURCHIELLI (DMZ) sit down with a superfan and the superhero he adores…

The team of CHRISTIAN WARD (BLOOD STAINED TEETH, ODY-C) and FÁBIO VERAS (Two-Face) conjure up the Phantom Professor and the all-too human horrors of practicing the mystic arts. HORROR, ADAPTATION, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE



THAT TEXAS BLOOD #22

STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART/COVER A JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B MIKE PERKINS Joe Bob and Wilson push further into the chaos unleashed at the Allison Ranch as Travis Terrill wrestles with personal—and professional—demons. ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



TIGRESS ISLAND #5 (OF 5)

STORY PATRICK KINDLON

ART/COVER A EPHK

COVER B EPHK (NSFW $9.99)

COVER C MICHAEL HACKER

COVER D NIW The climax! Everyone in the same place with guns, whips, and a chip on their shoulders! Who, if anyone, will walk (or swim) away from the island? ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE



TRANSFORMERS #34

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART JASON HOWARD & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C JASON HOWARD & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER D (1:25) MATTIA DE IULIS

COVER E (1:50) ALEC BEZZINA WHO IS DOCTOR HENRI ARKEVILLE?

Optimus's team must help General Flagg with a new mission that brings them face to face with the man who may have discovered a way for humanity to fight back against Autobot and Decepticon alike. ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION #2 (OF 3)

STORY JOSH BURCHAM

ART/COVER B DON PERLIN, IAN AKIN, BRIAN GARVEY, NEL YOMTOV

COVER A NICK ROCHE & JOSH BURCHAM

COVER C (1:10) E.J. SU (CONNECTING) THE EPIC 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION CONTINUES!

A new generation of Autobots must continue Optimus Prime's mission to unite Autobots and Decepticons in peace…but Galvatron and his new army of Decepticons aim to obliterate those hopes!

Experience the breathtaking adaptation of the beloved (yet traumatic) feature film in this new printing on deluxe newsprint. ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

JUL 1 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID #2

STORY GEOFF JOHNS & PETER J. TOMASI

ART STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER D (1:20) IVAN REIS "WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES?" Finale!

This one has it all! The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and Tommy Townsend (a.k.a., the Trillion Dollar Kid) must all team up to stop Tommy's malfunctioning robot bodyguard, Sterling Steele! This massive team-up comes to an end…and paves the way for an exciting new beginning with all-new characters for this new line of titles! SUPERHEROES

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

END OF STORY ARC



UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: BLOOD OF THE WOLF MAN #2 (OF 4)

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART/COVER A LEOMACS & PIP MARTIN

COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER C (1:10) MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

COVER D (1:25) JACOB PHILLIPS (B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT)

COVER E (1:50) LUANA VECCHIO

COVER F (1:75) ANWITA CITRIYA THE MUST READ HORROR SERIES OF THE SUMMER!

As the cops close in, Adam must convince his father that monsters do exist…before the full moon rises again. HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99



VOID RIVALS #32

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CONOR HUGHES

COVER C IBAN COELLO & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER D (1:25) ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER E (1:50) MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN In the aftermath of the Quintesson War, Darak and Solia are on the run and find themselves lost together, with danger looming all around. MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, HORROR

JUL 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #140

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C LIANA KANGAS (CONNECTING) Life and Death.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 1 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #141

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C LIANA KANGAS (CONNECTING) Opportunity.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



WHITE SKY #5

STORY WILLIAM HARMS

ART JP MAVINGA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A JP MAVINGA

COVER B ELIZA IVANOVA With Walter barely clinging to life, and a madman watching her every move, Violet must take action before it's too late.

And at the scavenger camp, David comes face-to-face with two horrors from beyond the grave. DYSTOPIAN, HORROR

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



WITCHBLADE #23

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART/COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B DANI & BRAD SIMPSON Jake and Sara follow a trail of breadcrumbs, further unravelling their vast technoconspiracy…but at this stage, Aphrodite isn't looking for answers. She's looking for revenge! Anyone who gets in her way is a fair target: Sara Pezzini is still very much included. Uncovering the truth behind Aphrodite's origin may not be enough to save her life…let alone theirs! SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUL 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



W0RLDTR33 #22

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B (1:10) JAMES EDWARD CLARK

COVER C (1:25) GUSTAFFO VARGAS It's almost the end of the world, and PH34R is tired of waiting for her promised apocalypse. She's ready to get back to what she does best. God help anyone in her crosshairs. W0RLDTR33's most monumental arc continues here in truly murderous fashion! HORROR, SCIENCE-FICTION

JUL 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



THE DARKNESS (2025), VOL. 1 TP

STORY MARC SILVESTRI

ART ED BENES, RAYMOND GAY, GIUSEPPE CAFARO, AGUSTIN PADILLA, PAT BOUTIN, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, MATT "BATT!" BANNING, SAL REGLA, JOHN LIVESAY, ARIF PRIANTO, STEVE FIRCHOW, BRYAN VALENZA & TROY PETERI

COVER A MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) ED BENES In a world consumed by shadows… one man becomes The Darkness. Jackie Estacado is back! Thrust into a supernatural war between the dark and the light in a no-holds-barred adventure where the edge of our reality grinds against supernatural forces grappling for control over each other and the waking world.

Mafia Hitman Jackie Estacado was both blessed and cursed on his 21st birthday when he became the bearer of The Darkness, an elemental force that allows those who wield it access to an otherworldly dimension and control over the demons who dwell there. Forces in the world rise up to face Jackie and the evil his gift represents. There is one small problem in this story… evil is good.

From co-creator Marc Silvestri (THE DARKNESS, CYBER FORCE, Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo) with the universe-shattering first issue art by ED BENES (Birds of Prey, Superman, Justice League of America), followed in issue #2-6 with ongoing series artist RAYMOND GAY (GUNSLINGER SPAWN, BLOODLETTER, TMNT, Medieval Spawn), comes an explosive new era of THE DARKNESS!

Collects THE DARKNESS (2025) #1-6, THE DARKNESS #1/2 from 2021, plus THE DARKNESS VS. ANGELUS #1 ONE-SHOT from 2025. SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUL 22 240 PAGES FC T+ $17.99



THE DEVIANT DELUXE EDITION HC

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART/COVER A JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) JOSHUA HIXSON Hannibal meets Silent Night, Deadly Night in this pitch-black holiday horror story that cuts right through our most unspoken cultural taboos.

As snow falls over Milwaukee in 1972, a blood-stained Santa Claus commits unimaginable atrocities against young men. Fifty years later, a troubled young writer interviews this so-called "Deviant Killer," who still maintains his innocence from behind bars. And as Christmas approaches once again, the past returns, wielding a sharpened ax.

Eisner-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, EXQUISITE CORPSES) and acclaimed artist JOSHUA HIXSON (SHANGHAI RED, Absolute Batman, The Plot) unite for a psychological crime thriller that explores the intersection of queer identities and a broader scope of cultural transgression and deviance.

This deluxe hardcover edition collects the entire nine-issue series, along with a cover gallery and exclusive developmental material to offer readers a never-before-seen look behind the mask.

Collects THE DEVIANT #1-9 NOV 4 312 PAGES FC M $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

HORROR, LGBTQIA+



D'ORC, VOL. 1 TP

STORY/ART/COVER A BRETT BEAN

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) BRETT BEAN "Hilarious, vivid, endlessly clever, and filled with heart. The best new comic I've read in forever!" —Matt Dinniman, Dungeon Crawler Carl

"You had me at magic talking eyeball shield. Brett Bean creates a fantasy world like no other! Don't be a dork, buy D'orc!" —Robert Kirkman, Invincible, The Walking Dead

"D'orc is pure fun and mayhem! Absolutely my kind of book!" —Skottie Young, I Hate Fairyland

The perfect mix of Bone, The Dark Crystal, Discworld, and Monty Python, D'ORC is destined to be a new fan-favorite for years to come.

D'orc, the half dwarf/half orc is fated to end the world because of some inconvenient doomsday prophecy from the Book of Certain Doom.

Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield and a chicken with its head cut off, D'orc is thrown dead center into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone.

Can he survive being hunted, blamed, and beaten by every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Witch, Timelord, Ice Giant, three headed Dog, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures?

Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Dungeon Crawler Carl The Crocodile), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I HATE FAIRYLAND), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (Minor Threats) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of Conan, The Lord of the Rings, and of course, Gert's deadpan humor.

Collects D'ORC #1-5 FANTASY, SATIRE

JUL 29 128 PAGES FC T+ $9.99



PURR EVIL TP

STORY MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART/COVER LAURA BRAGA From international bestselling creator MIRKA ANDOLFO comes a gorgeously drawn horror tale where cursed families, demonic cats, and dark secrets collide.

Rita has built her entire life around protecting her daughter, Deb. But when a sinister force from her past claws its way back, danger spreads to anyone who gets too close. What secret festers inside the Morando family's apartment, and how far will Rita go to keep her daughter safe from it?

From Harvey Award-winning superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, Punchline) and fan-favorite artist LAURA BRAGA (WITCHBLADE, Future State: The Next Batman, Harley Quinn, DC Bombshells), PURR EVIL is a gripping mother–daughter horror drama with sharp claws, dark secrets, and irresistible style.

There is no escaping the mewing evil…

Collects PURR EVIL #1-6 DARK FANTASY

JUL 1 144 PAGES FC M $16.99



SKINBREAKER DELUXE EDITION HC

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART/COVER DAVID FINCH & ANNALISA LEONI AN OVERSIZED HIGH STAKES FANTASY EPIC THAT WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS!

Enor had led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftain is coming to an end. He wields the mighty Skinbreaker, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor's reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world turns to ruin?

As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village.

The dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and superstar artist DAVID FINCH (Batman, New Avengers) present a visionary action epic unlike anything you've seen before in this stunning oversized hardcover.

Collects SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #1-8 OCT 7 208 PAGES FC T+ $49.99 TRIM 8.5X13.5

SKINBREAKER BLACK & WHITE DELUXE EDITION HC

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART/COVER DAVID FINCH ROBERT KIRKMAN & DAVID FINCH'S HIGH STAKES FANTASY IN BREATHTAKING BLACK AND WHITE!

Enor had led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftain is coming to an end. He wields the mighty Skinbreaker, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor's reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world turns to ruin?

As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village.

The dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and superstar artist DAVID FINCH (Batman, New Avengers) present a visionary action epic unlike anything you've seen before in this stunning oversized black and white hardcover.

Collects SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #1-8 OCT 7 208 PAGES B&W T+ $49.99 TRIM 8.5X13.5



STARHENGE BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON AND THE BOAR, VOL. 1 TP

STORY/ART/COVER LIAM SHARP Collecting the complete Eisner-nominated and Lawless Best Comic Award-winning, first series in softcover for the first time!

Amber Weaver is transported from present day to 5th Century Britain to fight AI from the future intent on ending all magic…

Collects STARHENGE BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON AND THE BOAR #1-6 FANTASY

JUL 1 176 PAGES FC M $17.99



WRESTLE HEIST TP

STORY KYLE STARKS

ART/COVER KYLE STARKS & VLADIMIR POPOV A NO-HOLDS-BARRED HEIST CAPER PACKED WITH BODY SLAMS AND BACKSTABS FOR FANS OF OVER-THE-TOP ACTION!

After being crippled by a shady wrestling promoter, a former pro wrestler gathers a team of others wronged in the ring to rob the promoter blind during the biggest wrestling event of the year! From the outrageous, action-packed mind of multi-time Eisner nominee KYLE STARKS (SEXCASTLE, Peacemaker Tries Hard, Rick and Morty), with eye-popping colors by VLADIMIR POPOV (Where Monsters Lie, Fearscape).

Collects WRESTLE HEIST #1-5 + a brand new, never-before-seen, six-page comic story! ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 8 152 PAGES FC M $16.99



ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS, VOL. 2 TP

STORY DENIZ CAMP

ART/COVERS A ERIC ZAWADZKI

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) ERIC ZAWADZKI TIME IS (STILL) HAVING A CRISIS!

In this volume, Sasha struggles with her role as caretaker for her husband as he slips through time, Tom tries to live in a world where dead bodies with his face and finger prints keep appearing, a homeless comic book artist literally falls into the gutters, and a look into the temporal gig economy.

The hit series returns with more sad, beautiful, experimental, funny, gory stories of people and time in crisis!

Collects ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #6-9 SCIENCE-FICTION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 8 136 PAGES FC M $16.99



GHOST PEPPER: TASTE OF CINDERS VOL. 2 TP

STORY/ART/COVERS A LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS THERE'S ONLY ONE RECIPE FOR SURVIVAL—FIGHT BACK!

Ash sacrificed everything to save the world, only for another to be celebrated as the true hero—Bataar. However, under Bataar's rule, the world has become seemingly safe and at peace… but Ash knows that legends can be wrong.

Allied with the quick-thinking Loloi, Ash is serving up beatdowns to every thug and giant robot that gets in his path! But will the cataclysmic meeting between these two "heroes", Ash and Bataar, shatter the peace?

Acclaimed creator LUDO LULLABI (TRANSFORMERS, BATTLE CHASERS) keeps his foot on the gas as tensions heat up in the finale of GHOST PEPPER.

Collects GHOST PEPPER #6-12 ACTION & ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

JUL 15 168 PAGES FC T $19.99



HYDE STREET, VOL. 2 TP

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART IVAN REIS, FRANCIS PORTELA, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON HYDE STREET ISN'T SAFE FOR ANYONE—INCLUDING ITS RESIDENT GHOULS, PSYCHOS, AND KILLERS!

When Pranky steals a cursed werewolf mask from his Hyde Street nemesis Mr. X-Ray, the world's most dangerous scout finds himself transformed into a pintsized wolf-kid. Unable to remove it from his face, a humbled Pranky must ask for help from X-Ray and the neighborhood's sinister surgeon Doctor Ego. But none of them or the other residents are prepared for what's stalking them from the shadows: The Butcher of Hyde Street has escaped imprisonment, stalks his fellow Residents, and basks in their blood.

Collects HYDE STREET #8-12 HORROR

JUL 29 128 PAGES FC T+ $14.99



I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 10 TP

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART DEREK LAUFMAN & SKOTTIE YOUNG

COVER DEREK LAUFMAN The new era of the hit fantasy series continues, as SKOTTIE YOUNG, DEREK LAUFMAN & co. bring you more goresplattered Gert-y goodness!

Collects I HATE FAIRYLAND #46-50 FANTASY, SATIRE

JUL 15 128 PAGES FC M $16.99



INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 16 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY, CORY WALKER & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG WATCH THE FOURTH SEASON OF THE ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

It's a bad time for Mark Grayson to have lost his powers as the Flaxans invade Earth—again! Luckily, there's a brand-new Invincible and all the Guardians of the Globe to defend our planet.

How did Robot and Monster Girl's time in the Flaxan Dimension all lead to this catastrophic event? Find out here!

Collects INVINCIBLE #91-96 SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN

JUL 1 136 PAGES FC T+ $14.99 TRIM 6X9



RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 8 TP

STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART/COVER MARCELO COSTA Chicago continues to rebuild, and slowly but surely Marshall Ward—the one and only Radiant Black—finds his place in it. But with Franklin Group soldiers on every corner, and their new state-sanctioned hero on the rise, does the city even need Radiant Black any more?

Collects RADIANT BLACK #37-43 SUPERHEROES

JUL 8 192 PAGES FC T $17.99



SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES, VOL. 2 TP

STORY JORDAN BAREL & TODD McFARLANE

ART THOMAS NACHLIK & FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER THOMAS NACHLIK A fresh case unfolds alongside a new creative team. Writer JORDAN BAREL and artist THOMAS NACHLIK guide Sam and Twitch on a profound exploration of their relationships with themselves and those around them. As they navigate this journey, the looming question remains: Who is pursuing Sam and Twitch?

Collects SAM & TWITCH CASE FILES #9-18 CRIME & MYSTERY, SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS

JUL 1 224 PAGES FC T $19.99



SAVAGE DRAGON: WELCOME TO SAN FRANCISCO TP

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER ERIK LARSEN The Dragon Family relocates to San Francisco! Samurai strikes! Special Operations Strikeforce West Coast debuts! Angel marries Frank Darling (or so she thinks) plus the introduction of Mickey the obsessive cartoon rodent, the Vicious Fishes, the return of Mr. Glum, Walter the tiger and much, much more. Comes with our highest possible recommendation!

Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #265-272 SUPERHEROES

JUL 15 176 PAGES FC M $24.99



SPAWN ORIGINS, BOOK 17 HC

STORY TODD McFARLANE, WILL CARLTON & JON GOFF

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI & FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI As one of Spawn's most formidable foes makes a comeback, Clown intensifies his efforts to amass an army of vampires. Meanwhile, Jim Downing grapples with the overwhelming burden of his newfound fame as a contemporary Messiah, all while striving to safeguard New York City from the sinister forces that prowl the night.

Collects SPAWN #201-212 SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

JUL 15 336 PAGES FC T $39.99



VOID RIVALS, VOL.5: QUINTESSON WAR TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE & DEE CUNNIFFE

COVERS A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) LORENZO DE FELICI THE QUINTESSON WAR IS HERE—AND NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME!

A new era of VOID RIVALS begins…but who will survive?

Just as Solila and Darak think the worst has come…the Quintessons arrive in the Sacred Ring to wage all-out war.

ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and ANDREI BRESSAN (DESTRO, X-Men) kick off this massive new epic revealing the deepest secrets of the TRANSFORMERS and more in the Energon Universe.

Collects VOID RIVALS #25-30 ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JUL 22 128 PAGES FC T $16.99



W0RLDTR33, VOL. 4 TP

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER FERNANDO BLANCO Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Something Is Killing the Children) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics) continue their horror epic…and no one is safe.

In 1999, Gabriel Winter received a message from the future that changed the course of everything, leading him to build plans within plans to stop the darkest possible eventualities from coming to pass.

Now, Ellison and the surviving members of the w0rldtr33 gang must race to prevent Angel from restarting the internet—and ending the world as we know it. All roads lead to San Francisco. All roads lead to the Undernet.

Collects W0RLDTR33 #17-21 HORROR, SCIENCE-FICTION

JUL 15 136 PAGES FC M $16.99

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